June 30, 2023
Shaw Local
Baseball: 2023 Sauk Valley Media All-Area Team

By Ty Reynolds
Forreston shortstop Kendall Erdmann gets ready to throw to first during a Wednesday, April 5 game with Sterling Newman.

Forreston freshman Kendall Erdmann (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

FIRST TEAM

Kendall Erdmann, Forreston fr. SS/P – He hit .422 (5th in area), with a .518 on-base percentage (9th), a .523 slugging percentage (10th), and a 1.041 on-base plus slugging (9th). He led the area with 46 hits and 109 at-bats, with 48 runs (3rd) and 34 RBIs (6th); he finished with 5 doubles and 3 triples (tied for area lead). On the mound, he was 3-2 with a 2.17 ERA (10th) in 19 1/3 innings, with 29 strikeouts and 17 walks. Erdmann was a first-team all-NUIC South pick.

Forreston's Owen Greenfield delivers a pitch against Newman during Saturday's 1A Newman Regional final in Sterling.

Forreston senior Owen Greenfield (Myles Newberry)

Owen Greenfield, Forreston sr. C/P – He hit .450 (2nd in area), with a .576 on-base percentage (3rd), a .680 slugging percentage (2nd), and a 1.256 on-base plus slugging (2nd). He had 45 hits (2nd) in 100 at-bats (tied for 9th), with 51 runs (2nd) and 29 RBIs (tied for 7th); he finished with 11 doubles (2nd), 3 triples (tied for area lead) and 2 home runs (tied for 5th). On the mound, he was 2-1 with a 5.58 ERA in 21 1/3 innings, with 22 strikeouts and 19 walks. Greenfield was the NUIC South MVP.

Dixon’s Alex Harrison fires a pitch against Rock Falls on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Dixon junior Alex Harrison (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Alex Harrison, Dixon jr. SS/2B/P – He hit .333, with a .429 on-base percentage, a .411 slugging percentage, and an .840 on-base plus slugging. He had 30 hits in 90 at-bats, with 26 runs and 14 RBIs; he finished with 7 doubles (tied for 14th in area). On the mound, he was 6-2 (tied for 4th in wins) with a 1.75 ERA (9th) in 48 innings (6th), with 69 strikeouts (4th) and 18 walks. Harrison was a first-team all-Big Northern pick.

Rock Falls’ Tim Heald field a ball at third base against Sterling Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Rock Falls sophomore Kuitim Heald (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Kuitim Heald, Rock Falls so. IF/P – He hit .368, with a .446 on-base percentage, a .509 slugging percentage (11th in area), and a .956 on-base plus slugging. He had 39 hits (5th) in 106 at-bats (tied for 3rd), with 29 runs (tied for 13th) and 21 RBIs; he finished with an area-best 12 doubles and a home run. On the mound, he was 4-3 (tied for 11th in wins) with a 5.45 ERA in 34 2/3 innings, with 53 strikeouts (9th) and 20 walks. Heald was a second-team all-Big Northern pick.

Newman’s Jaesen Johns connects with a pitch against Chicago Hope Monday, May 29, 2023.

Newman senior Jaesen Johns (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Jaesen Johns, Newman sr. C – He hit .327, with a .414 on-base percentage, a .469 slugging percentage, and an .883 on-base plus slugging. He had 32 hits (tied for 14th in area) in 98 at-bats (tied for 11th), with 10 runs and 29 RBIs (tied for 7th); he finished with 9 doubles (tied for 5th), a triple and a home run. Johns was a second-team all-TRAC East pick.

Amboy senior Tucker Lindenmeyer (sliding) (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Tucker Lindenmeyer, Amboy sr. SS/P – He hit .388 (11th in area), with a .443 on-base percentage, a .500 slugging percentage (tied for 15th), and a .943 on-base plus slugging. He had 31 hits in 80 at-bats, with 21 runs and 18 RBIs; he finished with 7 doubles (tied for 14th) and a triple. On the mound, he was 3-0 with a 1.33 ERA (2nd) in 31 2/3 innings, with 45 strikeouts and 12 walks. Lindenmeyer was a first-team all-NUIC South pick.

Sterling’s Drew Nettleton fields a ball at third base against Rock Falls Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Sterling sophomore Drew Nettleton (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Drew Nettleton, Sterling so. 3B/P – He hit .295, with a .350 on-base percentage, a .389 slugging percentage, and a .739 on-base plus slugging. He had 28 hits in 95 at-bats (15th in area), with 5 runs and 13 RBIs; he finished with 5 doubles and 2 triples (tied for 10th). On the mound, he was 2-2 with a 5.65 ERA in 39 2/3 innings, with 37 strikeouts and 30 walks. Nettleton was an honorable mention all-Western Big 6 pick.

Rock Falls’ Brady Richards fields a ball at first base for an out against Dixon on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Rock Falls senior Brady Richards (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Brady Richards, Rock Falls sr. 1B/P – He hit .375 (15th in area), with a .504 on-base percentage (14th), a .469 slugging percentage, and a .973 on-base plus slugging (tied for 14th). He had 36 hits (6th) in 96 at-bats (14th), with 32 runs (8th) and 17 RBIs; he finished with 9 doubles (tied for 5th). On the mound, he was 2-2 with a 3.45 ERA in 44 2/3 innings (11th), with 51 strikeouts (tied for 12th) and 21 walks. Richards was a first-team all-Big Northern pick.

Dixon's Quade Richards fields a grounder during their game against DeKalb Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at DeKalb High School.

Dixon junior Quade Richards (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Quade Richards, Dixon jr. 2B/OF/P – He hit .436 (3rd in area), with a .505 on-base percentage (13th), a .564 slugging percentage (6th), and a 1.069 on-base plus slugging (6th). He had 34 hits (11th) in 78 at-bats, with 22 runs and 17 RBIs; he finished with 6 doubles and 2 triples (tied for 5th). On the mound, he was 1-0 with a 4.14 ERA in 22 innings, with 16 strikeouts and 5 walks (tied for 3rd fewest). Richards was a first-team all-Big Northern pick.

AFC’s Carson Rueff tracks down and tags out Morrison’s Jake Reed Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

AFC senior Carson Rueff (left) (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Carson Rueff, AFC sr. SS/P – He hit .427 (4th in area), with a .468 on-base percentage, a .488 slugging percentage, and a .956 on-base plus slugging. He had 35 hits (tied for 7th) in 82 at-bats, with 34 runs (7th) and 22 RBIs; he finished with 5 doubles. On the mound, he was 3-0 with a 2.92 ERA in 26 1/3 innings, with 47 strikeouts and 19 walks. Rueff was a first-team all-NUIC South pick.

Rock Falls’ Carter Schueler makes a lunging catch after a long run for an Monday, March 27, 2023 versus Erie-Prophetstown.

Rock Falls junior Carter Schueler (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Carter Schueler, Rock Falls jr. LF/P – He hit .363, with a .508 on-base percentage (tied for 11th in area), a .637 slugging percentage (3rd), and a 1.146 on-base plus slugging (3rd). He had 33 hits (tied for 12th) in 91 at-bats, with 29 runs (tied for 13th) and 29 RBIs (tied for 7th); he finished with 9 doubles (tied for 5th), 2 triples (tied for 5th) and 4 home runs (tied for 2nd). On the mound, he was 0-3 with a 6.41 ERA in 19 2/3 innings, with 27 strikeouts and 22 walks. Schueler was a first-team all-Big Northern pick.

Dixon’s Quentin Seggebruch scoops a low throw at first for an out against Sterling Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Dixon senior Quentin Seggebruch (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Quentin Seggebruch, Dixon sr. 1B – He hit .405 (6th in area), with a .500 on-base percentage (tied for 15th), a .506 slugging percentage (tied for 12th), and a 1.006 on-base plus slugging (12th). He had 32 hits (tied for 14th) in 79 at-bats, with 24 runs and 17 RBIs; he finished with 6 doubles and a triple. Seggebruch was a second-team all-Big Northern pick.

Oregon’s Dom Terlikowski fires a pitch against Rock Falls Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Oregon junior Dom Terlikowski (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Dom Terlikowski, Oregon jr. 1B/OF/P – He hit .400 (7th in area), with a .526 on-base percentage (6th), a .533 slugging percentage (9th), and a 1.059 on-base plus slugging (8th). He had 30 hits in 75 at-bats, with 12 runs and 15 RBIs; he finished with 10 doubles (tied for 3rd). On the mound, he was 5-2 (tied for 6th in wins) with a 3.24 ERA in 49 innings (3rd), with 56 strikeouts (6th) and 34 walks. Terlikowski was a first-team all-Big Northern pick.

Newman's Brendan Tunink makes a catch on the run against Henry-Senachwine during the Class 1A State semifinal game on Friday, June 2, 2023 at Dozer Park in Peoria.

Newman junior Brendan Tunink (Scott Anderson)

Brendan Tunink, Newman jr. CF/P – He led the area with a .488 batting average, a .650 on-base percentage, a 1.268 slugging percentage, and a 1.919 on-base plus slugging. He also had 40 hits (4th in area) in 82 at-bats, with area highs of 52 runs and 50 RBIs; he finished with 6 doubles, 2 triples (tied for 5th) and an area-best 18 home runs. On the mound, he led the area with a 10-0 record, a 1.00 ERA, 63 innings pitched and 104 strikeouts, with 24 walks. Tunink was a unanimous all-TRAC East pick.

Newman’s Kyle Wolfe fires a pitch against Sterling Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

Newman senior Kyle Wolfe (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Kyle Wolfe, Newman sr. SS/P – He hit .389 (10th in area), with a .459 on-base percentage, a .426 slugging percentage, and an .885 on-base plus slugging. He had 42 hits (3rd) in 108 at-bats (2nd), with 30 runs (tied for 11th) and 17 RBIs; he finished with 4 doubles. On the mound, he was 8-2 (2nd in wins) with a 1.36 ERA (4th) in 62 innings (2nd), with 51 strikeouts (tied for 12th) and 13 walks. Wolfe was a first-team all-TRAC East pick.

SECOND TEAM

Nolan Britt, Newman sr. IF/P – He hit .289, with a .412 on-base percentage, a .361 slugging percentage, and a .773 on-base plus slugging. He had 28 hits in 97 at-bats (13th in area), with 28 runs and 20 RBIs; he finished with 5 doubles and a triple. On the mound, he was 3-1 with a 3.54 ERA in 31 2/3 innings, with 33 strikeouts and 28 walks. Britt was a second-team all-TRAC East pick.

Trevor Dir, Sterling sr. 2B/P – He hit .333, with a .447 on-base percentage, a .381 slugging percentage, and an .828 on-base plus slugging. He had 28 hits in 84 at-bats, with 13 runs and 12 RBIs; he finished with 2 doubles and a triple. On the mound, he was 0-1 with a 5.44 ERA in 9 innings, with 5 strikeouts and 9 walks.

Ryan Eads, Fulton sr. OF/P – He hit .390 (8th in area), with a .530 on-base percentage (5th), a .506 slugging percentage (tied for 12th), and a 1.036 on-base plus slugging (10th). He had 30 hits in 77 at-bats, with 31 runs (tied for 9th) and 17 RBIs; he finished with 5 doubles and 2 triples (tied for 5th). Eads was a unanimous all-NUIC West pick.

Brendan Greenfield, Forreston so. IF/P – He hit .333, with a .426 on-base percentage, a .429 slugging percentage, and an .855 on-base plus slugging. He had 35 hits (tied for 7th) in 105 at-bats (5th in area), with 36 runs (6th) and 37 RBIs (3rd); he finished with 8 doubles (tied for 11th) and a triple. On the mound, he was 3-3 with a 5.25 ERA in 33 1/3 innings, with 24 strikeouts and 20 walks. Greenfield was a first-team all-NUIC South pick.

Jordan Harris, AFC sr. OF/IF/P – He hit .386 (13th in area), with a .533 on-base percentage (4th), a .600 slugging percentage (4th), and a 1.133 on-base plus slugging (4th). He had 27 hits in 70 at-bats, with 27 runs and 22 RBIs; he finished with 6 doubles, 3 triples (tied for area lead) and a home run. On the mound, he was 5-3 (tied for 6th in wins) with a 5.25 ERA in 36 innings, with 75 strikeouts (3rd) and 36 walks. Harris was a first-team all-NUIC South pick.

Braden Hartman, Sterling sr. IF/P – He hit .267, with a .356 on-base percentage, a .300 slugging percentage, and a .656 on-base plus slugging. He had 24 hits in 90 at-bats, with 9 runs and 17 RBIs; he finished with 3 doubles. On the mound, he was 1-3 with a 5.14 ERA in 46 1/3 innings (tied for 8th in area), with 30 strikeouts and 23 walks.

James Leslie, Dixon jr. OF/P – He hit .243, with a .379 on-base percentage, a .271 slugging percentage, and a .651 on-base plus slugging. He had 17 hits in 70 at-bats, with 6 runs and 16 RBIs; he finished with 2 doubles. On the mound, he was 6-1 (tied for 4th in area in wins) with a 1.73 ERA (8th) in 48 2/3 innings (4th), with 55 strikeouts (tied for 7th) and 20 walks. Leslie was an honorable mention all-Big Northern pick.

Brenden Martin, Morrison jr. 3B/P – He hit .289, with a .508 on-base percentage (tied for 11th in area), a .556 slugging percentage (7th), and a 1.064 on-base plus slugging (7th). He had 13 hits in 45 at-bats, with 16 runs and 13 RBIs; he finished with 3 doubles and 3 home runs (4th). On the mound, he was 3-3 with a 2.24 ERA (12th) in 34 1/3 innings, with 52 strikeouts (tied for 10th) and 22 walks. Martin was a unanimous all-TRAC West pick.

Garret Matznick, Newman fr. IF – He hit .330, with a .477 on-base percentage, a .420 slugging percentage, and an .897 on-base plus slugging. He had 33 hits (tied for 12th) in 100 at-bats (tied for 9th), with 38 runs (4th) and 14 RBIs; he finished with 6 doubles and a home run.

Hunter Miller, Eastland so. SS/P – He hit .338, with a .465 on-base percentage, a .537 slugging percentage (8th in area), and a 1.002 on-base plus slugging (13th). He had 27 hits in 80 at-bats, with 25 runs and 19 RBIs; he finished with 9 doubles (tied for 5th), 2 triples (tied for 5th) and a home run. On the mound, he had a 1.53 ERA (6th) in 32 innings, with 28 strikeouts and 10 walks (tied for 14th fewest). Miller was a first-team all-NUIC South pick.

Joe Oswalt, Newman so. LF – He hit .356, with a .394 on-base percentage, a .391 slugging percentage, and a .784 on-base plus slugging. He had 31 hits in 87 at-bats, with 19 runs and 26 RBIs (10th in area); he finished with 3 doubles. Oswalt was a second-team all-TRAC East pick.

Dylan Ottens, Sterling jr. CF – He hit .287, with a .402 on-base percentage, a .333 slugging percentage, and a .735 on-base plus slugging. He had 25 hits in 90 at-bats, with 18 runs and 8 RBIs; he finished with 3 doubles and a triple. Ottens was an honorable mention all-Western Big 6 pick.

Gavin Sands, Rock Falls jr. SS/CF/P – He hit .306, with a .425 on-base percentage, a .398 slugging percentage, and an .823 on-base plus slugging. He had 30 hits in 98 at-bats (tied for 11th in area), with 23 runs and 35 RBIs (tied for 4th); he finished with 4 doubles, a triple and a home run. On the mound, he was 4-3 (tied for 11th in wins) with a 3.07 ERA in 45 2/3 innings (10th), with 42 strikeouts and 15 walks. Sands was an honorable mention all-Big Northern pick.

Aiden Wiseman, Dixon jr. C – He hit .350, with a .523 on-base percentage (7th in area), a .450 slugging percentage, and a .973 on-base plus slugging (tied for 14th). He had 21 hits in 60 at-bats, with 1 run and 17 RBIs; he finished with 6 doubles. Wiseman was a second-team all-Big Northern pick.

Garet Wolfe, Newman fr. 3B – He hit .349, with a .468 on-base percentage, a .407 slugging percentage, and an .875 on-base plus slugging. He had 30 hits in 86 at-bats, with 18 runs and 19 RBIs; he finished with 5 doubles.

HONORABLE MENTION

Amboy – Brody Christofferson, Quinn Leffelman, Jackson Rogers, Landon Montavon, Landon Whelchel

AFC – Griffin Bushman, Michael Cochrane, Brock Lehman, Aaron Lester

Bureau Valley – Isaac Attig, Elijah Endress, Ayize Martin, Sam Rouse, Sam Wright

Dixon – Bryce Feit, Ari Selmani

Eastland – Allyn Geerts, Camron Huber, Cole Huber, Max McCullough

Erie-Prophetstown – Braedyn Frank, Zane Romero, Bryce VanDeWostine

Forreston – Carson Akins, Alex Milnes, Alex Ryia, Alec Schoonhoven

Fulton – AJ Boardman, Braeden Brennan, Payton Curley, Dom Kramer, QJ Mangelsen, Reed Owen, Ethan Price, Kole Schipper

Milledgeville – Cayden Akers, Colton Hendrick, Karter Livengood, Connor Nye, Bryson Wiersema

Morrison – Aydan Meinsma, Danny Mouw, Carson Strating

Newman – Daniel Kelly, Isaiah Williams

Oregon – Gavin Morrow, Miley Smith, Jack Washburn

Polo – Nolan Hahn, Carter Merdian, Brady Wolber

Rock Falls – Austin Castaneda, Isaiah Kobbeman, Cadon Schulz

Sterling – Gio Cantu, Ayden Schoon

West Carroll – Logan Thulen

FINAL STATS LEADERBOARD

BATTING AVERAGE

Brendan Tunink, Newman jr. .488

Owen Greenfield, Forreston sr. .450

Quade Richards, Dixon jr. .436

Carson Rueff, AFC sr. .427

Kendall Erdmann, Forreston fr. .422

Quentin Seggebruch, Dixon sr. .405

Dom Terlikowski, Oregon jr. .400

Ryan Eads, Fulton sr. .390

Sam Wright, Bureau Valley sr. .390

Kyle Wolfe, Newman sr. .389

Tucker Lindenmeyer, Amboy sr. .388

Zane Romero, Erie-P’town jr. .387

Jordan Harris, AFC sr. .386

Griffin Bushman, AFC sr. .384

Brady Richards, Rock Falls sr. .375

Sam Rouse, Bureau Valley sr. .365

Kuitim Heald, Rock Falls so. .368

Braeden Brennan, Fulton so. .367

Carter Schueler, Rock Falls jr. .363

Miley Smith, Oregon sr. .361

Bryson Wiersema, Milledgeville fr. .358

Karter Livengood, Milledgeville fr. .357

Joe Oswalt, Newman so. .356

Quinn Leffelman, Amboy so. .351

Connor Nye, Milledgeville jr. .351

Jackson Rogers, Amboy sr. .351

Aiden Wiseman, Dixon jr. .350

Garet Wolfe, Newman fr. .349

Landon Whelchel, Amboy jr. .342

AJ Boardman, Fulton jr. .340

Hunter Miller, Eastland so. .338

Carson Akins, Forreston fr. .337

Trevor Dir, Sterling sr. .333

Brendan Greenfield, Forreston so. .333

Alex Harrison, Dixon jr. .333

Jack Washburn, Oregon so. .333

Austin Castaneda, Rock Falls so. .330

Garret Matznick, Newman fr. .330

Isaac Attig, Bureau Valley sr. .329

Jaesen Johns, Newman sr. .327

Ayize Martin, Bureau Valley sr. .324

Nolan Hahn, Polo jr. .323

Isaiah Kobbeman, Rock Falls sr. .322

Dillon Merriman, Amboy so. .321

Cayden Akers, Milledgeville sr. .317

QJ Mangelsen, Fulton sr. .317

Allyn Geerts, Eastland jr. .315

Alec Schoonhoven, Forreston so. .314

Colton Hendrick, Milledgeville jr. .313

Nolan Rueff, AFC so. .313

Brody Christofferson, Amboy so. .311

Brock Lehman, AFC so. .311

Ari Selmani, Dixon jr. .311

Elijah Endress, Bureau Valley so. .306

Aaron Lester, AFC so. .306

Gavin Sands, Rock Falls jr. .306

Landon Montavon, Amboy jr. .303

Caleb Thomas, AFC so. .302

Drew Nettleton, Sterling so. .295

Kole Schipper, Fulton sr. .290

Nolan Britt, Newman sr. .289

Brenden Martin, Morrison jr. .289

Daniel Koehl, Forreston so. .286

Max McCullough, Eastland sr. .286

Ethan Kessler, Eastland jr. .280

Dylan Ottens, Sterling jr. .278

Auden Polk, AFC sr. .278

Bryce Feit, Dixon jr. .272

Cole Huber, Eastland jr. .269

Spencer Nye, Milledgeville fr. .268

Tanner Stern, Eastland so. .268

Braden Hartman, Sterling sr. .267

Payton Curley, Fulton sr. .266

Cadon Schulz, Rock Falls so. .266

Dalton Adamec, Milledgeville so. .261

Garrett Pertell, Amboy sr. .259

Ethan Price, Fulton sr. .258

Brady Gill, Forreston fr. .256

Brady Wolber, Polo sr. .255

Evan Schenck, Milledgeville fr. .254

Trevor Janssen, Eastland jr. .253

Patrick Wichman, Forreston jr. .253

Aaron Meenen, Rock Falls sr. .250

James Leslie, Dixon jr. .243

Bryce McKenna, Milledgeville jr. .238

Dom Kramer, Fulton so. .230

Bryce Helms, Bureau Valley so. .227

Brady Sweitzer, Eastland jr. .225

Dawson Foster, Polo so. .222

Austin June, AFC sr. .222

Reed Owen, Fulton sr. .217

Charlie Dickinson, Amboy sr. .216

Ayden Schoon, Sterling sr. .216

Peyton Spears, Eastland so. .215

Gio Cantu, Sterling sr. .209

Brik Rediger, Bureau Valley sr. .209

Braden Birdsley, Sterling so. .208

Ethan Freeman, Bureau Valley sr. .208

Kyan Adkins, Dixon sr. .206

Victor Rivera, Rock Falls sr. .203

Ayden Book, Forreston so. .200

Gus Mumford, Polo so. .200

Micah Toms-Smith, Mill’ville so. .200

Braedyn Frank, Erie-P’town fr. .196

Carter Merdian, Polo jr. .195

Miles Nawrocki, Sterling jr. .188

Cooper Balensiefen, BV sr. .178

Corban Chhim, Bureau Valley jr. .176

Brady Dowd, Rock Falls sr. .176

Tucker VanDeWostine, E-P sr. .175

Logan Nelson, Polo so. .173

Camron Huber, Eastland fr. .167

Gage Zeigler, Polo so. .167

Ryan Dickinson, Amboy sr. .163

Reece Duncan, Erie-P’town jr. .161

Michael Cochrane, AFC sr. .160

Hunter Vacek, Dixon sr. .159

Scott Robertson, Polo jr. .156

Alex Ryia, Forreston jr. .155

Jace Urish, Milledgeville jr. .154

Bryce VanDeWostine, E-P sr. .152

Parker Rangel, Erie-P’town so. .150

Tyler Shaner, Dixon jr. .150

Mason Smithee, Sterling jr. .149

Billy Lowry, Polo so. .146

Owen Farral, Erie-P’town jr. .143

Seth Spratt, Bureau Valley sr. .143

Michael Collins, Erie-P’town sr. .140

Bryce Hartman, Sterling so. .114

Logan Philhower, BV fr. .114

Hayden Wittenauer, Amboy sr. .105

Camden Collis, Erie-P’town so. .100

Jeffrey Donaldson, Polo so. .100

Nathaniel Yingling, Polo jr. .091

Darin Greenfield, Forreston fr. .087

Bryce Jepson, Erie-P’town sr. .079

Nate Packer, Erie-P’town jr. .045

ON-BASE PERCENTAGE

Brendan Tunink, Newman jr. .650

Karter Livengood, Milledgeville fr. .591

Owen Greenfield, Forreston sr. .576

Jordan Harris, AFC sr. .533

Ryan Eads, Fulton sr. .530

Dom Terlikowski, Oregon jr. .526

Aiden Wiseman, Dixon jr. .523

Sam Wright, Bureau Valley sr. .520

Kendall Erdmann, Forreston fr. .518

Sam Rouse, Bureau Valley sr. .515

Brenden Martin, Morrison jr. .508

Carter Schueler, Rock Falls jr. .508

Quade Richards, Dixon jr. .505

Brady Richards, Rock Falls sr. .504

AJ Boardman, Fulton jr. .500

Quentin Seggebruch, Dixon sr. .500

Miley Smith, Oregon sr. .491

Garret Matznick, Newman fr. .477

Connor Nye, Milledgeville jr. .471

Quinn Leffelman, Amboy so. .468

Carson Rueff, AFC sr. .468

Jack Washburn, Oregon so. .468

Garet Wolfe, Newman fr. .468

Auden Polk, AFC sr. .466

Hunter Miller, Eastland so. .465

Carson Akins, Forreston fr. .462

Landon Whelchel, Amboy jr. .462

Landon Montavon, Amboy jr. .460

Kyle Wolfe, Newman sr. .459

Griffin Bushman, AFC sr. .458

Tanner Stern, Eastland so. .455

Brody Christofferson, Amboy so. .452

Aaron Lester, AFC so. .451

Trevor Dir, Sterling sr. .447

Austin Castaneda, Rock Falls so. .446

Kuitim Heald, Rock Falls so. .446

Tucker Lindenmeyer, Amboy sr. .443

Payton Curley, Fulton sr. .442

Patrick Wichman, Forreston jr. .438

Isaiah Kobbeman, Rock Falls sr. .436

Jackson Rogers, Amboy sr. .435

Bryson Wiersema, Milledgeville fr. .434

Zane Romero, Erie-P’town jr. .433

Ari Selmani, Dixon jr. .433

Caleb Thomas, AFC so. .433

Nolan Hahn, Polo jr. .432

Bryce Feit, Dixon jr. .429

Alex Harrison, Dixon jr. .429

Micah Toms-Smith, Mill’ville so. .429

Brendan Greenfield, Forreston so. .426

Brady Sweitzer, Eastland jr. .426

Gavin Sands, Rock Falls jr. .425

Braeden Brennan, Fulton so. .424

Cole Huber, Eastland jr. .424

Jaesen Johns, Newman sr. .414

Nolan Britt, Newman sr. .412

Ayden Book, Forreston so. .408

Kole Schipper, Fulton sr. .407

Dillon Merriman, Amboy so. .406

Brock Lehman, AFC so. .404

Dylan Ottens, Sterling jr. .402

Daniel Koehl, Forreston so. .400

Alec Schoonhoven, Forreston so. .398

Dom Kramer, Fulton so. .397

QJ Mangelsen, Fulton sr. .394

Joe Oswalt, Newman so. .394

Brady Gill, Forreston fr. .393

Victor Rivera, Rock Falls sr. .392

Cadon Schulz, Rock Falls so. .392

Michael Cochrane, AFC sr. .391

Ethan Price, Fulton sr. .386

Isaac Attig, Bureau Valley sr. .385

Garrett Pertell, Amboy sr. .385

Miles Nawrocki, Sterling jr. .381

Braden Birdsley, Sterling so. .380

James Leslie, Dixon jr. .379

Ethan Freeman, Bureau Valley sr. .377

Colton Hendrick, Milledgeville jr. .377

Carter Merdian, Polo jr. .377

Max McCullough, Eastland sr. .375

Nolan Rueff, AFC so. .371

Bryce Helms, Bureau Valley so. .368

Aaron Meenen, Rock Falls sr. .366

Peyton Spears, Eastland so. .365

Elijah Endress, Bureau Valley so. .362

Spencer Nye, Milledgeville fr. .359

Kyan Adkins, Dixon sr. .357

Braden Hartman, Sterling sr. .356

Billy Lowry, Polo so. .354

Ayize Martin, Bureau Valley sr. .354

Jace Urish, Milledgeville jr. .353

Allyn Geerts, Eastland jr. .351

Drew Nettleton, Sterling so. .350

Bryce VanDeWostine, E-P sr. .349

Austin June, AFC sr. .345

Seth Spratt, Bureau Valley sr. .342

Charlie Dickinson, Amboy sr. .341

Alex Ryia, Forreston jr. .341

Bryce Hartman, Sterling so. .340

Brady Wolber, Polo sr. .340

Braedyn Frank, Erie-P’town fr. .339

Parker Rangel, Erie-P’town so. .338

Trevor Janssen, Eastland jr. .337

Ethan Kessler, Eastland jr. .337

Ayden Schoon, Sterling sr. .330

Dalton Adamec, Milledgeville so. .320

Tyler Shaner, Dixon jr. .320

Hayden Wittenauer, Amboy sr. .320

Evan Schenck, Milledgeville fr. .319

Cayden Akers, Milledgeville sr. .317

Brady Dowd, Rock Falls sr. .317

Logan Philhower, BV fr. .311

Camron Huber, Eastland fr. .308

Brik Rediger, Bureau Valley sr. .306

Bryce McKenna, Milledgeville jr. .304

Gage Zeigler, Polo so. .300

Reed Owen, Fulton sr. .296

Corban Chhim, Bureau Valley jr. .295

Dawson Foster, Polo so. .283

Gio Cantu, Sterling sr. .280

Owen Farral, Erie-P’town jr. .276

Scott Robertson, Polo jr. .269

Gus Mumford, Polo so. .263

Cooper Balensiefen, BV sr. .260

Camden Collis, Erie-P’town so. .250

Darin Greenfield, Forreston fr. .250

Tucker VanDeWostine, E-P sr. .246

Mason Smithee, Sterling jr. .232

Nate Packer, Erie-P’town jr. .222

Logan Nelson, Polo so. .218

Hunter Vacek, Dixon sr. .213

Ryan Dickinson, Amboy sr. .212

Reece Duncan, Erie-P’town jr. .212

Michael Collins, Erie-P’town sr. .204

Jeffrey Donaldson, Polo so. .182

Bryce Jepson, Erie-P’town sr. .103

Nathaniel Yingling, Polo jr. .091

SLUGGING PERCENTAGE

Brendan Tunink, Newman jr. 1.268

Owen Greenfield, Forreston sr. .680

Carter Schueler, Rock Falls jr. .637

Jordan Harris, AFC sr. .600

QJ Mangelsen, Fulton sr. .571

Quade Richards, Dixon jr. .564

Brenden Martin, Morrison jr. .556

Hunter Miller, Eastland so. .537

Dom Terlikowski, Oregon jr. .533

Kendall Erdmann, Forreston fr. .523

Kuitim Heald, Rock Falls so. .509

Ryan Eads, Fulton sr. .506

Quentin Seggebruch, Dixon sr. .506

Sam Wright, Bureau Valley sr. .506

Tucker Lindenmeyer, Amboy sr. .500

Karter Livengood, Milledgeville fr. .500

Carson Rueff, AFC sr. .488

Cole Huber, Eastland jr. .487

Jackson Rogers, Amboy sr. .486

Zane Romero, Erie-P’town jr. .484

Brock Lehman, AFC so. .473

Carson Akins, Forreston fr. .471

Jaesen Johns, Newman sr. .469

Brady Richards, Rock Falls sr. .469

Aiden Wiseman, Dixon jr. .450

Isaiah Kobbeman, Rock Falls sr. .448

Jack Washburn, Oregon so. .440

AJ Boardman, Fulton jr. .434

Miley Smith, Oregon sr. .434

Braeden Brennan, Fulton so. .433

Alec Schoonhoven, Forreston so. .431

Brendan Greenfield, Forreston so. .429

Quinn Leffelman, Amboy so. .429

Dillon Merriman, Amboy so. .429

Kyle Wolfe, Newman sr. .426

Griffin Bushman, AFC sr. .425

Austin Castaneda, Rock Falls so. .425

Landon Montavon, Amboy jr. .424

Garret Matznick, Newman fr. .420

Sam Rouse, Bureau Valley sr. .419

Alex Harrison, Dixon jr. .411

Dom Kramer, Fulton so. .410

Garet Wolfe, Newman fr. .407

Kole Schipper, Fulton sr. .406

Gavin Sands, Rock Falls jr. .398

Max McCullough, Eastland sr. .393

Ayize Martin, Bureau Valley sr. .392

Joe Oswalt, Newman so. .391

Drew Nettleton, Sterling so. .389

Isaac Attig, Bureau Valley sr. .388

Bryson Wiersema, Milledgeville fr. .388

Bryce Feit, Dixon jr. .383

Trevor Dir, Sterling sr. .381

Colton Hendrick, Milledgeville jr. .375

Connor Nye, Milledgeville jr. .368

Cayden Akers, Milledgeville sr. .367

Cadon Schulz, Rock Falls so. .367

Brody Christofferson, Amboy so. .365

Nolan Britt, Newman sr. .361

Allyn Geerts, Eastland jr. .360

Nolan Hahn, Polo jr. .355

Payton Curley, Fulton sr. .354

Dalton Adamec, Milledgeville so. .348

Ethan Price, Fulton sr. .348

Aaron Lester, AFC so. .347

Trevor Janssen, Eastland jr. .345

Nolan Rueff, AFC so. .344

Landon Whelchel, Amboy jr. .342

Tanner Stern, Eastland so. .341

Dawson Foster, Polo so. .333

Dylan Ottens, Sterling jr. .333

Garrett Pertell, Amboy sr. .333

Ari Selmani, Dixon jr. .324

Spencer Nye, Milledgeville fr. .321

Caleb Thomas, AFC so. .321

Elijah Endress, Bureau Valley so. .319

Braedyn Frank, Erie-P’town fr. .304

Reed Owen, Fulton sr. .304

Braden Hartman, Sterling sr. .300

Brady Sweitzer, Eastland jr. .300

Auden Polk, AFC sr. .296

Ethan Kessler, Eastland jr. .293

Patrick Wichman, Forreston jr. .289

Gio Cantu, Sterling sr. .286

Daniel Koehl, Forreston so. .286

Bryce Helms, Bureau Valley so. .273

James Leslie, Dixon jr. .271

Evan Schenck, Milledgeville fr. .270

Aaron Meenen, Rock Falls sr. .262

Ayden Schoon, Sterling sr. .261

Brady Gill, Forreston fr. .256

Brik Rediger, Bureau Valley sr. .256

Brady Wolber, Polo sr. .255

Victor Rivera, Rock Falls sr. .254

Austin June, AFC sr. .244

Micah Toms-Smith, Mill’ville so. .240

Bryce McKenna, Milledgeville jr. .238

Mason Smithee, Sterling jr. .238

Tucker VanDeWostine, E-P sr. .238

Peyton Spears, Eastland so. .237

Brady Dowd, Rock Falls sr. .235

Ethan Freeman, Bureau Valley sr. .229

Gus Mumford, Polo so. .229

Hunter Vacek, Dixon sr. .227

Braden Birdsley, Sterling so. .222

Scott Robertson, Polo jr. .222

Corban Chhim, Bureau Valley jr. .216

Charlie Dickinson, Amboy sr. .216

Bryce VanDeWostine, E-P sr. .212

Billy Lowry, Polo so. .208

Kyan Adkins, Dixon sr. .206

Ayden Book, Forreston so. .200

Michael Cochrane, AFC sr. .200

Carter Merdian, Polo jr. .195

Gage Zeigler, Polo so. .190

Miles Nawrocki, Sterling jr. .188

Camron Huber, Eastland fr. .185

Parker Rangel, Erie-P’town so. .183

Seth Spratt, Bureau Valley sr. .179

Cooper Balensiefen, BV sr. .178

Reece Duncan, Erie-P’town jr. .177

Logan Nelson, Polo so. .173

Alex Ryia, Forreston jr. .169

Ryan Dickinson, Amboy sr. .163

Michael Collins, Erie-P’town sr. .160

Jace Urish, Milledgeville jr. .154

Tyler Shaner, Dixon jr. .150

Owen Farral, Erie-P’town jr. .143

Bryce Hartman, Sterling so. .114

Logan Philhower, BV fr. .114

Hayden Wittenauer, Amboy sr. .105

Camden Collis, Erie-P’town so. .100

Jeffrey Donaldson, Polo so. .100

Nathaniel Yingling, Polo jr. .091

Darin Greenfield, Forreston fr. .087

Bryce Jepson, Erie-P’town sr. .079

Nate Packer, Erie-P’town jr. .045

ON-BASE + SLUGGING

Brendan Tunink, Newman jr. 1.919

Owen Greenfield, Forreston sr. 1.256

Carter Schueler, Rock Falls jr. 1.146

Jordan Harris, AFC sr. 1.133

Karter Livengood, Milledgeville fr. 1.091

Quade Richards, Dixon jr. 1.069

Brenden Martin, Morrison jr. 1.064

Dom Terlikowski, Oregon jr. 1.059

Kendall Erdmann, Forreston fr. 1.041

Ryan Eads, Fulton sr. 1.036

Sam Wright, Bureau Valley sr. 1.026

Quentin Seggebruch, Dixon sr. 1.006

Hunter Miller, Eastland so. 1.002

Brady Richards, Rock Falls sr. .973

Aiden Wiseman, Dixon jr. .973

QJ Mangelsen, Fulton sr. .965

Kuitim Heald, Rock Falls so. .956

Carson Rueff, AFC sr. .956

Tucker Lindenmeyer, Amboy sr. .943

AJ Boardman, Fulton jr. .934

Sam Rouse, Bureau Valley sr. .934

Carson Akins, Forreston fr. .933

Miley Smith, Oregon sr. .925

Jackson Rogers, Amboy sr. .921

Zane Romero, Erie-P’town jr. .917

Cole Huber, Eastland jr. .911

Jack Washburn, Oregon so. .908

Quinn Leffelman, Amboy so. .897

Garret Matznick, Newman fr. .897

Kyle Wolfe, Newman sr. .885

Isaiah Kobbeman, Rock Falls sr. .884

Landon Montavon, Amboy jr. .884

Griffin Bushman, AFC sr. .883

Jaesen Johns, Newman sr. .883

Brock Lehman, AFC so. .877

Garet Wolfe, Newman fr. .875

Austin Castaneda, Rock Falls so. .871

Braeden Brennan, Fulton so. .857

Brendan Greenfield, Forreston so. .855

Alex Harrison, Dixon jr. .840

Connor Nye, Milledgeville jr. .839

Dillon Merriman, Amboy so. .835

Alec Schoonhoven, Forreston so. .829

Trevor Dir, Sterling sr. .828

Gavin Sands, Rock Falls jr. .823

Bryson Wiersema, Milledgeville fr. .822

Brody Christofferson, Amboy so. .816

Kole Schipper, Fulton sr. .813

Bryce Feit, Dixon jr. .811

Dom Kramer, Fulton so. .807

Landon Whelchel, Amboy jr. .804

Aaron Lester, AFC so. .798

Payton Curley, Fulton sr. .796

Tanner Stern, Eastland so. .796

Nolan Hahn, Polo jr. .787

Joe Oswalt, Newman so. .784

Isaac Attig, Bureau Valley sr. .773

Nolan Britt, Newman sr. .773

Max McCullough, Eastland sr. .768

Auden Polk, AFC sr. .762

Cadon Schulz, Rock Falls so. .759

Ari Selmani, Dixon jr. .758

Caleb Thomas, AFC so. .754

Colton Hendrick, Milledgeville jr. .752

Ayize Martin, Bureau Valley sr. .746

Drew Nettleton, Sterling so. .739

Dylan Ottens, Sterling jr. .735

Ethan Price, Fulton sr. .734

Patrick Wichman, Forreston jr. .727

Brady Sweitzer, Eastland jr. .726

Garrett Pertell, Amboy sr. .718

Nolan Rueff, AFC so. .715

Allyn Geerts, Eastland jr. .711

Daniel Koehl, Forreston so. .686

Cayden Akers, Milledgeville sr. .684

Trevor Janssen, Eastland jr. .682

Elijah Endress, Bureau Valley so. .681

Spencer Nye, Milledgeville fr. .680

Micah Toms-Smith, Mill’ville so. .669

Dalton Adamec, Milledgeville so. .668

Braden Hartman, Sterling sr. .656

James Leslie, Dixon jr. .651

Brady Gill, Forreston fr. .649

Victor Rivera, Rock Falls sr. .647

Braedyn Frank, Erie-P’town fr. .643

Bryce Helms, Bureau Valley so. .641

Ethan Kessler, Eastland jr. .630

Aaron Meenen, Rock Falls sr. .628

Dawson Foster, Polo so. .616

Ayden Book, Forreston so. .608

Ethan Freeman, Bureau Valley sr. .606

Braden Birdsley, Sterling so. .602

Peyton Spears, Eastland so. .602

Reed Owen, Fulton sr. .600

Brady Wolber, Polo sr. .595

Michael Cochrane, AFC sr. .591

Ayden Schoon, Sterling sr. .591

Austin June, AFC sr. .589

Evan Schenck, Milledgeville fr. .589

Carter Merdian, Polo jr. .572

Miles Nawrocki, Sterling jr. .569

Gio Cantu, Sterling sr. .566

Kyan Adkins, Dixon sr. .563

Billy Lowry, Polo so. .562

Brik Rediger, Bureau Valley sr. .562

Bryce VanDeWostine, E-P sr. .561

Charlie Dickinson, Amboy sr. .557

Brady Dowd, Rock Falls sr. .552

Bryce McKenna, Milledgeville jr. .542

Parker Rangel, Erie-P’town so. .521

Seth Spratt, Bureau Valley sr. .521

Corban Chhim, Bureau Valley jr. .511

Alex Ryia, Forreston jr. .510

Jace Urish, Milledgeville jr. .507

Camron Huber, Eastland fr. .493

Gus Mumford, Polo so. .492

Scott Robertson, Polo jr. .491

Gage Zeigler, Polo so. .490

Tucker VanDeWostine, E-P sr. .484

Tyler Shaner, Dixon jr. .470

Mason Smithee, Sterling jr. .470

Bryce Hartman, Sterling so. .455

Hunter Vacek, Dixon sr. .440

Cooper Balensiefen, BV sr. .438

Logan Philhower, BV fr. .425

Hayden Wittenauer, Amboy sr. .425

Owen Farral, Erie-P’town jr. .419

Logan Nelson, Polo so. .391

Reece Duncan, Erie-P’town jr. .389

Ryan Dickinson, Amboy sr. .375

Michael Collins, Erie-P’town sr. .364

Camden Collis, Erie-P’town so. .350

Darin Greenfield, Forreston fr. .337

Jeffrey Donaldson, Polo so. .282

Nate Packer, Erie-P’town jr. .267

Bryce Jepson, Erie-P’town sr. .182

Nathaniel Yingling, Polo jr. .182

AT-BATS

Kendall Erdmann, Forreston fr. 109

Kyle Wolfe, Newman sr. 108

Austin Castaneda, Rock Falls so. 106

Kuitim Heald, Rock Falls so. 106

Brendan Greenfield, Forreston so. 105

Carson Akins, Forreston fr. 104

Alec Schoonhoven, Forreston so. 102

Mason Smithee, Sterling jr. 101

Owen Greenfield, Forreston sr. 100

Garret Matznick, Newman fr. 100

Jaesen Johns, Newman sr. 98

Gavin Sands, Rock Falls jr. 98

Nolan Britt, Newman sr. 97

Brady Richards, Rock Falls sr. 96

Drew Nettleton, Sterling so. 95

Peyton Spears, Eastland so. 93

Gio Cantu, Sterling sr. 91

Carter Schueler, Rock Falls jr. 91

Brady Gill, Forreston fr. 90

Alex Harrison, Dixon jr. 90

Braden Hartman, Sterling sr. 90

Dylan Ottens, Sterling jr. 90

Allyn Geerts, Eastland jr. 89

Ayden Schoon, Sterling sr. 88

Trevor Janssen, Eastland jr. 87

Isaiah Kobbeman, Rock Falls sr. 87

Joe Oswalt, Newman so. 87

Garet Wolfe, Newman fr. 86

Isaac Attig, Bureau Valley sr. 85

Trevor Dir, Sterling sr. 84

Max McCullough, Eastland sr. 84

Aaron Meenen, Rock Falls sr. 84

Miley Smith, Oregon sr. 83

Patrick Wichman, Forreston jr. 83

Ethan Kessler, Eastland jr. 82

Carson Rueff, AFC sr. 82

Tanner Stern, Eastland so. 82

Brendan Tunink, Newman jr. 82

Bryce Feit, Dixon jr. 81

Tucker Lindenmeyer, Amboy sr. 80

Hunter Miller, Eastland so. 80

Payton Curley, Fulton sr. 79

Cadon Schulz, Rock Falls so. 79

Quentin Seggebruch, Dixon sr. 79

Cole Huber, Eastland jr. 78

Quade Richards, Dixon jr. 78

Ryan Eads, Fulton sr. 77

Quinn Leffelman, Amboy so. 77

Sam Wright, Bureau Valley sr. 77

Dom Terlikowski, Oregon jr. 75

Jack Washburn, Oregon so. 75

Brody Christofferson, Amboy so. 74

Brock Lehman, AFC so. 74

Ayize Martin, Bureau Valley sr. 74

Jackson Rogers, Amboy sr. 74

Sam Rouse, Bureau Valley sr. 74

Ari Selmani, Dixon jr. 74

Griffin Bushman, AFC sr. 73

Landon Whelchel, Amboy jr. 73

Braden Birdsley, Sterling so. 72

Elijah Endress, Bureau Valley so. 72

Aaron Lester, AFC so. 72

Alex Ryia, Forreston jr. 71

Jordan Harris, AFC sr. 70

James Leslie, Dixon jr. 70

Kole Schipper, Fulton sr. 69

Bryson Wiersema, Milledgeville fr. 67

Landon Montavon, Amboy jr. 66

Ethan Price, Fulton sr. 66

QJ Mangelsen, Fulton sr. 63

Evan Schenck, Milledgeville fr. 63

Tucker VanDeWostine, E-P sr. 63

Reece Duncan, Erie-P’town jr. 62

Nolan Hahn, Polo jr. 62

Zane Romero, Erie-P’town jr. 62

Dom Kramer, Fulton so. 61

Cayden Akers, Milledgeville sr. 60

Parker Rangel, Erie-P’town so. 60

Aiden Wiseman, Dixon jr. 60

Victor Rivera, Rock Falls sr. 59

Connor Nye, Milledgeville jr. 57

Spencer Nye, Milledgeville fr. 56

Ayden Book, Forreston so. 55

Dawson Foster, Polo so. 54

Camron Huber, Eastland fr. 54

Garrett Pertell, Amboy sr. 54

Auden Polk, AFC sr. 54

AJ Boardman, Fulton jr. 53

Caleb Thomas, AFC so. 53

Logan Nelson, Polo so. 52

Corban Chhim, Bureau Valley jr. 51

Michael Cochrane, AFC sr. 50

Michael Collins, Erie-P’town sr. 50

Ryan Dickinson, Amboy sr. 49

Owen Farral, Erie-P’town jr. 49

Ethan Freeman, Bureau Valley sr. 48

Colton Hendrick, Milledgeville jr. 48

Billy Lowry, Polo so. 48

Brady Wolber, Polo sr. 47

Braedyn Frank, Erie-P’town fr. 46

Cooper Balensiefen, BV sr. 45

Austin June, AFC sr. 45

Brenden Martin, Morrison jr. 45

Scott Robertson, Polo jr. 45

Bryce Helms, Bureau Valley so. 44

Hunter Vacek, Dixon sr. 44

Brik Rediger, Bureau Valley sr. 43

Karter Livengood, Milledgeville fr. 42

Gage Zeigler, Polo so. 42

Carter Merdian, Polo jr. 41

Jeffrey Donaldson, Polo so. 40

Tyler Shaner, Dixon jr. 40

Brady Sweitzer, Eastland jr. 40

Bryce Jepson, Erie-P’town sr. 38

Charlie Dickinson, Amboy sr. 37

Bryce Hartman, Sterling so. 35

Gus Mumford, Polo so. 35

Logan Philhower, BV fr. 35

Kyan Adkins, Dixon sr. 34

Brady Dowd, Rock Falls sr. 34

Bryce VanDeWostine, E-P sr. 33

Miles Nawrocki, Sterling jr. 32

Nolan Rueff, AFC so. 32

Braeden Brennan, Fulton so. 30

Dillon Merriman, Amboy so. 28

Seth Spratt, Bureau Valley sr. 28

Jace Urish, Milledgeville jr. 26

Micah Toms-Smith, Mill’ville so. 25

Dalton Adamec, Milledgeville so. 23

Darin Greenfield, Forreston fr. 23

Reed Owen, Fulton sr. 23

Nate Packer, Erie-P’town jr. 22

Nathaniel Yingling, Polo jr. 22

Daniel Koehl, Forreston so. 21

Bryce McKenna, Milledgeville jr. 21

Camden Collis, Erie-P’town so. 20

Hayden Wittenauer, Amboy sr. 19

HITS

Kendall Erdmann, Forreston fr. 46

Owen Greenfield, Forreston sr. 45

Kyle Wolfe, Newman sr. 42

Brendan Tunink, Newman jr. 40

Kuitim Heald, Rock Falls so. 39

Brady Richards, Rock Falls sr. 36

Carson Akins, Forreston fr. 35

Austin Castaneda, Rock Falls so. 35

Brendan Greenfield, Forreston so. 35

Carson Rueff, AFC sr. 35

Quade Richards, Dixon jr. 34

Garret Matznick, Newman fr. 33

Carter Schueler, Rock Falls jr. 33

Jaesen Johns, Newman sr. 32

Alec Schoonhoven, Forreston so. 32

Quentin Seggebruch, Dixon sr. 32

Tucker Lindenmeyer, Amboy sr. 31

Joe Oswalt, Newman so. 31

Ryan Eads, Fulton sr. 30

Alex Harrison, Dixon jr. 30

Gavin Sands, Rock Falls jr. 30

Miley Smith, Oregon sr. 30

Dom Terlikowski, Oregon jr. 30

Garet Wolfe, Newman fr. 30

Sam Wright, Bureau Valley sr. 30

Isaac Attig, Bureau Valley sr. 28

Nolan Britt, Newman sr. 28

Griffin Bushman, AFC sr. 28

Trevor Dir, Sterling sr. 28

Allyn Geerts, Eastland jr. 28

Isaiah Kobbeman, Rock Falls sr. 28

Drew Nettleton, Sterling so. 28

Jordan Harris, AFC sr. 27

Quinn Leffelman, Amboy so. 27

Hunter Miller, Eastland so. 27

Sam Rouse, Bureau Valley sr. 27

Jackson Rogers, Amboy sr. 26

Dylan Ottens, Sterling jr. 25

Jack Washburn, Oregon so. 25

Landon Whelchel, Amboy jr. 25

Braden Hartman, Sterling sr. 24

Ayize Martin, Bureau Valley sr. 24

Max McCullough, Eastland sr. 24

Zane Romero, Erie-P’town jr. 24

Bryson Wiersema, Milledgeville fr. 24

Brody Christofferson, Amboy so. 23

Brady Gill, Forreston fr. 23

Ethan Kessler, Eastland jr. 23

Brock Lehman, AFC so. 23

Ari Selmani, Dixon jr. 23

Elijah Endress, Bureau Valley so. 22

Bryce Feit, Dixon jr. 22

Trevor Janssen, Eastland jr. 22

Aaron Lester, AFC so. 22

Tanner Stern, Eastland so. 22

Payton Curley, Fulton sr. 21

Cole Huber, Eastland jr. 21

Aaron Meenen, Rock Falls sr. 21

Cadon Schulz, Rock Falls so. 21

Patrick Wichman, Forreston jr. 21

Aiden Wiseman, Dixon jr. 21

Nolan Hahn, Polo jr. 20

QJ Mangelsen, Fulton sr. 20

Landon Montavon, Amboy jr. 20

Connor Nye, Milledgeville jr. 20

Kole Schipper, Fulton sr. 20

Peyton Spears, Eastland so. 20

Cayden Akers, Milledgeville sr. 19

Gio Cantu, Sterling sr. 19

Ayden Schoon, Sterling sr. 19

AJ Boardman, Fulton jr. 18

James Leslie, Dixon jr. 17

Ethan Price, Fulton sr. 17

Evan Schenck, Milledgeville fr. 16

Caleb Thomas, AFC so. 16

Braden Birdsley, Sterling so. 15

Colton Hendrick, Milledgeville jr. 15

Karter Livengood, Milledgeville fr. 15

Spencer Nye, Milledgeville fr. 15

Auden Polk, AFC sr. 15

Mason Smithee, Sterling jr. 15

Dom Kramer, Fulton so. 14

Garrett Pertell, Amboy sr. 14

Brenden Martin, Morrison jr. 13

Dawson Foster, Polo so. 12

Victor Rivera, Rock Falls sr. 12

Brady Wolber, Polo sr. 12

Ayden Book, Forreston so. 11

Braeden Brennan, Fulton so. 11

Alex Ryia, Forreston jr. 11

Tucker VanDeWostine, E-P sr. 11

Reece Duncan, Erie-P’town jr. 10

Ethan Freeman, Bureau Valley sr. 10

Bryce Helms, Bureau Valley so. 10

Austin June, AFC sr. 10

Nolan Rueff, AFC so. 10

Corban Chhim, Bureau Valley jr. 9

Braedyn Frank, Erie-P’town fr. 9

Camron Huber, Eastland fr. 9

Dillon Merriman, Amboy so. 9

Logan Nelson, Polo so. 9

Parker Rangel, Erie-P’town so. 9

Brik Rediger, Bureau Valley sr. 9

Brady Sweitzer, Eastland jr. 9

Cooper Balensiefen, BV sr. 8

Michael Cochrane, AFC sr. 8

Charlie Dickinson, Amboy sr. 8

Ryan Dickinson, Amboy sr. 8

Carter Merdian, Polo jr. 8

Kyan Adkins, Dixon sr. 7

Michael Collins, Erie-P’town sr. 7

Owen Farral, Erie-P’town jr. 7

Billy Lowry, Polo so. 7

Gus Mumford, Polo so. 7

Scott Robertson, Polo jr. 7

Hunter Vacek, Dixon sr. 7

Gage Zeigler, Polo so. 7

Dalton Adamec, Milledgeville so. 6

Brady Dowd, Rock Falls sr. 6

Daniel Koehl, Forreston so. 6

Miles Nawrocki, Sterling jr. 6

Tyler Shaner, Dixon jr. 6

Bryce McKenna, Milledgeville jr. 5

Reed Owen, Fulton sr. 5

Micah Toms-Smith, Mill’ville so. 5

Bryce VanDeWostine, E-P sr. 5

Jeffrey Donaldson, Polo so. 4

Bryce Hartman, Sterling so. 4

Logan Philhower, BV fr. 4

Seth Spratt, Bureau Valley sr. 4

Jace Urish, Milledgeville jr. 4

Bryce Jepson, Erie-P’town sr. 3

Camden Collis, Erie-P’town so. 2

Darin Greenfield, Forreston fr. 2

Hayden Wittenauer, Amboy sr. 2

Nathaniel Yingling, Polo jr. 2

Nate Packer, Erie-P’town jr. 1

RUNS

Brendan Tunink, Newman jr. 52

Owen Greenfield, Forreston sr. 51

Kendall Erdmann, Forreston fr. 48

Garret Matznick, Newman fr. 38

Carson Akins, Forreston fr. 37

Brendan Greenfield, Forreston so. 36

Carson Rueff, AFC sr. 34

Brady Richards, Rock Falls sr. 32

Ryan Eads, Fulton sr. 31

Miley Smith, Oregon sr. 31

Landon Whelchel, Amboy jr. 30

Kyle Wolfe, Newman sr. 30

Brody Christofferson, Amboy so. 29

Kuitim Heald, Rock Falls so. 29

Carter Schueler, Rock Falls jr. 29

Nolan Britt, Newman sr. 28

Bryce Feit, Dixon jr. 28

Austin Castaneda, Rock Falls so. 27

Jordan Harris, AFC sr. 27

Alex Harrison, Dixon jr. 26

Aaron Lester, AFC so. 26

Sam Wright, Bureau Valley sr. 26

Payton Curley, Fulton sr. 25

Hunter Miller, Eastland so. 25

Jackson Rogers, Amboy sr. 25

Peyton Spears, Eastland so. 25

Tanner Stern, Eastland so. 25

AJ Boardman, Fulton jr. 24

Quentin Seggebruch, Dixon sr. 24

Gavin Sands, Rock Falls jr. 23

Patrick Wichman, Forreston jr. 23

Max McCullough, Eastland sr. 22

Quade Richards, Dixon jr. 22

Isaac Attig, Bureau Valley sr. 21

Isaiah Kobbeman, Rock Falls sr. 21

Tucker Lindenmeyer, Amboy sr. 21

Sam Rouse, Bureau Valley sr. 21

Brady Gill, Forreston fr. 20

Trevor Janssen, Eastland jr. 20

Joe Oswalt, Newman so. 19

Alec Schoonhoven, Forreston so. 19

Dylan Ottens, Sterling jr. 18

Auden Polk, AFC sr. 18

Garet Wolfe, Newman fr. 18

Allyn Geerts, Eastland jr. 17

Dom Kramer, Fulton so. 17

Caleb Thomas, AFC so. 17

Braden Birdsley, Sterling so. 16

QJ Mangelsen, Fulton sr. 16

Brenden Martin, Morrison jr. 16

Ayden Schoon, Sterling sr. 16

Jack Washburn, Oregon so. 16

Brock Lehman, AFC so. 15

Landon Montavon, Amboy jr. 15

Connor Nye, Milledgeville jr. 15

Cadon Schulz, Rock Falls so. 15

Collin Scott, Dixon jr. 15

Ari Selmani, Dixon jr. 15

Bryson Wiersema, Milledgeville fr. 15

Ayden Book, Forreston so. 14

Michael Cochrane, AFC sr. 14

Karter Livengood, Milledgeville fr. 14

Ayize Martin, Bureau Valley sr. 14

Victor Rivera, Rock Falls sr. 14

Alex Ryia, Forreston jr. 14

Gio Cantu, Sterling sr. 13

Trevor Dir, Sterling sr. 13

Quinn Leffelman, Amboy so. 13

Aaron Meenen, Rock Falls sr. 13

Evan Schenck, Milledgeville fr. 13

Elijah Endress, Bureau Valley so. 12

Ethan Freeman, Bureau Valley sr. 12

Nolan Hahn, Polo jr. 12

Cole Huber, Eastland jr. 12

Ethan Kessler, Eastland jr. 12

Carter Merdian, Polo jr. 12

Garrett Pertell, Amboy sr. 12

Kole Schipper, Fulton sr. 12

Brady Sweitzer, Eastland jr. 12

Dom Terlikowski, Oregon jr. 12

Cooper Balensiefen, BV sr. 11

Corban Chhim, Bureau Valley jr. 11

Camron Huber, Eastland fr. 11

Austin June, AFC sr. 11

Mason Smithee, Sterling jr. 11

Griffin Bushman, AFC sr. 10

Jaesen Johns, Newman sr. 10

Charlie Dickinson, Amboy sr. 9

Dawson Foster, Polo so. 9

Braden Hartman, Sterling sr. 9

Colton Hendrick, Milledgeville jr. 9

Ethan Price, Fulton sr. 9

Tucker VanDeWostine, E-P sr. 9

Brady Wolber, Polo sr. 9

Braeden Brennan, Fulton so. 8

Bryce Helms, Bureau Valley so. 8

Daniel Koehl, Forreston so. 8

Billy Lowry, Polo so. 8

Rbbie Ramirez, Dixon jr. 8

Michael Collins, Erie-P’town sr. 7

Ryan Dickinson, Amboy sr. 7

Reece Duncan, Erie-P’town jr. 7

Darin Greenfield, Forreston fr. 7

Bryce Hartman, Sterling so. 7

Spencer Nye, Milledgeville fr. 7

Brik Rediger, Bureau Valley sr. 7

Tyler Shaner, Dixon jr. 7

Jace Urish, Milledgeville jr. 7

Hunter Vacek, Dixon sr. 7

Cayden Akers, Milledgeville sr. 6

Brady Dowd, Rock Falls sr. 6

Braedyn Frank, Erie-P’town fr. 6

James Leslie, Dixon jr. 6

Parker Rangel, Erie-P’town so. 6

Zane Romero, Erie-P’town jr. 6

Nolan Rueff, AFC so. 6

Seth Spratt, Bureau Valley sr. 6

Hayden Wittenauer, Amboy sr. 6

Dillon Merriman, Amboy so. 5

Miles Nawrocki, Sterling jr. 5

Logan Nelson, Polo so. 5

Drew Nettleton, Sterling so. 5

Reed Owen, Fulton sr. 5

Dalton Adamec, Milledgeville so. 4

Bryce McKenna, Milledgeville jr. 4

Nate Packer, Erie-P’town jr. 3

Michael Sheats, Dixon sr. 3

Micah Toms-Smith, Mill’ville so. 3

Gage Zeigler, Polo so. 3

Kyan Adkins, Dixon sr. 2

Gus Mumford, Polo so. 2

Logan Philhower, BV fr. 2

Nathaniel Yingling, Polo jr. 2

Camden Collis, Erie-P’town so. 1

Owen Farral, Erie-P’town jr. 1

Bryce Jepson, Erie-P’town sr. 1

Aiden Wiseman, Dixon jr. 1

RBIs

Brendan Tunink, Newman jr. 50

Carson Akins, Forreston fr. 39

Brendan Greenfield, Forreston so. 37

Gavin Sands, Rock Falls jr. 35

Alec Schoonhoven, Forreston so. 35

Kendall Erdmann, Forreston fr. 34

Owen Greenfield, Forreston sr. 29

Jaesen Johns, Newman sr. 29

Carter Schueler, Rock Falls jr. 29

Joe Oswalt, Newman so. 26

Kole Schipper, Fulton sr. 25

Ayize Martin, Bureau Valley sr. 25

Allyn Geerts, Eastland jr. 24

Griffin Bushman, AFC sr. 23

Cole Huber, Eastland jr. 23

Brock Lehman, AFC so. 23

Jordan Harris, AFC sr. 22

Carson Rueff, AFC sr. 22

Brady Gill, Forreston fr. 21

Kuitim Heald, Rock Falls so. 21

Quinn Leffelman, Amboy so. 21

Nolan Britt, Newman sr. 20

Isaiah Kobbeman, Rock Falls sr. 20

Jackson Rogers, Amboy sr. 20

Cadon Schulz, Rock Falls so. 20

Ayden Book, Forreston so. 19

Hunter Miller, Eastland so. 19

Landon Montavon, Amboy jr. 19

Garet Wolfe, Newman fr. 19

AJ Boardman, Fulton jr. 18

Elijah Endress, Bureau Valley so. 18

Trevor Janssen, Eastland jr. 18

Tucker Lindenmeyer, Amboy sr. 18

Isaac Attig, Bureau Valley sr. 17

Ryan Eads, Fulton sr. 17

Braden Hartman, Sterling sr. 17

Ethan Kessler, Eastland jr. 17

Ethan Price, Fulton sr. 17

Brady Richards, Rock Falls sr. 17

Quade Richards, Dixon jr. 17

Quentin Seggebruch, Dixon sr. 17

Miley Smith, Oregon sr. 17

Aiden Wiseman, Dixon jr. 17

Kyle Wolfe, Newman sr. 17

Brody Christofferson, Amboy so. 16

James Leslie, Dixon jr. 16

Austin Castaneda, Rock Falls so. 15

Aaron Lester, AFC so. 15

Dom Terlikowski, Oregon jr. 15

Patrick Wichman, Forreston jr. 15

Cayden Akers, Milledgeville sr. 14

Alex Harrison, Dixon jr. 14

Dom Kramer, Fulton so. 14

Garret Matznick, Newman fr. 14

Garrett Pertell, Amboy sr. 14

Ari Selmani, Dixon jr. 14

Sam Wright, Bureau Valley sr. 14

Corban Chhim, Bureau Valley jr. 13

Austin June, AFC sr. 13

QJ Mangelsen, Fulton sr. 13

Brenden Martin, Morrison jr. 13

Max McCullough, Eastland sr. 13

Aaron Meenen, Rock Falls sr. 13

Drew Nettleton, Sterling so. 13

Auden Polk, AFC sr. 13

Jack Washburn, Oregon so. 13

Trevor Dir, Sterling sr. 12

Karter Livengood, Milledgeville fr. 12

Landon Whelchel, Amboy jr. 12

Bryce Feit, Dixon jr. 11

Colton Hendrick, Milledgeville jr. 11

Spencer Nye, Milledgeville fr. 11

Victor Rivera, Rock Falls sr. 11

Gio Cantu, Sterling sr. 10

Payton Curley, Fulton sr. 10

Dawson Foster, Polo so. 9

Sam Rouse, Bureau Valley sr. 9

Tanner Stern, Eastland so. 9

Tucker VanDeWostine, E-P sr. 9

Brady Wolber, Polo sr. 9

Kyan Adkins, Dixon sr. 8

Dylan Ottens, Sterling jr. 8

Brik Rediger, Bureau Valley sr. 8

Zane Romero, Erie-P’town jr. 8

Peyton Spears, Eastland so. 8

Caleb Thomas, AFC so. 8

Bryson Wiersema, Milledgeville fr. 8

Bryce Helms, Bureau Valley so. 7

Dillon Merriman, Amboy so. 7

Connor Nye, Milledgeville jr. 7

Brady Sweitzer, Eastland jr. 7

Hunter Vacek, Dixon sr. 7

Braeden Brennan, Fulton so. 6

Ryan Dickinson, Amboy sr. 6

Nolan Hahn, Polo jr. 6

Camron Huber, Eastland fr. 6

Billy Lowry, Polo so. 6

Ayden Schoon, Sterling sr. 6

Dalton Adamec, Milledgeville so. 5

Brady Dowd, Rock Falls sr. 5

Reed Owen, Fulton sr. 5

Parker Rangel, Erie-P’town so. 5

Scott Robertson, Polo jr. 5

Nolan Rueff, AFC so. 5

Alex Ryia, Forreston jr. 5

Evan Schenck, Milledgeville fr. 5

Mason Smithee, Sterling jr. 5

Cooper Balensiefen, BV sr. 4

Braden Birdsley, Sterling so. 4

Michael Cochrane, AFC sr. 4

Reece Duncan, Erie-P’town jr. 4

Ethan Freeman, Bureau Valley sr. 4

Gus Mumford, Polo so. 4

Miles Nawrocki, Sterling jr. 4

Seth Spratt, Bureau Valley sr. 4

Micah Toms-Smith, Mill’ville so. 4

Gage Zeigler, Polo so. 4

Michael Collins, Erie-P’town sr. 3

Charlie Dickinson, Amboy sr. 3

Braedyn Frank, Erie-P’town fr. 3

Bryce McKenna, Milledgeville jr. 3

Logan Nelson, Polo so. 3

Logan Philhower, BV fr. 3

Jeffrey Donaldson, Polo so. 2

Bryce Hartman, Sterling so. 2

Carter Merdian, Polo jr. 2

Tyler Shaner, Dixon jr. 2

Jace Urish, Milledgeville jr. 2

Hayden Wittenauer, Amboy sr. 2

Owen Farral, Erie-P’town jr. 1

Darin Greenfield, Forreston fr. 1

Daniel Koehl, Forreston so. 1

Nate Packer, Erie-P’town jr. 1

Bryce VanDeWostine, E-P sr. 1

DOUBLES

Kuitim Heald, Rock Falls so. 12

Owen Greenfield, Forreston sr. 11

Jackson Rogers, Amboy sr. 10

Dom Terlikowski, Oregon jr. 10

Jaesen Johns, Newman sr. 9

Brock Lehman, AFC so. 9

Hunter Miller, Eastland so. 9

Brady Richards, Rock Falls sr. 9

Alec Schoonhoven, Forreston so. 9

Carter Schueler, Rock Falls jr. 9

Brendan Greenfield, Forreston so. 8

Trevor Janssen, Eastland jr. 8

Cadon Schulz, Rock Falls so. 8

Carson Akins, Forreston fr. 7

Bryce Feit, Dixon jr. 7

Alex Harrison, Dixon jr. 7

Tucker Lindenmeyer, Amboy sr. 7

Sam Wright, Bureau Valley sr. 7

Austin Castaneda, Rock Falls so. 6

Jordan Harris, AFC sr. 6

Quinn Leffelman, Amboy so. 6

Garret Matznick, Newman fr. 6

Quade Richards, Dixon jr. 6

Zane Romero, Erie-P’town jr. 6

Quentin Seggebruch, Dixon sr. 6

Tanner Stern, Eastland so. 6

Brendan Tunink, Newman jr. 6

Jack Washburn, Oregon so. 6

Aiden Wiseman, Dixon jr. 6

Isaac Attig, Bureau Valley sr. 5

Nolan Britt, Newman sr. 5

Ryan Eads, Fulton sr. 5

Kendall Erdmann, Forreston fr. 5

Cole Huber, Eastland jr. 5

Landon Montavon, Amboy jr. 5

Drew Nettleton, Sterling so. 5

Carson Rueff, AFC sr. 5

Kole Schipper, Fulton sr. 5

Garet Wolfe, Newman fr. 5

Dawson Foster, Polo so. 4

Allyn Geerts, Eastland jr. 4

QJ Mangelsen, Fulton sr. 4

Sam Rouse, Bureau Valley sr. 4

Gavin Sands, Rock Falls jr. 4

Miley Smith, Oregon sr. 4

Kyle Wolfe, Newman sr. 4

Cayden Akers, Milledgeville sr. 3

AJ Boardman, Fulton jr. 3

Griffin Bushman, AFC sr. 3

Gio Cantu, Sterling sr. 3

Payton Curley, Fulton sr. 3

Braden Hartman, Sterling sr. 3

Colton Hendrick, Milledgeville jr. 3

Isaiah Kobbeman, Rock Falls sr. 3

Dom Kramer, Fulton so. 3

Aaron Lester, AFC so. 3

Billy Lowry, Polo so. 3

Brenden Martin, Morrison jr. 3

Max McCullough, Eastland sr. 3

Dillon Merriman, Amboy so. 3

Spencer Nye, Milledgeville fr. 3

Joe Oswalt, Newman so. 3

Dylan Ottens, Sterling jr. 3

Victor Rivera, Rock Falls sr. 3

Scott Robertson, Polo jr. 3

Mason Smithee, Sterling jr. 3

Brady Sweitzer, Eastland jr. 3

Hunter Vacek, Dixon sr. 3

Patrick Wichman, Forreston jr. 3

Dalton Adamec, Milledgeville so. 2

Braeden Brennan, Fulton so. 2

Corban Chhim, Bureau Valley jr. 2

Brody Christofferson, Amboy so. 2

Michael Cochrane, AFC sr. 2

Trevor Dir, Sterling sr. 2

Brady Dowd, Rock Falls sr. 2

Braedyn Frank, Erie-P’town fr. 2

Nolan Hahn, Polo jr. 2

James Leslie, Dixon jr. 2

Karter Livengood, Milledgeville fr. 2

Ayize Martin, Bureau Valley sr. 2

Reed Owen, Fulton sr. 2

Garrett Pertell, Amboy sr. 2

Ethan Price, Fulton sr. 2

Parker Rangel, Erie-P’town so. 2

Ayden Schoon, Sterling sr. 2

Peyton Spears, Eastland so. 2

Bryce VanDeWostine, E-P sr. 2

Tucker VanDeWostine, E-P sr. 2

Bryson Wiersema, Milledgeville fr. 2

Braden Birdsley, Sterling so. 1

Michael Collins, Erie-P’town sr. 1

Reece Duncan, Erie-P’town jr. 1

Elijah Endress, Bureau Valley so. 1

Ethan Freeman, Bureau Valley sr. 1

Camron Huber, Eastland fr. 1

Austin June, AFC sr. 1

Ethan Kessler, Eastland jr. 1

Aaron Meenen, Rock Falls sr. 1

Gus Mumford, Polo so. 1

Connor Nye, Milledgeville jr. 1

Auden Polk, AFC sr. 1

Nolan Rueff, AFC so. 1

Alex Ryia, Forreston jr. 1

Evan Schenck, Milledgeville fr. 1

Ari Selmani, Dixon jr. 1

Seth Spratt, Bureau Valley sr. 1

Caleb Thomas, AFC so. 1

Micah Toms-Smith, Mill’ville so. 1

Gage Zeigler, Polo so. 1

TRIPLES

Kendall Erdmann, Forreston fr. 3

Owen Greenfield, Forreston sr. 3

Jordan Harris, AFC sr. 3

QJ Mangelsen, Fulton sr. 3

Carson Akins, Forreston fr. 2

Gio Cantu, Sterling sr. 2

Austin Castaneda, Rock Falls so. 2

Payton Curley, Fulton sr. 2

Ryan Eads, Fulton sr. 2

Karter Livengood, Milledgeville fr. 2

Hunter Miller, Eastland so. 2

Drew Nettleton, Sterling so. 2

Ethan Price, Fulton sr. 2

Quade Richards, Dixon jr. 2

Carter Schueler, Rock Falls jr. 2

Brendan Tunink, Newman jr. 2

AJ Boardman, Fulton jr. 1

Nolan Britt, Newman sr. 1

Brody Christofferson, Amboy so. 1

Trevor Dir, Sterling sr. 1

Bryce Feit, Dixon jr. 1

Dawson Foster, Polo so. 1

Brendan Greenfield, Forreston so. 1

Bryce Helms, Bureau Valley so. 1

Jaesen Johns, Newman sr. 1

Isaiah Kobbeman, Rock Falls sr. 1

Dom Kramer, Fulton so. 1

Tucker Lindenmeyer, Amboy sr. 1

Dylan Ottens, Sterling jr. 1

Garrett Pertell, Amboy sr. 1

Brik Rediger, Bureau Valley sr. 1

Gavin Sands, Rock Falls jr. 1

Ayden Schoon, Sterling sr. 1

Quentin Seggebruch, Dixon sr. 1

Miley Smith, Oregon sr. 1

Tucker VanDeWostine, E-P sr. 1

Jack Washburn, Oregon so. 1

Sam Wright, Bureau Valley sr. 1

HOME RUNS

Brendan Tunink, Newman jr. 18

Cole Huber, Eastland jr. 4

Carter Schueler, Rock Falls jr. 4

Brenden Martin, Morrison jr. 3

Owen Greenfield, Forreston sr. 2

Isaiah Kobbeman, Rock Falls sr. 2

Dom Kramer, Fulton so. 2

QJ Mangelsen, Fulton sr. 2

Max McCullough, Eastland sr. 2

Mason Smithee, Sterling jr. 2

Carson Akins, Forreston fr. 1

Braedyn Frank, Erie-P’town fr. 1

Jordan Harris, AFC sr. 1

Kuitim Heald, Rock Falls so. 1

Jaesen Johns, Newman sr. 1

Brock Lehman, AFC so. 1

Ayize Martin, Bureau Valley sr. 1

Garret Matznick, Newman fr. 1

Hunter Miller, Eastland so. 1

Landon Montavon, Amboy jr. 1

Gavin Sands, Rock Falls jr. 1

Kole Schipper, Fulton sr. 1

Alec Schoonhoven, Forreston so. 1

PITCHING WINS

Brendan Tunink, Newman jr. 10-0

Kyle Wolfe, Newman sr. 8-2

Alex Ryia, Forreston jr. 7-2

James Leslie, Dixon jr. 6-1

Alex Harrison, Dixon jr. 6-2

Reed Owen, Fulton sr. 5-1

Dom Terlikowski, Oregon jr. 5-2

Michael Cochrane, AFC sr. 5-3

Jordan Harris, AFC sr. 5-3

Jack Washburn, Oregon so. 5-3

James Crimmins, Fulton jr. 4-2

Logan Philhower, BV fr. 4-2

Brody Christofferson, Amboy so. 4-3

Kuitim Heald, Rock Falls so. 4-3

Gavin Sands, Rock Falls jr. 4-3

Dom Kramer, Fulton so. 3-0

Tucker Lindenmeyer, Amboy sr. 3-0

Carson Rueff, AFC sr. 3-0

Nolan Britt, Newman sr. 3-1

Bryce Helms, Bureau Valley so. 3-1

Kendall Erdmann, Forreston fr. 3-2

Bryce Feit, Dixon jr. 3-3

Brendan Greenfield, Forreston so. 3-3

Brenden Martin, Morrison jr. 3-3

Nolan Hahn, Polo jr. 3-4

Seth Spratt, Bureau Valley sr. 3-6

Corban Chhim, Bureau Valley jr. 2-0

Austin Castaneda, Rock Falls so. 2-1

Owen Greenfield, Forreston sr. 2-1

Landon Montavon, Amboy jr. 2-1

Jackson Rogers, Amboy sr. 2-1

AJ Boardman, Fulton jr. 2-2

Drew Nettleton, Sterling so. 2-2

Brady Richards, Rock Falls sr. 2-2

Carter Dillon, Rock Falls jr. 2-3

Bryce VanDeWostine, E-P sr. 2-3

Cayden Akers, Milledgeville sr. 2-4

Alec Schoonhoven, Forreston so. 2-4

Carson Akins, Forreston fr. 1-0

Aaron Meenen, Rock Falls sr. 1-0

Alex Milnes, Forreston sr. 1-0

Ethan Price, Fulton sr. 1-0

Quade Richards, Dixon jr. 1-0

Bryson Wiersema, Milledgeville fr. 1-0

Garrett Pertell, Amboy sr. 1-2

Braden Hartman, Sterling sr. 1-3

Sam Rouse, Bureau Valley sr. 1-4

Scott Robertson, Polo jr. 1-5

Elijah Endress, Bureau Valley so. 0-0

Aaron Lester, AFC so. 0-0

Mason Smithee, Sterling jr. 0-0

Trevor Dir, Sterling sr. 0-1

Karter Livengood, Milledgeville fr. 0-1

Logan Nelson, Polo so. 0-1

Evan Schenck, Milledgeville fr. 0-1

Caleb Thomas, AFC so. 0-1

Hayden Wittenauer, Amboy sr. 0-1

Bryce Hartman, Sterling so. 0-2

Hunter Vacek, Dixon sr. 0-2

Gio Cantu, Sterling sr. 0-3

Bryce Jepson, Erie-P’town sr. 0-3

Connor Nye, Milledgeville jr. 0-3

Nate Packer, Erie-P’town jr. 0-3

Carter Schueler, Rock Falls jr. 0-3

Reece Duncan, Erie-P’town jr. 0-4

Carter Merdian, Polo jr. 0-5

Braedyn Frank, Erie-P’town fr. 0-6

ERA

Brendan Tunink, Newman jr. 1.00

Tucker Lindenmeyer, Amboy sr. 1.33

James Crimmins, Fulton jr. 1.35

Kyle Wolfe, Newman sr. 1.36

Dom Kramer, Fulton so. 1.39

Hunter Miller, Eastland so. 1.53

Braedyn Frank, Erie-P’town fr. 1.70

James Leslie, Dixon jr. 1.73

Alex Harrison, Dixon jr. 1.75

Kendall Erdmann, Forreston fr. 2.17

Caleb Thomas, AFC so. 2.23

Brenden Martin, Morrison jr. 2.24

Reed Owen, Fulton sr. 2.51

Ethan Kessler, Eastland jr. 2.60

Bryce VanDeWostine, E-P sr. 2.67

Aaron Meenen, Rock Falls sr. 2.76

Allyn Geerts, Eastland jr. 2.80

Logan Philhower, BV fr. 2.90

Carson Rueff, AFC sr. 2.92

Ethan Price, Fulton sr. 2.95

Seth Spratt, Bureau Valley sr. 3.05

Gavin Sands, Rock Falls jr. 3.07

Peyton Spears, Eastland so. 3.08

Aaron Lester, AFC so. 3.09

Jack Washburn, Oregon so. 3.12

AJ Boardman, Fulton jr. 3.15

Trevor Janssen, Eastland jr. 3.23

Dom Terlikowski, Oregon jr. 3.24

Alex Milnes, Forreston sr. 3.25

Evan Schenck, Milledgeville fr. 3.40

Brady Richards, Rock Falls sr. 3.45

Nolan Hahn, Polo jr. 3.48

Scott Robertson, Polo jr. 3.50

Nolan Britt, Newman sr. 3.54

Michael Cochrane, AFC sr. 3.60

Max McCullough, Eastland sr. 3.64

Sam Rouse, Bureau Valley sr. 3.80

Cayden Akers, Milledgeville sr. 3.85

Connor Nye, Milledgeville jr. 3.87

Carson Akins, Forreston fr. 3.89

Alex Ryia, Forreston jr. 3.90

Bryson Wiersema, Milledgeville fr. 3.97

Corban Chhim, Bureau Valley jr. 4.07

Karter Livengood, Milledgeville fr. 4.07

Quade Richards, Dixon jr. 4.14

Garrett Pertell, Amboy sr. 4.20

Brody Christofferson, Amboy so. 4.50

Bryce Feit, Dixon jr. 4.63

Braden Hartman, Sterling sr. 5.14

Brendan Greenfield, Forreston so. 5.25

Jordan Harris, AFC sr. 5.25

Hunter Vacek, Dixon sr. 5.25

Austin Castaneda, Rock Falls so. 5.33

Jackson Rogers, Amboy sr. 5.33

Trevor Dir, Sterling sr. 5.44

Kuitim Heald, Rock Falls so. 5.45

Owen Greenfield, Forreston sr. 5.58

Drew Nettleton, Sterling so. 5.65

Carter Dillon, Rock Falls jr. 5.70

Landon Montavon, Amboy jr. 5.70

Bryce Helms, Bureau Valley so. 6.06

Mason Smithee, Sterling jr. 6.24

Carter Schueler, Rock Falls jr. 6.41

Bryce Hartman, Sterling so. 6.56

Gio Cantu, Sterling sr. 6.67

Elijah Endress, Bureau Valley so. 6.70

Carter Merdian, Polo jr. 6.88

Hayden Wittenauer, Amboy sr. 7.88

Nate Packer, Erie-P’town jr. 8.08

Alec Schoonhoven, Forreston so. 8.35

Logan Nelson, Polo so. 9.77

Bryce Jepson, Erie-P’town sr. 10.10

Reece Duncan, Erie-P’town jr. 10.22

INNINGS PITCHED

Brendan Tunink, Newman jr. 63

Kyle Wolfe, Newman sr. 62

Dom Terlikowski, Oregon jr. 49

Michael Cochrane, AFC sr. 48 2/3

James Leslie, Dixon jr. 48 2/3

Alex Harrison, Dixon jr. 48

Reed Owen, Fulton sr. 47 1/3

Nolan Hahn, Polo jr. 46 1/3

Braden Hartman, Sterling sr. 46 1/3

Gavin Sands, Rock Falls jr. 45 2/3

Brady Richards, Rock Falls sr. 44 2/3

Max McCullough, Eastland sr. 42 1/3

Sam Rouse, Bureau Valley sr. 42 1/3

Brody Christofferson, Amboy so. 42

Jack Washburn, Oregon so. 42

Alex Ryia, Forreston jr. 41 1/3

Seth Spratt, Bureau Valley sr. 41 1/3

Drew Nettleton, Sterling so. 39 2/3

Bryce VanDeWostine, E-P sr. 39 1/3

Logan Philhower, BV fr. 38 2/3

Braedyn Frank, Erie-P’town fr. 37

Alex Milnes, Forreston sr. 36 2/3

Cayden Akers, Milledgeville sr. 36 1/3

Jordan Harris, AFC sr. 36

Allyn Geerts, Eastland jr. 35

Kuitim Heald, Rock Falls so. 34 2/3

Brenden Martin, Morrison jr. 34 1/3

Connor Nye, Milledgeville jr. 34 1/3

Brendan Greenfield, Forreston so. 33 1/3

Ethan Kessler, Eastland jr. 32 1/3

Hunter Miller, Eastland so. 32

Nolan Britt, Newman sr. 31 2/3

Tucker Lindenmeyer, Amboy sr. 31 2/3

Dom Kramer, Fulton so. 30 1/3

Scott Robertson, Polo jr. 28

Alec Schoonhoven, Forreston so. 27 2/3

Carson Rueff, AFC sr. 26 1/3

James Crimmins, Fulton jr. 26

Peyton Spears, Eastland so. 25

Mason Smithee, Sterling jr. 24 2/3

Bryce Feit, Dixon jr. 22 2/3

Evan Schenck, Milledgeville fr. 22 2/3

Austin Castaneda, Rock Falls so. 22 1/3

Quade Richards, Dixon jr. 22

Caleb Thomas, AFC so. 22

Owen Greenfield, Forreston sr. 21 1/3

Bryce Hartman, Sterling so. 21 1/3

Gio Cantu, Sterling sr. 21

Jackson Rogers, Amboy sr. 21

AJ Boardman, Fulton jr. 20

Carter Dillon, Rock Falls jr. 19 2/3

Landon Montavon, Amboy jr. 19 2/3

Carter Schueler, Rock Falls jr. 19 2/3

Kendall Erdmann, Forreston fr. 19 1/3

Carter Merdian, Polo jr. 19 1/3

Ethan Price, Fulton sr. 19

Carson Akins, Forreston fr. 18

Bryce Helms, Bureau Valley so. 17 1/3

Trevor Janssen, Eastland jr. 17 1/3

Bryce Jepson, Erie-P’town sr. 17 1/3

Elijah Endress, Bureau Valley so. 15 2/3

Logan Nelson, Polo so. 14 1/3

Hayden Wittenauer, Amboy sr. 13 1/3

Nate Packer, Erie-P’town jr. 13

Aaron Meenen, Rock Falls sr. 12 2/3

Reece Duncan, Erie-P’town jr. 12 1/3

Bryson Wiersema, Milledgeville fr. 12 1/3

Hunter Vacek, Dixon sr. 12

Garrett Pertell, Amboy sr. 11 2/3

Aaron Lester, AFC so. 11 1/3

Corban Chhim, Bureau Valley jr. 10 1/3

Karter Livengood, Milledgeville fr. 10 1/3

Trevor Dir, Sterling sr. 9

STRIKEOUTS

Brendan Tunink, Newman jr. 104

Michael Cochrane, AFC sr. 77

Jordan Harris, AFC sr. 75

Alex Harrison, Dixon jr. 69

Connor Nye, Milledgeville jr. 59

Dom Terlikowski, Oregon jr. 56

James Leslie, Dixon jr. 55

Logan Philhower, BV fr. 55

Kuitim Heald, Rock Falls so. 53

Brody Christofferson, Amboy so. 52

Brenden Martin, Morrison jr. 52

Nolan Hahn, Polo jr. 51

Brady Richards, Rock Falls sr. 51

Kyle Wolfe, Newman sr. 51

Max McCullough, Eastland sr. 50

Carson Rueff, AFC sr. 47

Jack Washburn, Oregon so. 47

Reed Owen, Fulton sr. 46

Tucker Lindenmeyer, Amboy sr. 45

Gavin Sands, Rock Falls jr. 42

Bryce VanDeWostine, E-P sr. 41

Braedyn Frank, Erie-P’town fr. 40

Sam Rouse, Bureau Valley sr. 40

Cayden Akers, Milledgeville sr. 39

Allyn Geerts, Eastland jr. 38

Seth Spratt, Bureau Valley sr. 38

Drew Nettleton, Sterling so. 37

Alex Ryia, Forreston jr. 37

Dom Kramer, Fulton so. 36

Alec Schoonhoven, Forreston so. 36

Bryce Feit, Dixon jr. 34

Peyton Spears, Eastland so. 34

Nolan Britt, Newman sr. 33

Braden Hartman, Sterling sr. 30

Ethan Kessler, Eastland jr. 30

Jackson Rogers, Amboy sr. 30

Kendall Erdmann, Forreston fr. 29

James Crimmins, Fulton jr. 28

Hunter Miller, Eastland so. 28

Carter Schueler, Rock Falls jr. 27

Austin Castaneda, Rock Falls so. 26

Carter Dillon, Rock Falls jr. 26

Carter Merdian, Polo jr. 26

Landon Montavon, Amboy jr. 26

Alex Milnes, Forreston sr. 25

Brendan Greenfield, Forreston so. 24

AJ Boardman, Fulton jr. 23

Owen Greenfield, Forreston sr. 22

Evan Schenck, Milledgeville fr. 22

Mason Smithee, Sterling jr. 22

Ethan Price, Fulton sr. 21

Elijah Endress, Bureau Valley so. 19

Carson Akins, Forreston fr. 18

Scott Robertson, Polo jr. 18

Bryce Helms, Bureau Valley so. 17

Caleb Thomas, AFC so. 17

Gio Cantu, Sterling sr. 16

Quade Richards, Dixon jr. 16

Trevor Janssen, Eastland jr. 14

Bryson Wiersema, Milledgeville fr. 14

Aaron Lester, AFC so. 13

Reece Duncan, Erie-P’town jr. 12

Bryce Jepson, Erie-P’town sr. 12

Bryce Hartman, Sterling so. 11

Logan Nelson, Polo so. 11

Nate Packer, Erie-P’town jr. 11

Hayden Wittenauer, Amboy sr. 11

Hunter Vacek, Dixon sr. 10

Corban Chhim, Bureau Valley jr. 8

Garrett Pertell, Amboy sr. 8

Karter Livengood, Milledgeville fr. 7

Aaron Meenen, Rock Falls sr. 7

Trevor Dir, Sterling sr. 5

WALKS

Aaron Meenen, Rock Falls sr. 2

Garrett Pertell, Amboy sr. 3

Reece Duncan, Erie-P’town jr. 5

Trevor Janssen, Eastland jr. 5

Quade Richards, Dixon jr. 5

Scott Robertson, Polo jr. 5

Karter Livengood, Milledgeville fr. 6

Caleb Thomas, AFC so. 6

Nate Packer, Erie-P’town jr. 7

Corban Chhim, Bureau Valley jr. 8

Aaron Lester, AFC so. 8

Hunter Vacek, Dixon sr. 8

Trevor Dir, Sterling sr. 9

Carson Akins, Forreston fr. 10

Hunter Miller, Eastland so. 10

James Crimmins, Fulton jr. 11

Bryce Hartman, Sterling so. 11

Ethan Price, Fulton sr. 11

Bryson Wiersema, Milledgeville fr. 11

Bryce Feit, Dixon jr. 12

Tucker Lindenmeyer, Amboy sr. 12

Elijah Endress, Bureau Valley so. 13

Bryce Helms, Bureau Valley so. 13

Dom Kramer, Fulton so. 13

Kyle Wolfe, Newman sr. 13

Evan Schenck, Milledgeville fr. 14

Mason Smithee, Sterling jr. 14

Bryce VanDeWostine, E-P sr. 14

Hayden Wittenauer, Amboy sr. 14

Nolan Hahn, Polo jr. 15

Gavin Sands, Rock Falls jr. 15

Bryce Jepson, Erie-P’town sr. 16

Alex Milnes, Forreston sr. 16

Logan Nelson, Polo so. 16

AJ Boardman, Fulton jr. 17

Kendall Erdmann, Forreston fr. 17

Ethan Kessler, Eastland jr. 17

Logan Philhower, BV fr. 17

Jack Washburn, Oregon so. 17

Alex Harrison, Dixon jr. 18

Carter Merdian, Polo jr. 18

Braedyn Frank, Erie-P’town fr. 19

Owen Greenfield, Forreston sr. 19

Carson Rueff, AFC sr. 19

Brendan Greenfield, Forreston so. 20

Kuitim Heald, Rock Falls so. 20

James Leslie, Dixon jr. 20

Max McCullough, Eastland sr. 20

Brady Richards, Rock Falls sr. 21

Allyn Geerts, Eastland jr. 22

Brenden Martin, Morrison jr. 22

Carter Schueler, Rock Falls jr. 22

Seth Spratt, Bureau Valley sr. 22

Carter Dillon, Rock Falls jr. 23

Braden Hartman, Sterling sr. 23

Landon Montavon, Amboy jr. 23

Jackson Rogers, Amboy sr. 23

Gio Cantu, Sterling sr. 24

Michael Cochrane, AFC sr. 24

Brendan Tunink, Newman jr. 24

Austin Castaneda, Rock Falls so. 25

Sam Rouse, Bureau Valley sr. 25

Peyton Spears, Eastland so. 25

Brody Christofferson, Amboy so. 26

Reed Owen, Fulton sr. 27

Alec Schoonhoven, Forreston so. 27

Nolan Britt, Newman sr. 28

Cayden Akers, Milledgeville sr. 29

Drew Nettleton, Sterling so. 30

Alex Ryia, Forreston jr. 30

Connor Nye, Milledgeville jr. 34

Dom Terlikowski, Oregon jr. 34

Jordan Harris, AFC sr. 36

BaseballHigh School SportsSauk ValleyIHSAAmboy PrepsAshton-Franklin Center PrepsBureau Valley PrepsDixon PrepsEastland PrepsLanark (Eastland) PrepsErie-Prophetstown PrepsForreston PrepsFulton PrepsMilledgeville PrepsMorrison PrepsNewman Central Catholic PrepsOregon PrepsPolo PrepsRock Falls PrepsSterling PrepsWest Carroll Preps
Ty Reynolds

Ty Reynolds

Ty is the Sports Editor at Sauk Valley Media, and has covered sports in the Sauk Valley for more than two decades.