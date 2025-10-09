LUMENAURA to light up Aurora Oct. 10-26

LUMENAURA, an immersive art, light and sound experience will be in downtown Aurora Oct. 10-26. (Photo provided by the City of Aurora )

The city of Aurora will be transformed into a luminous playground as Monochronicle, an urban art and design studio that transforms public spaces through innovative technology, will curate LUMENAURA, an immersive art, light and sound experience.

The light festival will span the city’s entire downtown area from Oct. 10-26 and will be free and open to the public.

In its inaugural year, LUMENAURA drew tens of thousands of visitors of all ages to experience cutting-edge immersive art in public spaces, according to a news release from the city of Aurora.

Interactive highlights include responsive light sculptures, laser graffiti, enchanted fountains, train car installations, rooftop laser shows and installations that react to human presence and environmental stimuli.

“LUMENAURA represents the future of public art, where cutting-edge technology enhances, experiences and transforms audiences into part of the artwork itself,” Iryan Kanishcheva, founder of Monochronicle, said in the news release. “We believe the art outcome depends on the process. This year, we are grateful to the city of Aurora for embracing bold ideas, enabling us to present a diverse lineup, showcase innovation, and expand the festival’s impact.”

During LUMENAURA’s opening weekend Oct. 10-12, the city will host LUMENAURA Festival Weekend, which will also include an exciting array of live music and cultural programming. Performances include Native American storytelling, drum circles, and concerts from 80s cover band Sixteen Candles, soulful hits from Motown Nation, and a Selena tribute group. Roving performers such as circus acts, fire breathers and wandering musicians will also animate the streets.

During LUMENAURA’s second weekend, from Oct. 17-18, the city will host additional public programming, including an all ages Silent Disco Part and the opening of “Illoominated II” by Todd Moyer Designs, an innovative projection-mapping installation of lasers and projectors.

“The city of Aurora is proud to present LUMENAURA as an accessible and inclusive event for all of our residents and visitors,” Katrina Boatright, Aurora Senior and Disability Services Manager, said in the news release. “This immersive experience reflects a heightened focus on creating a space that is more welcoming and considerate of individuals of all abilities, including those with mobility challenges and sensory sensitivities. By prioritizing accessibility in both design and delivery, LUMENAURA invites everyone to explore, engage and enjoy the wonder of light together.”

For more information on the activities and full band lineup, visit experiencelumenaura.com.