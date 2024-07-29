Joliet shooting leaves man wounded near downtown parking deck

A man was wounded in a shooting near a Joliet downtown parking deck just hours after another shooting was reported at a west side hotel.

The two shootings on Monday morning represent at least six shootings that have been reported in the city since the middle of last week. Since the beginning of July, The Herald-News has reported on nine shootings overall.

No shooting victims were found by police in the shooting that was reported about 1:50 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of Fairfield Inn, 1501 Riverboat Center Drive, according Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

The hotel staff called 911 after hearing multiple rounds of gunfire in the parking lot, English said. Officers did find spent shell casings and broken glass in the parking lot.

At close to 5:10 a.m. the same morning, officers found a 37-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his legs at Harrah’s Casino, 151 N. Joliet St., English said.

The man had walked over to the casino after he was shot near the east entrance of the Ottawa Street parking deck, which is close to the Will County Courthouse, English said.

The male suspect in the shooting was at a nearby alley to the south of the parking deck, English said.

The suspect and the victim were involved in an argument before the shooting, English said. The suspect pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots at the victim – striking him twice – before fleeing the scene, he said.

A shooting was reported Sunday at the Marycrest Shopping Center on West Jefferson Street. No one was injured in the shooting.

A house was struck twice by gunfire on Saturday in the 500 block of Fourth Avenue.

Two men were wounded in a shooting on Thursday following a confrontation at Pilcher Park.

More than 40 shots were fired in a shooting that damaged a residence and vehicle on July 24 in the 1400 block of North Center in Joliet.

Devin Montgomery, 34, of Joliet, was charged with the July 13 shooting of his former girlfriend at a residence in the 400 block of South Joliet Street.

Christopher Henson, 39, was charged with a July 5 shooting outside a 7-Eleven, 1601 E. Cass St. No one was injured in the incident.

A shootout between two male suspects was reported July 1 in the 300 block North Broadway Street. Police received no reports of injuries.