Celebrate St. Pat’s Day with ‘A Shamrockin’ Good Time' at Rialto Square Theatre

A Shamrockin' Good Time will be at the Rialto Square Theatre on Wednesday, March 12 at 7 p.m. (Image provided by Rialto Square Theatre)

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and all things Irish with “A Shamrockin' Good Time” at Rialto Square Theatre on Wednesday, March 12 at 7 p.m.

This year’s Shamrockin’ event will celebrate Irish culture with live artists performing traditional and contemporary Irish music, Irish dancers, bagpipers and many others.

New to the lineup is headliner Finbar MacCarthy. An authentic Irish balladeer with a focus on pub songs and humor, MacCarthy describes his musical talent as being a jack of all instruments, master of none, according to a news release from the theatre.

Featured performers include former “All-Ireland Singing Champion” Gavin Coyle, former “Lord of The Dance” fiddler Anne Hatfield, the amazing Max Dunne and favorites John Condron & Friends who will be welcoming all with a traditional Irish Session in the Rotunda.

Also included in the festivities will be Pipe & Drums and Irish dancers.

In addition to music, there will be an Irish Costume Contest, with winners selected for adults and children, raffles and 50/50, a selfie station and much more.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under. They are available online or at the Rialto Box Office. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the performance starts at 7 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Rialto Square Theatre Foundation.

Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.