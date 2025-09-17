Lockport’s Hayride of Horror & Curse of the Bayou

A group head out to the haunted trails at the Hayride of Horrors on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024 at Dellwood Park in Lockport. (Gary Middendorf)

Lockport’s Dellwood Park will once again transform into the most haunted place in town this season with two terrifying attractions that will send chills down your spine: the Hayride of Horror and the Curse of the Bayou.

The frightful fun runs every Friday and Saturday in October from 7–10 p.m. and the last two Sundays in October from 6–9 p.m. at Dellwood Park, 199 E. Woods Drive in Lockport.

Hayride of Horror

Climb aboard and journey through the shadowy trails of Dellwood Park. The Hayride of Horror takes guests deep into the dark woods where spirits stir, creatures lurk and every turn holds a new fright. As you ride, unsettling sights and eerie encounters await, leaving you wondering what is real and what lies in the shadows.

Curse of the Bayou

Step off the wagon and into the outdoor haunted maze, where the Curse of the Bayou awaits the brave. Twisting pathways, hidden corners, and terrifying surprises create a labyrinth of fear that will keep your heart racing. The priestess of the bayou and her legion of monsters haunt the night, challenging you to find your way out—or risk being trapped forever.

Tickets are available online only at LockportPark.org, with discounts automatically applied at checkout and special group rates for parties of 10 or more. Visit the website for more information.