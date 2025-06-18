5 Things to Do in Will County: Taste of Joliet

EJ, left, and his brother Xavian ride a roller coaster at the Taste of Joliet on Saturday, June 22, 2024 at Joliet Memorial Stadium. The 2025 event will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday. (Gary Middendorf)

1. Concerts on the Hill: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. Featured artists: Portrait of Sound and Junkyard Dawgs. Free outdoor concert. Bring chairs and blankets. Concessions and cash bar available. Picnic baskets welcome. For more information, call 815-724-3761 or visit bicentennialpark.org.

2. Taste of Joliet: Friday through Sunday, Busey Bank Field at Joliet Memorial Stadium, 3000 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. Live music, food vendors and a carnival. Billy Corgan and the Machines of God is the headline act for Friday (all rock musicians). Brett Eldredge will headline country music day on Saturday. Los Rieleros del Norte will headline for Hispanic music day on Sunday. For tickets and more information, visit tasteofjoliet.com.

3. Heidi Johanningmeier book signing: 6-8 p.m., Friday, ROXY Lockport, 1017 S. State St., Lockport. Heidi Johanningmeier of the HBO series “Somebody Somwhere” will sign copies of her thriller “A Mother’s Mission” in this meet-and-greet event. To register and for more information, visit roxylockport.com/events.

4. Zoo to You Petting Zoo: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Joliet Public Library lawn, 3395 Black Road, Joliet. Pet a miniature donkey, a lamb and maybe even a llama. Free to attend. Purchase feed for the animals for $2 cash per cup. For more information, visit jolietlibrary.org.

5. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Annual Homecoming Fair: noon-10 p.m., Sunday, St. Joe’s Park, 700 Theodore St., Joliet. Polka Grotto Mass 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, 1500 N. Raynor Ave., Joliet. Chicken dinner noon-3 p.m. BINGO from 3-9 p.m., kids games 1-6 p.m., live music 12:30-9 p.m. Featured performers include the JIB Brothers, Ray Koncar & The Boys, Polka Jam, Sundance and Strung Out. Drop off non-perishable food at grotto from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

