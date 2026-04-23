St. Charles Fine Art Show set for May 23-24

Northbrook artist Eric Lee's work on display at the annual Fine Art Show on May 25 and 26, 2024, in downtown St. Charles. (David Petesch)

The 28th annual St. Charles Fine Art Show will return to downtown St. Charles from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 23 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 24.

The show is located on Riverside Avenue between Main Street and Illinois Street.

This free event showcases original juried work of over 110 local, national and international artists that specialize in many different mediums including ceramics, painting, sculpture, photography and more. All art exhibited at the event will be available for sale.

Hundreds attended the annual Fine Art Show on May 25 and 26, 2024, in downtown St. Charles. (David Petesch)

Along with an array of new artists exhibiting at the show, attendees will also have the opportunity to view and purchase art from returning award-winning artists from last year’s show.

Feng Biddle, Oil Painting – 2025 Award of Excellence

Kyle Hendrix, Clay/Ceramics – 2025 Award of Excellence

Lidia Wylangowska, Oil Painting – 2025 Award of Excellence

Christian Anderson, Wood – 2025 Judges Award

Eric Lee, Digital Art – 2025 Judges Award

To view the full list of juried artists who will be at the 2026 St. Charles Fine Art Show, visit stcharlesfineartshow.com/artists.

The St. Charles Business Alliance is looking for volunteers to be part of the 2026 St. Charles Fine Art Show. All volunteers will receive a free, exclusive t-shirt for helping make the event a success. To view volunteer positions available and to sign up, visit stcharlesfineartshow.com/volunteer.