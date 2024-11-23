Aurora Festival of Lights opens Black Friday

The Festival of Lights, a one-mile drive-thru light show winding through Phillips Park in Aurora, will be presented through Dec. 29, 2024. (Photo provided)

The 18TH ANNUAL AURORA FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS returns for the 2024 season on Friday, Nov. 29 and runs through Sunday, Dec. 29 at Philips Park.

The display is open from 5 to 9 p.m. at the park, 1000 Ray Moses Drive, Aurora. Drivers should enter the park on Smith Boulevard at Fifth Avenue.

According to a news release from the city of Aurora, this is the largest free outdoor drive thru holiday light display in the region, featuring dazzling displays and merry music that will delight children and adults.

Visitors will enjoy a mile of spectacular lighted displays from the comfort of the car while listening to holiday songs on a closed-circuit radio station.

This popular free holiday drive-thru features crowd-favorite displays like jumping reindeer, ice skating bears, old man winter, howling wolves, the holiday golfer, Santa’s toy factory and fields of gigantic snowflakes, along with new displays, according to the release.

Admission is free, but visitors should register for an entry ticket at www.aurora-il.org/FestivalofLights.