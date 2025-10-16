Guitarist Steve Hackett to perform classic Genesis music at Rialto Square Theatre

British guitarist Steve Hackett will bring his Genesis Greats, Lamb Highlights and Solo show to the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Thursday. Nov. 6. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre. )

British guitarist Steve Hackett will bring his Genesis Greats, Lamb Highlights and Solo show to the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Thursday, Nov. 6.

According to a news release, the new show celebrates the 50th anniversary of “The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway,” and will include a selection of highlights from this iconic Genesis album on which he appeared.

Hackett’s timeless guitar work was woven throughout the classic Genesis albums of the ’70s. In recent years, he and his world-class band have brought several of these albums back to concert halls to great acclaim, according to a news release from the theatre.

The show will include a selection of “Lamb” highlights, alongside some of Hackett’s best solos and the essential Genesis classics.

Accompanying Hackett for these shows will be long-standing musicians Roger King (keyboards), Nad Sylvan (vocals), Jonas Reingold (bass, backing vocals), Rob Townsend (saxophone, flutes, additional keyboards) and for this North American tour, Nick D’Virgilio on drums.

Ticket prices start at $32.50 and are available online at ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.