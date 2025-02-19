Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan to headline Taste of Joliet

Billy Corgan & the Machines of God will headline this year’s Taste of Joliet, and will take the stage at 9:15 p.m. Friday, June 20. (Photo by Joseph Cultice )

Billy Corgan & the Machines of God will headline this year’s Taste of Joliet.

Corgan, who is also the frontman of Chicago-based Smashing Pumpkins, will take the stage at 9:15 p.m. Friday, June 20.

Smashing Pumpkins was one of the biggest bands of the 90s with over 30 million in record sales, including one diamond album, three platinum albums,and two gold albums. Hit songs include “1979,” “Tonight, Tonight,” “Disarm,” “Bullet with Butterfly Wings,” “Today,” “Zero” and “Cherub Rock.”

The 2025 Taste of Joliet will be held at Busey Bank Field at Joliet Memorial Stadium, June 20 – 22.

“We are so excited that Billy Corgan will be a part of the Taste of Joliet,” said Executive Director Brad Staab in a news release. “It’s going to be a great night.”

General Admission tickets for Friday night are $25 ($23 online), Front Section tickets are $80.

Purchase tickets for the Taste of Joliet at www.tasteofjoliet.com. Additional performers, activities and food vendors will be announced soon.