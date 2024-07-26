More than 40 shots fired in Joliet shooting on Center Street

A bullet went through the window of a home along the 1400 block of North Center Street. (Gary Middendorf)

More than 40 shots were fired in a shooting that caused damage to a residence and a vehicle in the 1400 block of North Center Street in Joliet, police said.

Few details have been released about the shooting, which was reported at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of North Center Street. But Joliet police Sgt. Tizoc Landeros revealed Friday that more than 40 shots were fired in the incident.

Landeros declined to provide further details in order to maintain the integrity of the investigation.

“We have been processing evidence and are still actively investigating this case and developing leads,” Landeros said.

In the original statement on the incident, Landeros said officers had found bullet casings at the scene that apparently came from a rifle.

Bullets struck an occupied residence and an unoccupied vehicle that was parked on Center Street, Landeros said. There have been no reports of anyone injured in the incident.

Landeros said anyone with information or videos related to the shooting should call the Joliet Police Department’s Investigation Division at 815- 724-3020. If they wish to stay anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734 or visit their website at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.

Another shooting in the 1400 block of North Center Street was reported about 5:10 p.m. May 4. Officers found a 19-year-old man had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, but the injury was not considered life-threatening.

The shooter came out of a dark SUV, fired multiple shots and then drove away, Joliet police officials said.