Margaritas en Mayo returns to Yorkville May 8

Hundreds attended Yorkville’s summer kickoff event, Margaritas en Mayo, in Riverfront Park downtown on May 23, 2024. (David Petesch)

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the family-friendly Margaritas en Mayo event from 5-9 p.m. Friday, May 8 at Riverfront Park.

Chicago-based troupe Ballet Folklorico perform on the Riverfront Park Pavilion in downtown Yorkville at the Margaritas en Mayo event on May 23, 2024. (David Petesch)

Enjoy an evening of Mariachi bands, dancing, family activities, Yorkville High School Bilingual Parent Advisory Council’s Parents Day Picnic and a new Art Walk on the Fox, which features artwork from local young artists. Vendors include Armando’s Tacos, Cocina Madre and Freaky Fries.

Stop by downtown Yorkville restaurants for food and drink specials.

Performers include Ballet Folklorico, Chicago Latin Groove, Mariachi Ameca and more. Family activities include a zipline, sack races and more.

Click here for more information about Margaritas en Mayo.