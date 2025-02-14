New local theater in Plainfield announces first play

Theatre 319, Plainfield’s newest nonprofit theatre, will launch its inaugural production, “The Trail to Oregon,” on Saturday, March 1 with performances at 3 and 5:30 p.m. (Image provided by Theatre 319. )

Theatre 319, Plainfield’s newest nonprofit theater, will launch its inaugural production, “The Trail to Oregon,” on Saturday, March 1, with performances at 3 and 5:30 p.m.

According to a news release, Theatre 319 is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering creativity in the performing arts, founded by Aurora University graduate Maggie Dix. With a mission to inspire artistry, inclusivity and expression, the theater aims to serve as a hub for local talent and community engagement.

“Theatre 319 strives to strengthen the connection between theater and the community,” Dix said in the release. “By developing a network of performing arts resources, we seek to remove barriers that often separate passion from opportunity. Our goal is to provide emerging playwrights, directors, actors and technical theater artists with meaningful opportunities to learn from experienced professionals.”

Theatre 319 plans to serve not only the Plainfield community but also the surrounding areas, including Aurora, Joliet, Oswego and Shorewood. The theater is located at 24035 W. Riverwalk Court, Plainfield.

Tickets for “The Trail to Oregon” can be bought through the Theatre 319 website under the “Tickets” tab. To learn more about Theatre 319’s mission, upcoming performances, auditions, and ways to support the organization, visit theatre319.org or follow @Theatre319 on social media.