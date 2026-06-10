Celebrate Father’s Day with Jazz Fest at Cantigny

Treat dad to live jazz music this Father’s Day at Cantigny’s annual Jazz Fest on Sunday, June 21.

Jazz Fest is an all-day experience filled with world-class music, great company and a lively atmosphere perfect for music lovers of all ages, according to a news release from Cantigny.

This year’s headliner is the Chicago Jazz Orchestra featuring Victor Garcia, which is recognized as the city’s oldest continuously operating professional jazz orchestra and one of the finest jazz repertory orchestras in the country. Additional performers include Windy City Ramblers, Bobby Broom Organi-Sation, Sharel Cassity Quartet featuring Richard D. Johnson and Jo Ann Daugherty Trio plus vocalist Bruce Henry.

Gates open at 11 a.m. and the music runs from noon through 7 p.m.

Tickets are $55 for adults if purchased in advance (price increases to $65 on June 15) and $25 for ages 17 and under.

For more information, visit cantigny.org.