Vehicles in Joliet exchanged gunfire on Black Road

Occupants of two vehicles in the west side of Joliet exchanged gunfire but officers were not able to locate the suspects or any shooting victims, police said.

The incident on Monday marked the third shooting of the day and the seventh shooting in six days in Joliet. A pickup truck and a residence on Black Road were struck by gunfire in the latest shooting.

About 8:20 p.m. Monday, officers responded to Black Road and Madison Street for a report of multiple shots fired, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers believe the occupants of a white sedan and a tan SUV were “exchanging gunfire” while traveling west on Black Road at a high rate of speed, English said.

Officers discovered spent shell casings in the area of Black Road between Madison Street and Springfield Avenue, English said.

“Officers were unable to locate the vehicles involved and no shooting victims were reported after area hospitals were checked,” English said.

Two other shootings occurred on Monday as well.

The first was reported about 1:50 a.m. in the parking lot of Fairfield Inn, 1501 Riverboat Center Drive. No one was injured but spent shell casings and broken glass was found in the area.

The second shooting was reported about 5:10 a.m. when officers found a 37-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his legs. The man was shot by a suspect following a confrontation near the Ottawa Street parking deck in downtown Joliet.

The Black Road shooting on Monday evening is at least the seventh shooting reported since July 24.

A shooting was reported Sunday at the Marycrest Shopping Center on West Jefferson Street. No one was injured in the shooting.

A house was struck twice by gunfire on Saturday in the 500 block of Fourth Avenue.

Two men were wounded in a shooting on Thursday following a confrontation at Pilcher Park.

More than 40 shots were fired in a shooting that damaged a residence and vehicle on July 24 in the 1400 block of North Center in Joliet.