Dead of the Day celebration at Aurora outlet mall

Chicago Premium Outlets will host the fourth annual Day of the Dead celebration from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.

According to a news release, the free event will feature dances performed by Ballet Folklorico and Aztec troupes, in addition to children’s crafts, community ofrenda altar, photo opportunities and more.

The event will be located in the outdoor plaza, between Coach and Michael Kors. The community ofrenda altar will be inside Market Hall. In case of inclement weather, other activities will be moved into the food court.

The Mexican celebration of the Day of the Dead is a time for family and friends to gather to remember relatives who have passed away and rejoice for those who are still alive, according to the release.

Chicago Premium Outlets is located at 1650 Premium Outlet Boulevard, Aurora. Click here for more information.