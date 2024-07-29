Police investigate shooting Sunday in Marycrest Shopping Center

Joliet — Joliet police were called to the Marycrest Shopping Center early Sunday in response to a report of shots fired.

About 3:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of West Jefferson Street following reports of shots fired in the parking lot of the shopping center.

According to a news release from the Joliet Police Department, officers found more than 100 vehicles in the parking lot and several people leaving. Officers reportedly found several bullet casings from handgun ammunition in the parking lot.

There were no reported injuries from the incident.

Officers discovered one vacant store unit had damage to its window from gunfire, but it was unoccupied at the time of the shooting.

Joliet police Sgt. Tizoc Landeros said the investigation is ongoing and the police had no information about any nearby events to account for the presence of so many cars. However, the shopping center is home to a bar which is open until 3 a.m.

Joliet police are working to identify a suspect in the incident. Residents with information or video footage are encouraged to call the JPD Investigation Division at 815-724-3020 or reach out anonymously to Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734.