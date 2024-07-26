Joliet gunshot victims had confrontation at Pilcher Park, police say

The entryway to Pilcher Park, 2501 Highland Park Drive, Joliet, seen on Friday, July 26, 2024. (Felix Sarver)

The two Joliet men who suffered gunshot wounds at Pilcher Park had a confrontation with each other, police said.

The 24-year-old man and 46-year-old man who were shot Thursday at the nature preserve still are in stable condition as of Friday morning, Joliet police Sgt. Tizoc Landeros said.

Although many questions still remain about the incident, what’s known at this point is that there apparently was a confrontation between the two men in the park, Landeros said.

Landeros said police still are investigating the incident and processing evidence.

Officers first responded to the shooting about 1 p.m. Thursday and found a 24-year-old man with several gunshot wounds, including a shot to his head, Landeros said.

The 46-year-old man had managed to drive to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox after the shooting, Landeros said. He was treated there for multiple gunshot wounds to his legs.

The 24-year-old man was flown to a hospital in Chicago for treatment.

A handgun was found near the 24-year-old man at Pilcher Park when he was taken by paramedics for treatment. Landeros said several firearms were recovered from the vehicle driven by the 46-year-old man.