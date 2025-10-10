Yachtley Crew sails into Rialto Square Theatre in October

Yachtley Crew: Seas the Night World Tour will make a stop at the Rialto Square Theatre Thursday, Oct. 30. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre. )

Yachtley Crew is a seven-piece band from southern California that burst onto the club scene in 2017, selling out countless local venues before starting a nationwide Yacht Rock craze, according to a news release from the theater.

The nautical-suited and captain’s hat-clad Yachtley Crew (also known as “The Titans of Soft Rock”), includes lead vocalist Phillip Daniel (Philly Ocean), drummer Rob Jones (Sailor Hawkins), bassist Chaz Ruiz (Baba Buoy), guitarist Thomas Gardner Jr. (Tommy Buoy), backing vocalist Curt Clendenin (Stoney Shores), saxophone/flutist Paul Pate (Pauly Shores) and keyboardist Matt Grossman (Matthew McDonald).

The band’s 2023-released “Seas the Day” album includes fan favorites such as Boz Scaggs’ “Lido Shuffle,” Ace’s “How Long,” Robbie Dupree’s “Steal Away,” the Bee Gees’ “How Deep Is Your Love” and all-time Yacht Rock pioneer Christopher Cross’ “Ride Like the Wind.” Other songs in the band’s exhilarating live sets include Toto’s “Africa,” Looking Glass’ “Brandy” and Rupert Holmes’ “Escape (The Piña Colada Song).”

Tickets start at $29 and can be bought at ticketmaster.com or in person at the Rialto box office. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.