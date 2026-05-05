The Graceful Ordinary to launch new spring menu, cocktails as riverside terrace opens for season

The Graceful Ordinary in downtown St. Charles is launching a new lunch menu and spring cocktails. (Photo by Matt Reeves )

The Graceful Ordinary in downtown St. Charles, known for seasonal dishes and local ingredients, is launching a new lunch menu and spring cocktails.

Kicking things off, Executive Chef Chris Curren will present the new menu on Saturday, May 9, offered from noon to 3 p.m.

Leaning into lighter, seafood-driven fare, new additions to the menu include an asparagus and prosciutto salad, with burrata and truffle honey mustard, and grilled prawn toast on brioche, slathered in smoked chili butter and topped with fresh herbs.

Entrée highlights include a grilled shrimp Po’ Boy with cajun marinade and old bay aioli, a pork chop sandwich with sauerkraut and mustard aioli on a pretzel bun and a steak carpaccio salad with baby arugula, wildfire blue cheese, fried capers and crispy shallots in a mustard vinaigrette.

“With the warmer weather, I always want to eat lighter and fresher food. Spring is the time to leave the heavier, richer flavors behind and concentrate on the fresh and grilled items,” Curren said in a news release. “The beauty of being on a body of water, or like our terrace over the river, is that you can transport yourself anywhere in the world in your mind. And these dishes are meant to complement that experience. ”

Come Memorial Day weekend, a new lineup of spring cocktails debuts just in time for the reopening of its riverside terrace.

Seasonal sippers this year include the refreshing “Chasing the Breeze,” a gin cocktail with prickly pear and Chareau Aloe liqueur and the “Sunny Day,” a sweet and creamy nonalcoholic option made with chamomile tea, peach purée, orange juice, vanilla and sweetened condensed milk and more.

The Graceful Ordinary’s full spring lunch menu can be viewed here. For more information, visit thegracefulordinary.com.