Taste of Joliet lands Grammy- nominated Los Rielos del Norte

A group of friends find a spot on the field to relax and enjoy the music at the Taste of Joliet on Friday, June 21, 2024 at Joliet Memorial Stadium. (Gary Middendorf)

Three days of entertainment are set for Taste of Joliet, which runs June 20 to 22.

The Joliet Park District on Friday announced that Los Rieleros del Norte, a band with a big following in both Mexico and the United States, will be the headline act for Hispanic music day on Sunday for the three-day event.

“They’ve been nominated for three Grammys,” park district Executive Director Brad Staab said. “They’ve been around since 1982. It’s kind of a generational band.”

Children of some of the original band members play with Los Rieleros, and the band’s appeal to a cross-section of age groups gives hope for a strong finish to Taste of Joliet.

“Ticket sales are great,” Staab said. “It’s really going to come down to the weather those days.”

People wait in line at one of the dozens of food tents at the Taste of Joliet on Friday, June 21, 2024 at Joliet Memorial Stadium. (Gary Middendorf)

Other acts performing on Sunday are RVL es Rival, Los de La Homan and Dj Orozco.

Taste of Joliet, a three day festival that combines food vendors, a carnival and live music, features a music theme each day.

Rock musicians perform on Friday, when Billy Corgan and the Machines of God is the headline act.

Corgan is the frontman for the Smashing Pumpkins and formed The Machines of God for a 2025 tour.

Other performers on Friday are Return to Dust, 7th Heaven, Olivia Minogue, Cool Kills and Cornerstone Drumline.

Billy Corgan & the Machines of God will headline this year’s Taste of Joliet, and will take the stage at 9:15 p.m. Friday, June 20. (Photo by Joseph Cultice )

Saturday is country music day at Taste of Joliet.

The headline act is Brett Eldredge, who had had five No. 1 singles, including “Don’t Ya”, “Beat of the Music”, and “Mean to Me,” as well as two gold albums. Eldredge won Country Song of the Year awards in both 2014 and 2015.

Also performing on Saturday are Dylan Scott, Gabby Barrett, Sparks Fly and Will Carter Experience.

Tickets are on sale now for Taste of Joliet, a general admission festival that includes the music acts with the price of admission.

Tickets are $23 in advance and $25 on the days of the shows. Children 11 and under accompanied by an adult are admitted free. Admission for seniors ages 62 and over is $10.

More information about Taste of Joliet is available on the park district website at tasteofjoliet.com.