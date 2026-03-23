Spring beer, wine festivals return for 2026 season

Village Vintner was one of several wineries at a previous Wine on the Fox in Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

With warmer weather approaching, northern Illinois beer and wine festivals are gearing up for a busy spring season.

From beer gardens and wine walks to multi-day gatherings with live entertainment, here’s a guide to the beer and wine festivals in the region to plan for in the weeks ahead.

March

Wine Lovers’ Weekend in Galena – March 27–29

Hosted at Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa, this “Uncork & Unwind” weekend includes immersive tastings, seminars from West Coast winemakers and curated wine dinners. Wine Lovers’ Weekend delivers rare access to outstanding wines and the people behind them. This year’s event welcomes two celebrated wineries from the West Coast: Stoller Family Estate Winery of Oregon’s Willamette Valley and Folktale Winery & Vineyards, known for its expressive wines inspired by California’s Monterey Bay. Packages start at $375 per person, based on double occupancy. For more information on Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa and Stonedrift Spa, and to book your wine weekend, visit eagleridge.com.

April

Brew & Vine in Tinley Park – April 11

The Tinley Park Chamber of Commerce presents Brew & Wine from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, April 11 at The Odyssey in Tinley Park. This event, which is for adults 21 and over, will feature a wide variety of craft beers, wines and bourbons for sampling, as well as food vendors and live music from Afternoon Delight. tinleyparkbrewandvine.com

May

Wine on the Fox in Oswego – May 2 & 3

Oswego’s popular Wine on the Fox event is set for Saturday, May 2 and Sunday, May 3 at Hudson Crossing Park along the Fox River. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 2 and noon to 6 p.m. May 3. This is a free, all-ages event, however tickets are required to enjoy the tastings. Guests can taste a variety of regional wines and craft beers and relax to live entertainment. wineonthefox.com

Lavender Crest was one of several wineries at Wine on the Fox festival in Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

Ballpark Brew Fest in Schaumburg – May 16

Wintrust Field, home of the Schaumburg Boomers, is the location for this beer festival, which is from 2 to 6 p.m. Tickets include 25 3-ounce samples from a variety of breweries. Food and nonalcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. ballparkbrewfest.com.

Decatur Craft Beer Festival – May 2

Head downstate to central Illinois for the Decatur Craft Beer Festival, which is from noon to 4 p.m. at Central Park. Not only will there be plenty of breweries on site, attendees can also enjoy food trucks, live music and art vendors. decaturarts.org/events/12893/decatur-craft-beer-festival

Pretzel City Winefest in Freeport – May 9

Stop by downtown Freeport from noon to 4 p.m Saturday, May 9 for an afternoon of wine tasting. Tickets are $35 and include a souvenir tasting glass. The event will feature regional wines at various boutiques and shops around the downtown area. greaterfreeport.com/visit/events

Uncork Me Wisconsin in Madison – May 9

More than 100 wines will be available for sampling from 4 to 7 p.m. at Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St., Madison. Earlier access to the event is available with a VIP package. Enjoy live music, food and games like cornhole, Giant Connect 4 and Giant Jenga. Tickets are $60 if purchased by April 9 and $65 if purchased April 10 and after. breesestevensfield.com/upcoming-events/uncork-me-wisconsin-2026

Blues, Brews & BBQ Fest in Lemont – May 23

The Forge Lemont Quarries in Lemont will host its popular event which features live music, smoky barbecue and more than 15 breweries sampling their beverages on Saturday, May 23. The event begins at noon and tickets are $20 in advance or $25 the day of the event. Additional drink tickets will be available for purchase. One ticket is good for a 3-ounce sample, while four tickets are good for a 12-ounce beer. forgeparks.com/event/blues-brews-bbq-fest/

Mackinaw Valley Music, International Wine & Craft Beer Festival – May 23 & 24

Mackinaw Valley Winery, located in Mackinaw, Illinois, is just southeast of Peoria. More than 60 craft beers and 50 wines from around the world will be available for tasting and purchase. Food will be available for purchase, including freshly baked cookies and artisan cheese sampling. The event is from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 23 and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 24. Enjoy live music throughout both days from local musicians and bands. mackinawvalleyvineyard.com

Hoosier Grove Barn & Brew in Streamwood – May 29

Sample beers, ciders and meads at the historic Hoosier Grove Barn in Streamwood from 6-10 p.m. Friday, May 29. In addition to more than 30 breweries, this event will feature a variety of food and live music. Participating breweries include Kishwaukee Brewing from Woodstock, Art History Brewing from Geneva, Brewhouse 1220 from Algonquin, Black and Gray Brewing from East Dundee, Brother Chimp Brewing from North Aurora, Riverlands Brewing from St. Charles and many more. General Admission tickets are $50 in advance or $60 at the gate, and $10 for designated drivers. This event is for adults 21 and older only. Hoosier Grove Barn is located at 700 W. Irving Park Road, Streamwood. streamwoodparks.org/hoosier-grove-barn-brew/

Mix of ‘26 Beyond Beer & Bourbon Fest in Joliet – May 30

Will County Habitat for Humanity will host the Mix of ‘26 Beyond Beer and Bourbon Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 30 outside the Hollywood Casino Joliet. Enjoy live music, raffles, games, food and of course, more than 100 craft beers and bourbons to sample. Proceeds from the event benefit local veterans and their families. Early bird admission is $65 and general admission is $75. habitatwill.org/events/mix-of-26-beyond-beer-bourbon-fest