Live shows and performances coming to The Dixon Historic Theatre in May

Whatsername, a tribute to Green Day, will perform at 7:30 p.m. May 30 at The Dixon Historic Theatre. (Photo provided by The Dixon Historic Theatre. )

A new month of live entertainment is on the way to The Dixon Historic Theatre, with a lineup that continues the venue’s mix of music, comedy and family friendly performances.

From live music to comedy and theatrical performances, here’s a look at what’s coming up at The Dixon Historic Theatre in May.

Costas Colectivo will perform at The Dixon Historic Theatre on May 2, 2026. (Photo provided by The Dixon Historic Theatre. )

Costas Colectivo

7:30 p.m. May 2

Costas Colectivo, founded at Northern Illinois University in 2016, is a Salsa and Latin variety band blending the sounds of Afro-Cuban music, jazz and Latin American rhythms. Tickets start at $10.

Disney’s “Finding Nemo, Jr.”

7 p.m. May 8 and 2 p.m. May 9

Disney’s “Finding Nemo Jr.” is a 60-minute musical adaptation of the 2003 Pixar movie. Tickets start at $10.

Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”

7:30 p.m. May 15 and 2 p.m. May 16

This musical is based on the beloved story by Hans Christian Andersen and the Disney film. The performance will bring classic songs “Under the Sea,”“Kiss the Girl,” and “Part of Your World” to life in vibrant color. Tickets start at $10.

“Click Clack Moo: Cows That Type”

7 p.m. May 22

This hilarious musical, based on the children’s book by Doreen Cronin and Betsy Lewin, brings barnyard chaos to life with humor and catchy songs. Tickets start at $15.

Bad Momz of Comedy will perform at The Dixon Historic Theatre on May 29, 2026. (Photo provided by The Dixon Historic Theatre. )

Bad Momz of Comedy

7:30 p.m. May 29

Get ready to laugh with a hilarious group of comedians, who all happen to be mothers. The Chicago-based group has performed across the country and has appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Tickets start at $20.

Whatsername: A Tribute to Green Day

7:30 p.m. May 30

Whatsername is a tribute to Green Day that will bring an authentic experience for all fans. Whatsername covers songs from Green Day’s entire career while recreating the iconic punk band’s most unforgettable moments. Tickets start at $22.

In addition to the live performances, the theater also shows films throughout the month. Check the website for the schedule. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit dixontheatre.com.