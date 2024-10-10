‘Importance of Being Earnest’ opens at Aurora University’s Perry Theatre

Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest” will open at the Aurora University Perry Theater opened this week and will run through Sunday, Oct. 13. (Image provided by Aurora University. )

With quick humor and clever dialogue, this show follows two bachelors and their pursuit of love with a modern twist. This show honors the act of being earnest in a world that rewards the opposite behavior.

“I’m excited to do this show at Aurora not only because it’s a classic and every college student should know it but also because of the witty and hilarious language,” Director Claribel Gross said in a news release. “The play is satirizing Victorian social norms, so I decided to play a little with gender bending in this production. I also love how fast paced and vibrant this comedy is and how the possibilities are endless.”

The event will be held in Perry Theatre will free parking is available. The Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m., and the Sunday show begins at 2:30 p.m. The event is free for all students, staff and community members

For more information, visit the university’s website.