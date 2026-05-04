Margaritas en Mayo returns to Yorkville May 8

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the family-friendly Margaritas en Mayo event from 5-9 p.m. Friday, May 8 at Riverfront Park.
Enjoy an evening of Mariachi bands, dancing, family activities, Yorkville High School Bilingual Parent Advisory Council’s Parents Day Picnic and a new Art Walk on the Fox, which features artwork from local young artists. Vendors include Armando’s Tacos, Cocina Madre and Freaky Fries.
Stop by downtown Yorkville restaurants for food and drink specials.
Performers include Ballet Folklorico, Chicago Latin Groove, Mariachi Ameca and more. Family activities include a zipline, sack races and more.
Click here for more information about Margaritas en Mayo.