Joliet police investigate gunshots Saturday on Fourth Avenue

Joliet — Joliet Police officers responded to reports of gunshots early Saturday in the 500 block of Fourth Avenue.

According to a news release from the Joliet Police Department, shots were reported at 6:53 a.m. July 27.

Responding officers found two handgun bullet casings on the street and that a house had been struck twice by gunfire.

The house was occupied at the time of the shooting, however no one was struck by the shots.

Police are investigating to identify suspects in the case and ask anyone with information or video of the incident call the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020 or report it anonymously to Will County Crimestoppers at 800-323-6734.