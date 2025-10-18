Frank Caliendo, Steve Cochran & Company, Second City bringing laughs to Paramount Theatre, Copley Theatre

Comedian Frank Caliendo returns to the Paramount Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. (Photo provided by the Paramount Theatre. )

Comedians Frank Caliendo and Steve Cochran, as well as The Second City, will bring gales of laughter to downtown Aurora’s Paramount Theatre and Copley Theatre this fall.

Caliendo returns to the Paramount to make a big impression one-night-only, Saturday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m.

Caliendo is a master impressionist and comedian famous for his spot-on impressions of celebrities, athletes and politicians. He always delivers a high-energy, rapid-fire and clean show that keeps audiences roaring with laughter, according to a news release from the theatre.

A favorite on Mad TV, FOX NFL Sunday, ESPN AM 1000 and countless late-night shows, Caliendo’s talent and timing are second to none. Tickets are $56-$66.

Later this fall, the laughter continues across the street at Paramount’s intimate Copley Theatre, starting with “Whatever Happened to Steve Cochran: Men of a Certain Rage,” featuring three comedians and thousands of laughs, Saturday, Nov. 15, with two shows at 5 and 8 p.m.

For years, Chicago drive time radio legend Steve Cochran, WGN-TV’s Mike Toomey and the hilarious Tim Benker have been killing it on radio, TV, podcasts and in every comedy club from Chicago to Poughkeepsie. Tickets are $36; $66 per seat for VIP Tables on the stage.

Looking ahead to the holidays, get your tickets to The Second City’s “Jack Frost Roasting on an Open Fire,” a night of seasonal comedy with Chicago’s legendary Second City, Nov. 20-Dec. 23 at Paramount’s Copley Theatre.

Classic holiday family gatherings, office parties, movies and Mariah Carey on infinite repeat will be lampooned in this fast-paced, interactive comedy revue.

“Jack Frost” is stuffed with hilarious holiday songs, sketches, and, of course, a heaping side of Second City’s world-famous improv comedy. This show is for adult audiences. Tickets are $44.

Performance times are Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m. and Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. No show Thursday, Nov. 27 (Thanksgiving Day). Added performances are on Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m., and Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Paramount Theatre is located at 23 E. Galena Blvd., in the heart of downtown Aurora.

Paramount’s Copley Theatre is located right across the street, at 8 E. Galena Blvd.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to ParamountAurora.com or call 630-696-6666.