Wheaton Municipal Band to host 97th season of free summer concerts

The Wheaton Municipal Band will perform free concerts on Thursdays through Aug. 6, 2026. (Photo provided)

The Wheaton Municipal Band takes the stage for its 97th season of providing free concerts for the community with a special Gala Opening Concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 11 at Wheaton Park District’s Memorial Park.

The band will perform its popular Thursday night outdoor concerts in the bandshell starting at 7:30 p.m. each Thursday, June 11 through Aug. 6 (weather permitting).

These events are free and open to the public.

In addition to the Thursday night concerts, the band will perform two special Saturday concerts: June 13 at Cantigny Park and Aug. 1 at Edman Chapel.

Each concert features different music for the community to enjoy. Many of this year’s concerts will honor America’s 250th anniversary, such as the band’s concert for the Revolutionary War Reenactment at Cantigny Park on June 13; the annual Americana concert packed with patriotic favorites on July 2; and the Wheaton Ice Cream Social 250th Birthday Party on July 9.

During the Wheaton Ice Cream Social 250th Birthday Party, the community can enjoy 1,776 scoops of ice cream compliments of the city of Wheaton with Kilwins and Kimmer’s Ice Cream.

The band concert schedule is the following:

Thursday, June 11, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Park

Saturday, June 13, 7 p.m., Cantigny Park

Thursday, June 18, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Park

Thursday, June 25, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Park

Thursday, July 2, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Park

Thursday, July 9, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Park: 1,776 Scoops! Wheaton Ice Cream Social 250 th Birthday Party

Birthday Party Thursday, July 16, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Park

Thursday, July 23, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Park

Thursday, July 30, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Park

Saturday, Aug. 1, 7:30 p.m., Wheaton College’s Edman Chapel

Thursday, Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Park

For more information about each concert visit wheatonmunicipalband.org.