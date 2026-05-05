Bambū Dessert Drinks opens in Batavia

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of Bambū Dessert Drinks with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, Apr. 30. (Photo provided by the Batavia Chamber of Commerce)

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of Bambū Dessert Drinks with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, Apr. 30.

The business is located at 801 N. Randall Road in the Batavia Walmart.

Bambū offers a wide variety of delicious, refreshing drinks including Vietnamese dessert drinks, smoothies, Boba teas, Yonami and coffees drinks, according to a news release from the Chamber.

They also serve mochi waffles, mochi ice cream and French macarons. Bambū is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Batavia Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Margaret Perreault presided over the celebration along with Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke. Joining them was Bambū Batavia owner Willy Matthew. As the Batavia store is the first to be in a Walmart, Marc Geman, CEO of Bambū, and Jeff Geman, director of sales, joined the festivities.

View the menu and learn more about Bambū at drinkbambu.com.

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