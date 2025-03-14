‘Ancient Aliens Live’ to bring interactive fun to Rialto Square Theatre

Ancient Aliens Live will land at the Rialto Square Theatre on Thursday, March 27. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre)

Ancient Aliens Live will land at the Rialto Square Theatre on Thursday, March 27.

According to a news release from the theatre, Ancient Aliens Live will feature stars from The History® Channel’s hit series leading a live interactive event.

The 90-minute live experience celebrates the long-running program Ancient Aliens on The History Channel and features leading Ancient Astronaut theorist Giorgio A. Tsoukalos, investigative mythologist William Henry, UK government UFO investigator Nick Pope and ancient civilizations expert, Jason Martell, as they discuss thought-provoking extraterrestrial theories on fan-favorite topics from Ancient Egypt to the moon, paving the long road to Disclosure.

Ancient Aliens Live is an experiential extension of Ancient Aliens that explores the theory that extraterrestrials have visited Earth for millions of years. The show will bring the same curiosity and in-depth examination to the questions, speculations, provocative controversies, first-hand accounts and grounded theories surrounding this age-old debate. In addition to engaging panel discussions and an audience Q&A, the event will also offer attendees the opportunity for VIP meet and greets with the stars, and exclusive Ancient Aliens Live merchandise.

Tickets can be purchased at the Rialto box office or online at Rialtosquare.com.