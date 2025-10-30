Engelbert Humperdinck to perform holiday classics at Rialto Square Theatre

Engelbert Humperdinck will bring his “A Winter World of Love: A Night of Holiday Classics & Greatest Hits” show to the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Friday, Dec. 5. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre. )

Engelbert Humperdinck will bring his “A Winter World of Love: A Night of Holiday Classics & Greatest Hits” show to the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Friday, Dec. 5.

In a career spanning over 50 years, Humperdinck has generated sales in excess of 140 million records, including 64 gold albums and 35 platinum, four Grammy nominations, a Golden Globe and stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Las Vegas Walk of Fame and Leicester Walk of Fame, according to a news release from the theatre.

Humperdinck has performed for British royalty, several presidents and many heads of state. He has recorded everything from romantic ballads to movie theme songs, disco, rock and gospel music. His unique voice and endearing sense of humor have charmed millions of fans around the globe.

Humperdinck exploded on to the music scene with The Beatles and the Rolling Stones, and became friends with Elvis Presley, often performing each other’s songs. His first single on the charts was “Release Me,” which went into the Guinness Book of Records for achieving 56 consecutive weeks on the charts.

This show will be one of the many in the annual holiday series, The Rialto Square Theatre Home for the Holidays. This lineup of family-friendly shows includes classic titles, holiday favorites, well-known artists and soon-to-be new holiday favorites. All shows will be announced and go on sale in the coming weeks.

Ticket prices start at $51 and can be bought at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Rialto Box Office. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.