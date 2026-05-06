Rockett Mafia to play Poison’s debut album at The Vixen in McHenry May 21

Rikki Rockett, drummer of the iconic ‘80s hard rock band Poison, is bringing his new high-powered project, Rockett Mafia, to The Vixen in McHenry on Thursday, May 21. (Photo by Dean Karr)

Rikki Rockett, drummer of the iconic ‘80s hard rock band Poison, is bringing his new high-powered project, Rockett Mafia, to The Vixen in McHenry on Thursday, May 21.

The show will feature a special full-album performance of Poison’s legendary debut, “Look What the Cat Dragged In,” played in its entirety, plus additional fan favorites and surprises.

Rockett continues to celebrate Poison’s enduring legacy with an electrifying live show. This exclusive performance will bring “Look What the Cat Dragged In” to life from start to finish. The multi-platinum album launched Poison into rock superstardom and defined the sound of ‘80s glam metal, according to a news release.

Rockett Mafia features an all-star lineup of seasoned rock musicians, including guitarist Stacey Blades (formerly of L.A. Guns), vocalist Brandon Gibbs (Devil City Angels) and bassist Michael Adams (formerly of Puddle of Mudd). Together, they deliver a powerful, high-energy set that blends authenticity with fresh intensity, the release stated.

“This is about celebrating where it all started,” Rockett said in a news release. “We’re playing the whole record the way fans remember it—and then taking it even further.”

Tickets start at $30.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit vixenmchenry.com.