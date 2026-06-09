‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ comes to Egyptian Theatre in DeKalb June 26

The cult-classic film “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” will be screened at the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb at 8 p.m. Friday, June 26. (Photo provided by the Egyptian Theate)

The cult-classic film “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” will be screened at the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb at 8 p.m. Friday, June 26.

This showing will also include a live shadow cast of “Irrational Masters.”

This moved is rated R and is for adults only. Tickets purchased online are $24 and $20 at the door.

Props that are NOT allowed are: lighters, candles or flames of any kind, large water guns, toast, hot dogs, prunes, rice, glitter or confetti. Prop kits will be available for purchase for $7 in the lobby before the show.