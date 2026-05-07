Hollywood Casino Joliet welcomes heavy metal rockers Black Label Society May 16

Black Label Society, one of heavy music’s most enduring and influential bands, will perform at Hollywood Casino Joliet Saturday, May 16. (Photo provided by Hollywood Casino Joliet )

Black Label Society, one of heavy music’s most enduring and influential bands, will perform at Hollywood Casino Joliet Saturday, May 16.

“Few bands have shaped modern heavy music the way Black Label Society has,” Ruben Warren, vice president and general manager of Hollywood Casino Joliet, said in a news release. “Zakk Wylde and the band have built an authentic legacy that continues to resonate with fans, and we’re thrilled to bring that intensity to our stage for an unforgettable night of music.”

For more than 25 years, Black Label Society has remained a relentless force in heavy, blues-driven hard rock and metal, crafting songs that celebrate the highs and lows of everyday life. The band’s expansive catalog includes 11 studio albums, two live albums, two compilation albums, one EP and three video albums, according to the release.

Led by guitar icon Wylde, who rose to prominence through his legendary work with Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society has toured the world to sold-out crowds and continues to stand as a defining presence in heavy music.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.

More information about the show and upcoming Hollywood Casino Joliet events can be found at hollywoodcasinojoliet.com/entertainment.