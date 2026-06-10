Johnny Russler & the Beach Bum Band to bring summer vibes to new Joliet City Square June 12

Johnny Russler & the Beach Bum Band will perform from 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 12 as part of Joliet’s inaugural Friday Night Music Series at the new City Square. (Photo provided by Johnny Russler & the Beach Bum Band)

The ultimate summer beach party is coming to downtown Joliet’s brand new City Square.

Local favorites Johnny Russler & the Beach Bum Band will perform from 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 12 as part of the city’s inaugural Friday Night Music Series at the new entertainment destination.

Located at the corner of Clinton and Chicago streets across from the historic Rialto Square Theatre, the new plaza and its main stage are the perfect setting for the band’s signature island-inspired sound, according to a news release.

“We grew up around here, so getting to play in this incredible new entertainment space right in the heart of Joliet is a huge full-circle moment for us,” Johnny Russler said in the release. “We can’t wait to bring a little slice of the tropics to our hometown crowd and break in this beautiful new plaza.”

Known for their energetic blend of trop-rock, reggae, surf and calypso music, Johnny Russler & the Beach Bum Band have been bringing “endless summer” vibes to audiences across the country for over 20 years.

The performance will feature a mix of original songs—including tracks from their recent release, “Hotel Beach Party”—alongside beloved hits from Jimmy Buffett, Zac Brown Band, Bob Marley, and Kenny Chesney.

This concert is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to grab a spot in the new square, bring their dancing shoes and enjoy a lively evening of smooth steel pans, rocking guitars and tight harmonies.

For more information on Johnny Russler & the Beach Bum Band, visit beachbumband.com.