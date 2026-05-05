Rolling in Flavor: Food truck festivals in northern Illinois this spring

Food truck season is rolling back into northern Illinois, bringing with it a full lineup of outdoor festivals packed with bold flavors and local favorites in 2026.

From taco trucks and BBQ pits to gourmet desserts and global street food, these events turn parks and downtown streets into open-air dining destinations. With live music, family-friendly activities, and plenty of chances to try something new, food truck festivals are one of the easiest—and most delicious—ways to make the most of spring weekends across the region.

Aurora will host its Food Truck Festival on May 15. (Photo provided by the City of Aurora )

Naperville Food Truck Festival – May 9

The Naperville Food Truck Festival is from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 9 at historic Naper Settlement. This year, explore a variety of flavors, with lobster rolls, authentic Puerto Rican cuisine, Filipino empanadas and more. The event also includes live music, a Mega Bubble Show, performances from KPop Demon Hunters Dance Crew and Bluey Character meet and greet. This is a family-friendly event. For more information and a lineup of trucks and music, visit the Facebook page here.

Aurora Food Truck Festival – May 15

Aurora’s spring Food Truck Festival is from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 15, located on Benton Street from River Street to Broadway. The free event will include a variety of food trucks that feature diverse cuisines, as well as live music and family-friendly activities. For more information, visit the city of Aurora’s website.

World of Food Trucks Festival Plainfield – May 16

Enjoy a variety of international cuisines at the World of Food Trucks event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Prairie Activity and Recreation Center, 24550 W. Renwick Road in Plainfield. More than eight food trucks will be on site, plus live music, vendors and kids activities. This event is free, but attendees are asked to register in advance. For more information, visit the event on Facebook.

Streator's Food Truck Festival is May 16. (Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

Streator Food Truck Festival – May 16

The Streator Food Truck Festival is the largest food truck event in the Starved Rock area. This year’s event is from noon to 7 p.m. in the 200 block of Hickory Street, south of Streator City Park. The free event will include more than 20 food trucks, plein air painting, live music, 60 artisans and plenty of food. Limited seating is available, so attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs. For more information, visit the city of Streator’s website.

Lake County Food Truck Festival – May 22

It’s a full nine hours of fun at this annual event at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake. The event opens at noon and runs through 9 p.m., so guests can stop by for lunch or dinner (or both)! The 4th annual event will feature more than 20 food trucks, live entertainment and music. Parking is $10 per vehicle. For more information and a lineup of participating trucks, visit the Lake County Fairgrounds website.

North Aurora’s Cuisine at the Crossroads – May 22

Sample food from more than 10 food trucks at Riverfront Park in North Aurora from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. The event will also feature live entertainment. Free general admission tickets are required. For more information, visit the event Facebook page.

Woodstock Food Truck Festival on the Square– June 6

Historic Woodstock Square is the place to be on Saturday, June 6 for this annual Food Truck Festival, which runs from 4 to 9 p.m. A variety of food trucks will be there, offering unique dinner options. The event will also have live music and a beer tent. Admission is free for this family-friendly event. For more information, visit the city of Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce’s website.

Plainfield Food Truck Festival & Fireworks – July 3

Bott Park is the site for the festival, which will include more than 15 food trucks, live music and fireworks. The event is from 4 to 9 p.m., with fireworks beginning at dusk. Tickets begin at $5 and children 10 and under are free. For more information, visit the event Facebook page.

Huntley Food Truck Frenzy – July 18

Huntley’s Food Truck Frenzy is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 18 at the Park District REC Center. The 3rd annual event will feature 30 food trucks, vendors, live music, a kids zone more. Visit the Huntley Park District Facebook page for more information.