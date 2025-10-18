‘Louis Jolliet: A Solid Path Through Water’ set for Nov. 2 at Joliet museum

Jim Healy will present his one-person play, “Louis Jolliet: A Solid Path Through Water,” at the Joliet Area Historical Museum at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 2. (Photo provided by Jim Healy)

As Louis Jolliet, Healy will present the fascinating but little-known story, not just of his famous trip down the Mississippi, but his life before and after, according to a news release.

The play has been warmly received in multiple locations in the Midwest, but was written especially for the people of Joliet, the city that was named for the explorer.

The play is one hour long with a short question and answer period afterwards. The admission fee to the museum includes admission to the play.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit jolietmuseum.org and to learn more about the play, visit louisjollietplay.com.