Midwest Film Festival comes to Aurora for ‘Midwest Roadshow’ Saturday

The Midwest Film Festival will bring their curated short film program, complete with filmmaker Q&As, to Aurora’s Copley Theater June 14, 2025. (Photo provided by the City of Aurora)

Film fans in Aurora and the surrounding suburbs can join members of Chicago’s Midwest Film Festival for a special screening Saturday, June 14.

Midwest Film Festival is the nation’s only year-round film festival exclusively dedicated to the Midwestern filmmaker. Each year, they take their programming on the road to a new Midwest city, according to a news release from the City of Aurora.

Through a collaboration with the City of Lights Film Festival, the Midwest Film Festival will bring their curated short film program, complete with filmmaker Q&As, to Aurora’s Copley Theater.

“A New Lens on the Heartland” short film program includes dramatic satire, documentary work, animated shorts, and more.

Ticket holders will additionally be treated to trolley transportation downtown and Craft Urban Aurora’s exclusive after-party, where all guests will have the chance to co-mingle. Several local businesses will also provide attendees with discounts, where ticket holders can use their exclusive Midwest Roadshow tote bag to shop local.

Uniting film fans and artists from Chicago, Aurora and the surrounding area through this event contributes to Aurora’s festival vision of becoming a hub for unique programming, said City of Lights Film Festival Director Sam Loveland.

“Aurora’s film festival encourages local submissions and prides itself on the access audiences have to creative programming during our festival weekend,” Loveland said in the news release. “Bringing the Midwest Roadshow event to Aurora this June advances both the City of Lights’ and Midwest Film’s desire to connect communities through a love of film and storytelling.”

Midwest Film will bring Chicago-based ticket holders on the Metra BNSF line right into downtown Aurora. Local ticket holders can skip the train and join the event at its first stop, Two Brothers Roundhouse.