Baseball: 2023 Sauk Valley Media All-Area Team

FIRST TEAM
Kendall Erdmann, Forreston fr. SS/P – He hit .422 (5th in area), with a .518 on-base percentage (9th), a .523 slugging percentage (10th), and a 1.041 on-base plus slugging (9th). He led the area with 46 hits and 109 at-bats, with 48 runs (3rd) and 34 RBIs (6th); he finished with 5 doubles and 3 triples (tied for area lead). On the mound, he was 3-2 with a 2.17 ERA (10th) in 19 1/3 innings, with 29 strikeouts and 17 walks. Erdmann was a first-team all-NUIC South pick.
Owen Greenfield, Forreston sr. C/P – He hit .450 (2nd in area), with a .576 on-base percentage (3rd), a .680 slugging percentage (2nd), and a 1.256 on-base plus slugging (2nd). He had 45 hits (2nd) in 100 at-bats (tied for 9th), with 51 runs (2nd) and 29 RBIs (tied for 7th); he finished with 11 doubles (2nd), 3 triples (tied for area lead) and 2 home runs (tied for 5th). On the mound, he was 2-1 with a 5.58 ERA in 21 1/3 innings, with 22 strikeouts and 19 walks. Greenfield was the NUIC South MVP.
Alex Harrison, Dixon jr. SS/2B/P – He hit .333, with a .429 on-base percentage, a .411 slugging percentage, and an .840 on-base plus slugging. He had 30 hits in 90 at-bats, with 26 runs and 14 RBIs; he finished with 7 doubles (tied for 14th in area). On the mound, he was 6-2 (tied for 4th in wins) with a 1.75 ERA (9th) in 48 innings (6th), with 69 strikeouts (4th) and 18 walks. Harrison was a first-team all-Big Northern pick.
Kuitim Heald, Rock Falls so. IF/P – He hit .368, with a .446 on-base percentage, a .509 slugging percentage (11th in area), and a .956 on-base plus slugging. He had 39 hits (5th) in 106 at-bats (tied for 3rd), with 29 runs (tied for 13th) and 21 RBIs; he finished with an area-best 12 doubles and a home run. On the mound, he was 4-3 (tied for 11th in wins) with a 5.45 ERA in 34 2/3 innings, with 53 strikeouts (9th) and 20 walks. Heald was a second-team all-Big Northern pick.
Jaesen Johns, Newman sr. C – He hit .327, with a .414 on-base percentage, a .469 slugging percentage, and an .883 on-base plus slugging. He had 32 hits (tied for 14th in area) in 98 at-bats (tied for 11th), with 10 runs and 29 RBIs (tied for 7th); he finished with 9 doubles (tied for 5th), a triple and a home run. Johns was a second-team all-TRAC East pick.
Tucker Lindenmeyer, Amboy sr. SS/P – He hit .388 (11th in area), with a .443 on-base percentage, a .500 slugging percentage (tied for 15th), and a .943 on-base plus slugging. He had 31 hits in 80 at-bats, with 21 runs and 18 RBIs; he finished with 7 doubles (tied for 14th) and a triple. On the mound, he was 3-0 with a 1.33 ERA (2nd) in 31 2/3 innings, with 45 strikeouts and 12 walks. Lindenmeyer was a first-team all-NUIC South pick.
Drew Nettleton, Sterling so. 3B/P – He hit .295, with a .350 on-base percentage, a .389 slugging percentage, and a .739 on-base plus slugging. He had 28 hits in 95 at-bats (15th in area), with 5 runs and 13 RBIs; he finished with 5 doubles and 2 triples (tied for 10th). On the mound, he was 2-2 with a 5.65 ERA in 39 2/3 innings, with 37 strikeouts and 30 walks. Nettleton was an honorable mention all-Western Big 6 pick.
Brady Richards, Rock Falls sr. 1B/P – He hit .375 (15th in area), with a .504 on-base percentage (14th), a .469 slugging percentage, and a .973 on-base plus slugging (tied for 14th). He had 36 hits (6th) in 96 at-bats (14th), with 32 runs (8th) and 17 RBIs; he finished with 9 doubles (tied for 5th). On the mound, he was 2-2 with a 3.45 ERA in 44 2/3 innings (11th), with 51 strikeouts (tied for 12th) and 21 walks. Richards was a first-team all-Big Northern pick.
Quade Richards, Dixon jr. 2B/OF/P – He hit .436 (3rd in area), with a .505 on-base percentage (13th), a .564 slugging percentage (6th), and a 1.069 on-base plus slugging (6th). He had 34 hits (11th) in 78 at-bats, with 22 runs and 17 RBIs; he finished with 6 doubles and 2 triples (tied for 5th). On the mound, he was 1-0 with a 4.14 ERA in 22 innings, with 16 strikeouts and 5 walks (tied for 3rd fewest). Richards was a first-team all-Big Northern pick.
Carson Rueff, AFC sr. SS/P – He hit .427 (4th in area), with a .468 on-base percentage, a .488 slugging percentage, and a .956 on-base plus slugging. He had 35 hits (tied for 7th) in 82 at-bats, with 34 runs (7th) and 22 RBIs; he finished with 5 doubles. On the mound, he was 3-0 with a 2.92 ERA in 26 1/3 innings, with 47 strikeouts and 19 walks. Rueff was a first-team all-NUIC South pick.
Carter Schueler, Rock Falls jr. LF/P – He hit .363, with a .508 on-base percentage (tied for 11th in area), a .637 slugging percentage (3rd), and a 1.146 on-base plus slugging (3rd). He had 33 hits (tied for 12th) in 91 at-bats, with 29 runs (tied for 13th) and 29 RBIs (tied for 7th); he finished with 9 doubles (tied for 5th), 2 triples (tied for 5th) and 4 home runs (tied for 2nd). On the mound, he was 0-3 with a 6.41 ERA in 19 2/3 innings, with 27 strikeouts and 22 walks. Schueler was a first-team all-Big Northern pick.
Quentin Seggebruch, Dixon sr. 1B – He hit .405 (6th in area), with a .500 on-base percentage (tied for 15th), a .506 slugging percentage (tied for 12th), and a 1.006 on-base plus slugging (12th). He had 32 hits (tied for 14th) in 79 at-bats, with 24 runs and 17 RBIs; he finished with 6 doubles and a triple. Seggebruch was a second-team all-Big Northern pick.
Dom Terlikowski, Oregon jr. 1B/OF/P – He hit .400 (7th in area), with a .526 on-base percentage (6th), a .533 slugging percentage (9th), and a 1.059 on-base plus slugging (8th). He had 30 hits in 75 at-bats, with 12 runs and 15 RBIs; he finished with 10 doubles (tied for 3rd). On the mound, he was 5-2 (tied for 6th in wins) with a 3.24 ERA in 49 innings (3rd), with 56 strikeouts (6th) and 34 walks. Terlikowski was a first-team all-Big Northern pick.
Brendan Tunink, Newman jr. CF/P – He led the area with a .488 batting average, a .650 on-base percentage, a 1.268 slugging percentage, and a 1.919 on-base plus slugging. He also had 40 hits (4th in area) in 82 at-bats, with area highs of 52 runs and 50 RBIs; he finished with 6 doubles, 2 triples (tied for 5th) and an area-best 18 home runs. On the mound, he led the area with a 10-0 record, a 1.00 ERA, 63 innings pitched and 104 strikeouts, with 24 walks. Tunink was a unanimous all-TRAC East pick.
Kyle Wolfe, Newman sr. SS/P – He hit .389 (10th in area), with a .459 on-base percentage, a .426 slugging percentage, and an .885 on-base plus slugging. He had 42 hits (3rd) in 108 at-bats (2nd), with 30 runs (tied for 11th) and 17 RBIs; he finished with 4 doubles. On the mound, he was 8-2 (2nd in wins) with a 1.36 ERA (4th) in 62 innings (2nd), with 51 strikeouts (tied for 12th) and 13 walks. Wolfe was a first-team all-TRAC East pick.
SECOND TEAM
Nolan Britt, Newman sr. IF/P – He hit .289, with a .412 on-base percentage, a .361 slugging percentage, and a .773 on-base plus slugging. He had 28 hits in 97 at-bats (13th in area), with 28 runs and 20 RBIs; he finished with 5 doubles and a triple. On the mound, he was 3-1 with a 3.54 ERA in 31 2/3 innings, with 33 strikeouts and 28 walks. Britt was a second-team all-TRAC East pick.
Trevor Dir, Sterling sr. 2B/P – He hit .333, with a .447 on-base percentage, a .381 slugging percentage, and an .828 on-base plus slugging. He had 28 hits in 84 at-bats, with 13 runs and 12 RBIs; he finished with 2 doubles and a triple. On the mound, he was 0-1 with a 5.44 ERA in 9 innings, with 5 strikeouts and 9 walks.
Ryan Eads, Fulton sr. OF/P – He hit .390 (8th in area), with a .530 on-base percentage (5th), a .506 slugging percentage (tied for 12th), and a 1.036 on-base plus slugging (10th). He had 30 hits in 77 at-bats, with 31 runs (tied for 9th) and 17 RBIs; he finished with 5 doubles and 2 triples (tied for 5th). Eads was a unanimous all-NUIC West pick.
Brendan Greenfield, Forreston so. IF/P – He hit .333, with a .426 on-base percentage, a .429 slugging percentage, and an .855 on-base plus slugging. He had 35 hits (tied for 7th) in 105 at-bats (5th in area), with 36 runs (6th) and 37 RBIs (3rd); he finished with 8 doubles (tied for 11th) and a triple. On the mound, he was 3-3 with a 5.25 ERA in 33 1/3 innings, with 24 strikeouts and 20 walks. Greenfield was a first-team all-NUIC South pick.
Jordan Harris, AFC sr. OF/IF/P – He hit .386 (13th in area), with a .533 on-base percentage (4th), a .600 slugging percentage (4th), and a 1.133 on-base plus slugging (4th). He had 27 hits in 70 at-bats, with 27 runs and 22 RBIs; he finished with 6 doubles, 3 triples (tied for area lead) and a home run. On the mound, he was 5-3 (tied for 6th in wins) with a 5.25 ERA in 36 innings, with 75 strikeouts (3rd) and 36 walks. Harris was a first-team all-NUIC South pick.
Braden Hartman, Sterling sr. IF/P – He hit .267, with a .356 on-base percentage, a .300 slugging percentage, and a .656 on-base plus slugging. He had 24 hits in 90 at-bats, with 9 runs and 17 RBIs; he finished with 3 doubles. On the mound, he was 1-3 with a 5.14 ERA in 46 1/3 innings (tied for 8th in area), with 30 strikeouts and 23 walks.
James Leslie, Dixon jr. OF/P – He hit .243, with a .379 on-base percentage, a .271 slugging percentage, and a .651 on-base plus slugging. He had 17 hits in 70 at-bats, with 6 runs and 16 RBIs; he finished with 2 doubles. On the mound, he was 6-1 (tied for 4th in area in wins) with a 1.73 ERA (8th) in 48 2/3 innings (4th), with 55 strikeouts (tied for 7th) and 20 walks. Leslie was an honorable mention all-Big Northern pick.
Brenden Martin, Morrison jr. 3B/P – He hit .289, with a .508 on-base percentage (tied for 11th in area), a .556 slugging percentage (7th), and a 1.064 on-base plus slugging (7th). He had 13 hits in 45 at-bats, with 16 runs and 13 RBIs; he finished with 3 doubles and 3 home runs (4th). On the mound, he was 3-3 with a 2.24 ERA (12th) in 34 1/3 innings, with 52 strikeouts (tied for 10th) and 22 walks. Martin was a unanimous all-TRAC West pick.
Garret Matznick, Newman fr. IF – He hit .330, with a .477 on-base percentage, a .420 slugging percentage, and an .897 on-base plus slugging. He had 33 hits (tied for 12th) in 100 at-bats (tied for 9th), with 38 runs (4th) and 14 RBIs; he finished with 6 doubles and a home run.
Hunter Miller, Eastland so. SS/P – He hit .338, with a .465 on-base percentage, a .537 slugging percentage (8th in area), and a 1.002 on-base plus slugging (13th). He had 27 hits in 80 at-bats, with 25 runs and 19 RBIs; he finished with 9 doubles (tied for 5th), 2 triples (tied for 5th) and a home run. On the mound, he had a 1.53 ERA (6th) in 32 innings, with 28 strikeouts and 10 walks (tied for 14th fewest). Miller was a first-team all-NUIC South pick.
Joe Oswalt, Newman so. LF – He hit .356, with a .394 on-base percentage, a .391 slugging percentage, and a .784 on-base plus slugging. He had 31 hits in 87 at-bats, with 19 runs and 26 RBIs (10th in area); he finished with 3 doubles. Oswalt was a second-team all-TRAC East pick.
Dylan Ottens, Sterling jr. CF – He hit .287, with a .402 on-base percentage, a .333 slugging percentage, and a .735 on-base plus slugging. He had 25 hits in 90 at-bats, with 18 runs and 8 RBIs; he finished with 3 doubles and a triple. Ottens was an honorable mention all-Western Big 6 pick.
Gavin Sands, Rock Falls jr. SS/CF/P – He hit .306, with a .425 on-base percentage, a .398 slugging percentage, and an .823 on-base plus slugging. He had 30 hits in 98 at-bats (tied for 11th in area), with 23 runs and 35 RBIs (tied for 4th); he finished with 4 doubles, a triple and a home run. On the mound, he was 4-3 (tied for 11th in wins) with a 3.07 ERA in 45 2/3 innings (10th), with 42 strikeouts and 15 walks. Sands was an honorable mention all-Big Northern pick.
Aiden Wiseman, Dixon jr. C – He hit .350, with a .523 on-base percentage (7th in area), a .450 slugging percentage, and a .973 on-base plus slugging (tied for 14th). He had 21 hits in 60 at-bats, with 1 run and 17 RBIs; he finished with 6 doubles. Wiseman was a second-team all-Big Northern pick.
Garet Wolfe, Newman fr. 3B – He hit .349, with a .468 on-base percentage, a .407 slugging percentage, and an .875 on-base plus slugging. He had 30 hits in 86 at-bats, with 18 runs and 19 RBIs; he finished with 5 doubles.
HONORABLE MENTION
Amboy – Brody Christofferson, Quinn Leffelman, Jackson Rogers, Landon Montavon, Landon Whelchel
AFC – Griffin Bushman, Michael Cochrane, Brock Lehman, Aaron Lester
Bureau Valley – Isaac Attig, Elijah Endress, Ayize Martin, Sam Rouse, Sam Wright
Dixon – Bryce Feit, Ari Selmani
Eastland – Allyn Geerts, Camron Huber, Cole Huber, Max McCullough
Erie-Prophetstown – Braedyn Frank, Zane Romero, Bryce VanDeWostine
Forreston – Carson Akins, Alex Milnes, Alex Ryia, Alec Schoonhoven
Fulton – AJ Boardman, Braeden Brennan, Payton Curley, Dom Kramer, QJ Mangelsen, Reed Owen, Ethan Price, Kole Schipper
Milledgeville – Cayden Akers, Colton Hendrick, Karter Livengood, Connor Nye, Bryson Wiersema
Morrison – Aydan Meinsma, Danny Mouw, Carson Strating
Newman – Daniel Kelly, Isaiah Williams
Oregon – Gavin Morrow, Miley Smith, Jack Washburn
Polo – Nolan Hahn, Carter Merdian, Brady Wolber
Rock Falls – Austin Castaneda, Isaiah Kobbeman, Cadon Schulz
Sterling – Gio Cantu, Ayden Schoon
West Carroll – Logan Thulen
FINAL STATS LEADERBOARD
BATTING AVERAGE
Brendan Tunink, Newman jr. .488
Owen Greenfield, Forreston sr. .450
Quade Richards, Dixon jr. .436
Carson Rueff, AFC sr. .427
Kendall Erdmann, Forreston fr. .422
Quentin Seggebruch, Dixon sr. .405
Dom Terlikowski, Oregon jr. .400
Ryan Eads, Fulton sr. .390
Sam Wright, Bureau Valley sr. .390
Kyle Wolfe, Newman sr. .389
Tucker Lindenmeyer, Amboy sr. .388
Zane Romero, Erie-P’town jr. .387
Jordan Harris, AFC sr. .386
Griffin Bushman, AFC sr. .384
Brady Richards, Rock Falls sr. .375
Sam Rouse, Bureau Valley sr. .365
Kuitim Heald, Rock Falls so. .368
Braeden Brennan, Fulton so. .367
Carter Schueler, Rock Falls jr. .363
Miley Smith, Oregon sr. .361
Bryson Wiersema, Milledgeville fr. .358
Karter Livengood, Milledgeville fr. .357
Joe Oswalt, Newman so. .356
Quinn Leffelman, Amboy so. .351
Connor Nye, Milledgeville jr. .351
Jackson Rogers, Amboy sr. .351
Aiden Wiseman, Dixon jr. .350
Garet Wolfe, Newman fr. .349
Landon Whelchel, Amboy jr. .342
AJ Boardman, Fulton jr. .340
Hunter Miller, Eastland so. .338
Carson Akins, Forreston fr. .337
Trevor Dir, Sterling sr. .333
Brendan Greenfield, Forreston so. .333
Alex Harrison, Dixon jr. .333
Jack Washburn, Oregon so. .333
Austin Castaneda, Rock Falls so. .330
Garret Matznick, Newman fr. .330
Isaac Attig, Bureau Valley sr. .329
Jaesen Johns, Newman sr. .327
Ayize Martin, Bureau Valley sr. .324
Nolan Hahn, Polo jr. .323
Isaiah Kobbeman, Rock Falls sr. .322
Dillon Merriman, Amboy so. .321
Cayden Akers, Milledgeville sr. .317
QJ Mangelsen, Fulton sr. .317
Allyn Geerts, Eastland jr. .315
Alec Schoonhoven, Forreston so. .314
Colton Hendrick, Milledgeville jr. .313
Nolan Rueff, AFC so. .313
Brody Christofferson, Amboy so. .311
Brock Lehman, AFC so. .311
Ari Selmani, Dixon jr. .311
Elijah Endress, Bureau Valley so. .306
Aaron Lester, AFC so. .306
Gavin Sands, Rock Falls jr. .306
Landon Montavon, Amboy jr. .303
Caleb Thomas, AFC so. .302
Drew Nettleton, Sterling so. .295
Kole Schipper, Fulton sr. .290
Nolan Britt, Newman sr. .289
Brenden Martin, Morrison jr. .289
Daniel Koehl, Forreston so. .286
Max McCullough, Eastland sr. .286
Ethan Kessler, Eastland jr. .280
Dylan Ottens, Sterling jr. .278
Auden Polk, AFC sr. .278
Bryce Feit, Dixon jr. .272
Cole Huber, Eastland jr. .269
Spencer Nye, Milledgeville fr. .268
Tanner Stern, Eastland so. .268
Braden Hartman, Sterling sr. .267
Payton Curley, Fulton sr. .266
Cadon Schulz, Rock Falls so. .266
Dalton Adamec, Milledgeville so. .261
Garrett Pertell, Amboy sr. .259
Ethan Price, Fulton sr. .258
Brady Gill, Forreston fr. .256
Brady Wolber, Polo sr. .255
Evan Schenck, Milledgeville fr. .254
Trevor Janssen, Eastland jr. .253
Patrick Wichman, Forreston jr. .253
Aaron Meenen, Rock Falls sr. .250
James Leslie, Dixon jr. .243
Bryce McKenna, Milledgeville jr. .238
Dom Kramer, Fulton so. .230
Bryce Helms, Bureau Valley so. .227
Brady Sweitzer, Eastland jr. .225
Dawson Foster, Polo so. .222
Austin June, AFC sr. .222
Reed Owen, Fulton sr. .217
Charlie Dickinson, Amboy sr. .216
Ayden Schoon, Sterling sr. .216
Peyton Spears, Eastland so. .215
Gio Cantu, Sterling sr. .209
Brik Rediger, Bureau Valley sr. .209
Braden Birdsley, Sterling so. .208
Ethan Freeman, Bureau Valley sr. .208
Kyan Adkins, Dixon sr. .206
Victor Rivera, Rock Falls sr. .203
Ayden Book, Forreston so. .200
Gus Mumford, Polo so. .200
Micah Toms-Smith, Mill’ville so. .200
Braedyn Frank, Erie-P’town fr. .196
Carter Merdian, Polo jr. .195
Miles Nawrocki, Sterling jr. .188
Cooper Balensiefen, BV sr. .178
Corban Chhim, Bureau Valley jr. .176
Brady Dowd, Rock Falls sr. .176
Tucker VanDeWostine, E-P sr. .175
Logan Nelson, Polo so. .173
Camron Huber, Eastland fr. .167
Gage Zeigler, Polo so. .167
Ryan Dickinson, Amboy sr. .163
Reece Duncan, Erie-P’town jr. .161
Michael Cochrane, AFC sr. .160
Hunter Vacek, Dixon sr. .159
Scott Robertson, Polo jr. .156
Alex Ryia, Forreston jr. .155
Jace Urish, Milledgeville jr. .154
Bryce VanDeWostine, E-P sr. .152
Parker Rangel, Erie-P’town so. .150
Tyler Shaner, Dixon jr. .150
Mason Smithee, Sterling jr. .149
Billy Lowry, Polo so. .146
Owen Farral, Erie-P’town jr. .143
Seth Spratt, Bureau Valley sr. .143
Michael Collins, Erie-P’town sr. .140
Bryce Hartman, Sterling so. .114
Logan Philhower, BV fr. .114
Hayden Wittenauer, Amboy sr. .105
Camden Collis, Erie-P’town so. .100
Jeffrey Donaldson, Polo so. .100
Nathaniel Yingling, Polo jr. .091
Darin Greenfield, Forreston fr. .087
Bryce Jepson, Erie-P’town sr. .079
Nate Packer, Erie-P’town jr. .045
ON-BASE PERCENTAGE
Brendan Tunink, Newman jr. .650
Karter Livengood, Milledgeville fr. .591
Owen Greenfield, Forreston sr. .576
Jordan Harris, AFC sr. .533
Ryan Eads, Fulton sr. .530
Dom Terlikowski, Oregon jr. .526
Aiden Wiseman, Dixon jr. .523
Sam Wright, Bureau Valley sr. .520
Kendall Erdmann, Forreston fr. .518
Sam Rouse, Bureau Valley sr. .515
Brenden Martin, Morrison jr. .508
Carter Schueler, Rock Falls jr. .508
Quade Richards, Dixon jr. .505
Brady Richards, Rock Falls sr. .504
AJ Boardman, Fulton jr. .500
Quentin Seggebruch, Dixon sr. .500
Miley Smith, Oregon sr. .491
Garret Matznick, Newman fr. .477
Connor Nye, Milledgeville jr. .471
Quinn Leffelman, Amboy so. .468
Carson Rueff, AFC sr. .468
Jack Washburn, Oregon so. .468
Garet Wolfe, Newman fr. .468
Auden Polk, AFC sr. .466
Hunter Miller, Eastland so. .465
Carson Akins, Forreston fr. .462
Landon Whelchel, Amboy jr. .462
Landon Montavon, Amboy jr. .460
Kyle Wolfe, Newman sr. .459
Griffin Bushman, AFC sr. .458
Tanner Stern, Eastland so. .455
Brody Christofferson, Amboy so. .452
Aaron Lester, AFC so. .451
Trevor Dir, Sterling sr. .447
Austin Castaneda, Rock Falls so. .446
Kuitim Heald, Rock Falls so. .446
Tucker Lindenmeyer, Amboy sr. .443
Payton Curley, Fulton sr. .442
Patrick Wichman, Forreston jr. .438
Isaiah Kobbeman, Rock Falls sr. .436
Jackson Rogers, Amboy sr. .435
Bryson Wiersema, Milledgeville fr. .434
Zane Romero, Erie-P’town jr. .433
Ari Selmani, Dixon jr. .433
Caleb Thomas, AFC so. .433
Nolan Hahn, Polo jr. .432
Bryce Feit, Dixon jr. .429
Alex Harrison, Dixon jr. .429
Micah Toms-Smith, Mill’ville so. .429
Brendan Greenfield, Forreston so. .426
Brady Sweitzer, Eastland jr. .426
Gavin Sands, Rock Falls jr. .425
Braeden Brennan, Fulton so. .424
Cole Huber, Eastland jr. .424
Jaesen Johns, Newman sr. .414
Nolan Britt, Newman sr. .412
Ayden Book, Forreston so. .408
Kole Schipper, Fulton sr. .407
Dillon Merriman, Amboy so. .406
Brock Lehman, AFC so. .404
Dylan Ottens, Sterling jr. .402
Daniel Koehl, Forreston so. .400
Alec Schoonhoven, Forreston so. .398
Dom Kramer, Fulton so. .397
QJ Mangelsen, Fulton sr. .394
Joe Oswalt, Newman so. .394
Brady Gill, Forreston fr. .393
Victor Rivera, Rock Falls sr. .392
Cadon Schulz, Rock Falls so. .392
Michael Cochrane, AFC sr. .391
Ethan Price, Fulton sr. .386
Isaac Attig, Bureau Valley sr. .385
Garrett Pertell, Amboy sr. .385
Miles Nawrocki, Sterling jr. .381
Braden Birdsley, Sterling so. .380
James Leslie, Dixon jr. .379
Ethan Freeman, Bureau Valley sr. .377
Colton Hendrick, Milledgeville jr. .377
Carter Merdian, Polo jr. .377
Max McCullough, Eastland sr. .375
Nolan Rueff, AFC so. .371
Bryce Helms, Bureau Valley so. .368
Aaron Meenen, Rock Falls sr. .366
Peyton Spears, Eastland so. .365
Elijah Endress, Bureau Valley so. .362
Spencer Nye, Milledgeville fr. .359
Kyan Adkins, Dixon sr. .357
Braden Hartman, Sterling sr. .356
Billy Lowry, Polo so. .354
Ayize Martin, Bureau Valley sr. .354
Jace Urish, Milledgeville jr. .353
Allyn Geerts, Eastland jr. .351
Drew Nettleton, Sterling so. .350
Bryce VanDeWostine, E-P sr. .349
Austin June, AFC sr. .345
Seth Spratt, Bureau Valley sr. .342
Charlie Dickinson, Amboy sr. .341
Alex Ryia, Forreston jr. .341
Bryce Hartman, Sterling so. .340
Brady Wolber, Polo sr. .340
Braedyn Frank, Erie-P’town fr. .339
Parker Rangel, Erie-P’town so. .338
Trevor Janssen, Eastland jr. .337
Ethan Kessler, Eastland jr. .337
Ayden Schoon, Sterling sr. .330
Dalton Adamec, Milledgeville so. .320
Tyler Shaner, Dixon jr. .320
Hayden Wittenauer, Amboy sr. .320
Evan Schenck, Milledgeville fr. .319
Cayden Akers, Milledgeville sr. .317
Brady Dowd, Rock Falls sr. .317
Logan Philhower, BV fr. .311
Camron Huber, Eastland fr. .308
Brik Rediger, Bureau Valley sr. .306
Bryce McKenna, Milledgeville jr. .304
Gage Zeigler, Polo so. .300
Reed Owen, Fulton sr. .296
Corban Chhim, Bureau Valley jr. .295
Dawson Foster, Polo so. .283
Gio Cantu, Sterling sr. .280
Owen Farral, Erie-P’town jr. .276
Scott Robertson, Polo jr. .269
Gus Mumford, Polo so. .263
Cooper Balensiefen, BV sr. .260
Camden Collis, Erie-P’town so. .250
Darin Greenfield, Forreston fr. .250
Tucker VanDeWostine, E-P sr. .246
Mason Smithee, Sterling jr. .232
Nate Packer, Erie-P’town jr. .222
Logan Nelson, Polo so. .218
Hunter Vacek, Dixon sr. .213
Ryan Dickinson, Amboy sr. .212
Reece Duncan, Erie-P’town jr. .212
Michael Collins, Erie-P’town sr. .204
Jeffrey Donaldson, Polo so. .182
Bryce Jepson, Erie-P’town sr. .103
Nathaniel Yingling, Polo jr. .091
SLUGGING PERCENTAGE
Brendan Tunink, Newman jr. 1.268
Owen Greenfield, Forreston sr. .680
Carter Schueler, Rock Falls jr. .637
Jordan Harris, AFC sr. .600
QJ Mangelsen, Fulton sr. .571
Quade Richards, Dixon jr. .564
Brenden Martin, Morrison jr. .556
Hunter Miller, Eastland so. .537
Dom Terlikowski, Oregon jr. .533
Kendall Erdmann, Forreston fr. .523
Kuitim Heald, Rock Falls so. .509
Ryan Eads, Fulton sr. .506
Quentin Seggebruch, Dixon sr. .506
Sam Wright, Bureau Valley sr. .506
Tucker Lindenmeyer, Amboy sr. .500
Karter Livengood, Milledgeville fr. .500
Carson Rueff, AFC sr. .488
Cole Huber, Eastland jr. .487
Jackson Rogers, Amboy sr. .486
Zane Romero, Erie-P’town jr. .484
Brock Lehman, AFC so. .473
Carson Akins, Forreston fr. .471
Jaesen Johns, Newman sr. .469
Brady Richards, Rock Falls sr. .469
Aiden Wiseman, Dixon jr. .450
Isaiah Kobbeman, Rock Falls sr. .448
Jack Washburn, Oregon so. .440
AJ Boardman, Fulton jr. .434
Miley Smith, Oregon sr. .434
Braeden Brennan, Fulton so. .433
Alec Schoonhoven, Forreston so. .431
Brendan Greenfield, Forreston so. .429
Quinn Leffelman, Amboy so. .429
Dillon Merriman, Amboy so. .429
Kyle Wolfe, Newman sr. .426
Griffin Bushman, AFC sr. .425
Austin Castaneda, Rock Falls so. .425
Landon Montavon, Amboy jr. .424
Garret Matznick, Newman fr. .420
Sam Rouse, Bureau Valley sr. .419
Alex Harrison, Dixon jr. .411
Dom Kramer, Fulton so. .410
Garet Wolfe, Newman fr. .407
Kole Schipper, Fulton sr. .406
Gavin Sands, Rock Falls jr. .398
Max McCullough, Eastland sr. .393
Ayize Martin, Bureau Valley sr. .392
Joe Oswalt, Newman so. .391
Drew Nettleton, Sterling so. .389
Isaac Attig, Bureau Valley sr. .388
Bryson Wiersema, Milledgeville fr. .388
Bryce Feit, Dixon jr. .383
Trevor Dir, Sterling sr. .381
Colton Hendrick, Milledgeville jr. .375
Connor Nye, Milledgeville jr. .368
Cayden Akers, Milledgeville sr. .367
Cadon Schulz, Rock Falls so. .367
Brody Christofferson, Amboy so. .365
Nolan Britt, Newman sr. .361
Allyn Geerts, Eastland jr. .360
Nolan Hahn, Polo jr. .355
Payton Curley, Fulton sr. .354
Dalton Adamec, Milledgeville so. .348
Ethan Price, Fulton sr. .348
Aaron Lester, AFC so. .347
Trevor Janssen, Eastland jr. .345
Nolan Rueff, AFC so. .344
Landon Whelchel, Amboy jr. .342
Tanner Stern, Eastland so. .341
Dawson Foster, Polo so. .333
Dylan Ottens, Sterling jr. .333
Garrett Pertell, Amboy sr. .333
Ari Selmani, Dixon jr. .324
Spencer Nye, Milledgeville fr. .321
Caleb Thomas, AFC so. .321
Elijah Endress, Bureau Valley so. .319
Braedyn Frank, Erie-P’town fr. .304
Reed Owen, Fulton sr. .304
Braden Hartman, Sterling sr. .300
Brady Sweitzer, Eastland jr. .300
Auden Polk, AFC sr. .296
Ethan Kessler, Eastland jr. .293
Patrick Wichman, Forreston jr. .289
Gio Cantu, Sterling sr. .286
Daniel Koehl, Forreston so. .286
Bryce Helms, Bureau Valley so. .273
James Leslie, Dixon jr. .271
Evan Schenck, Milledgeville fr. .270
Aaron Meenen, Rock Falls sr. .262
Ayden Schoon, Sterling sr. .261
Brady Gill, Forreston fr. .256
Brik Rediger, Bureau Valley sr. .256
Brady Wolber, Polo sr. .255
Victor Rivera, Rock Falls sr. .254
Austin June, AFC sr. .244
Micah Toms-Smith, Mill’ville so. .240
Bryce McKenna, Milledgeville jr. .238
Mason Smithee, Sterling jr. .238
Tucker VanDeWostine, E-P sr. .238
Peyton Spears, Eastland so. .237
Brady Dowd, Rock Falls sr. .235
Ethan Freeman, Bureau Valley sr. .229
Gus Mumford, Polo so. .229
Hunter Vacek, Dixon sr. .227
Braden Birdsley, Sterling so. .222
Scott Robertson, Polo jr. .222
Corban Chhim, Bureau Valley jr. .216
Charlie Dickinson, Amboy sr. .216
Bryce VanDeWostine, E-P sr. .212
Billy Lowry, Polo so. .208
Kyan Adkins, Dixon sr. .206
Ayden Book, Forreston so. .200
Michael Cochrane, AFC sr. .200
Carter Merdian, Polo jr. .195
Gage Zeigler, Polo so. .190
Miles Nawrocki, Sterling jr. .188
Camron Huber, Eastland fr. .185
Parker Rangel, Erie-P’town so. .183
Seth Spratt, Bureau Valley sr. .179
Cooper Balensiefen, BV sr. .178
Reece Duncan, Erie-P’town jr. .177
Logan Nelson, Polo so. .173
Alex Ryia, Forreston jr. .169
Ryan Dickinson, Amboy sr. .163
Michael Collins, Erie-P’town sr. .160
Jace Urish, Milledgeville jr. .154
Tyler Shaner, Dixon jr. .150
Owen Farral, Erie-P’town jr. .143
Bryce Hartman, Sterling so. .114
Logan Philhower, BV fr. .114
Hayden Wittenauer, Amboy sr. .105
Camden Collis, Erie-P’town so. .100
Jeffrey Donaldson, Polo so. .100
Nathaniel Yingling, Polo jr. .091
Darin Greenfield, Forreston fr. .087
Bryce Jepson, Erie-P’town sr. .079
Nate Packer, Erie-P’town jr. .045
ON-BASE + SLUGGING
Brendan Tunink, Newman jr. 1.919
Owen Greenfield, Forreston sr. 1.256
Carter Schueler, Rock Falls jr. 1.146
Jordan Harris, AFC sr. 1.133
Karter Livengood, Milledgeville fr. 1.091
Quade Richards, Dixon jr. 1.069
Brenden Martin, Morrison jr. 1.064
Dom Terlikowski, Oregon jr. 1.059
Kendall Erdmann, Forreston fr. 1.041
Ryan Eads, Fulton sr. 1.036
Sam Wright, Bureau Valley sr. 1.026
Quentin Seggebruch, Dixon sr. 1.006
Hunter Miller, Eastland so. 1.002
Brady Richards, Rock Falls sr. .973
Aiden Wiseman, Dixon jr. .973
QJ Mangelsen, Fulton sr. .965
Kuitim Heald, Rock Falls so. .956
Carson Rueff, AFC sr. .956
Tucker Lindenmeyer, Amboy sr. .943
AJ Boardman, Fulton jr. .934
Sam Rouse, Bureau Valley sr. .934
Carson Akins, Forreston fr. .933
Miley Smith, Oregon sr. .925
Jackson Rogers, Amboy sr. .921
Zane Romero, Erie-P’town jr. .917
Cole Huber, Eastland jr. .911
Jack Washburn, Oregon so. .908
Quinn Leffelman, Amboy so. .897
Garret Matznick, Newman fr. .897
Kyle Wolfe, Newman sr. .885
Isaiah Kobbeman, Rock Falls sr. .884
Landon Montavon, Amboy jr. .884
Griffin Bushman, AFC sr. .883
Jaesen Johns, Newman sr. .883
Brock Lehman, AFC so. .877
Garet Wolfe, Newman fr. .875
Austin Castaneda, Rock Falls so. .871
Braeden Brennan, Fulton so. .857
Brendan Greenfield, Forreston so. .855
Alex Harrison, Dixon jr. .840
Connor Nye, Milledgeville jr. .839
Dillon Merriman, Amboy so. .835
Alec Schoonhoven, Forreston so. .829
Trevor Dir, Sterling sr. .828
Gavin Sands, Rock Falls jr. .823
Bryson Wiersema, Milledgeville fr. .822
Brody Christofferson, Amboy so. .816
Kole Schipper, Fulton sr. .813
Bryce Feit, Dixon jr. .811
Dom Kramer, Fulton so. .807
Landon Whelchel, Amboy jr. .804
Aaron Lester, AFC so. .798
Payton Curley, Fulton sr. .796
Tanner Stern, Eastland so. .796
Nolan Hahn, Polo jr. .787
Joe Oswalt, Newman so. .784
Isaac Attig, Bureau Valley sr. .773
Nolan Britt, Newman sr. .773
Max McCullough, Eastland sr. .768
Auden Polk, AFC sr. .762
Cadon Schulz, Rock Falls so. .759
Ari Selmani, Dixon jr. .758
Caleb Thomas, AFC so. .754
Colton Hendrick, Milledgeville jr. .752
Ayize Martin, Bureau Valley sr. .746
Drew Nettleton, Sterling so. .739
Dylan Ottens, Sterling jr. .735
Ethan Price, Fulton sr. .734
Patrick Wichman, Forreston jr. .727
Brady Sweitzer, Eastland jr. .726
Garrett Pertell, Amboy sr. .718
Nolan Rueff, AFC so. .715
Allyn Geerts, Eastland jr. .711
Daniel Koehl, Forreston so. .686
Cayden Akers, Milledgeville sr. .684
Trevor Janssen, Eastland jr. .682
Elijah Endress, Bureau Valley so. .681
Spencer Nye, Milledgeville fr. .680
Micah Toms-Smith, Mill’ville so. .669
Dalton Adamec, Milledgeville so. .668
Braden Hartman, Sterling sr. .656
James Leslie, Dixon jr. .651
Brady Gill, Forreston fr. .649
Victor Rivera, Rock Falls sr. .647
Braedyn Frank, Erie-P’town fr. .643
Bryce Helms, Bureau Valley so. .641
Ethan Kessler, Eastland jr. .630
Aaron Meenen, Rock Falls sr. .628
Dawson Foster, Polo so. .616
Ayden Book, Forreston so. .608
Ethan Freeman, Bureau Valley sr. .606
Braden Birdsley, Sterling so. .602
Peyton Spears, Eastland so. .602
Reed Owen, Fulton sr. .600
Brady Wolber, Polo sr. .595
Michael Cochrane, AFC sr. .591
Ayden Schoon, Sterling sr. .591
Austin June, AFC sr. .589
Evan Schenck, Milledgeville fr. .589
Carter Merdian, Polo jr. .572
Miles Nawrocki, Sterling jr. .569
Gio Cantu, Sterling sr. .566
Kyan Adkins, Dixon sr. .563
Billy Lowry, Polo so. .562
Brik Rediger, Bureau Valley sr. .562
Bryce VanDeWostine, E-P sr. .561
Charlie Dickinson, Amboy sr. .557
Brady Dowd, Rock Falls sr. .552
Bryce McKenna, Milledgeville jr. .542
Parker Rangel, Erie-P’town so. .521
Seth Spratt, Bureau Valley sr. .521
Corban Chhim, Bureau Valley jr. .511
Alex Ryia, Forreston jr. .510
Jace Urish, Milledgeville jr. .507
Camron Huber, Eastland fr. .493
Gus Mumford, Polo so. .492
Scott Robertson, Polo jr. .491
Gage Zeigler, Polo so. .490
Tucker VanDeWostine, E-P sr. .484
Tyler Shaner, Dixon jr. .470
Mason Smithee, Sterling jr. .470
Bryce Hartman, Sterling so. .455
Hunter Vacek, Dixon sr. .440
Cooper Balensiefen, BV sr. .438
Logan Philhower, BV fr. .425
Hayden Wittenauer, Amboy sr. .425
Owen Farral, Erie-P’town jr. .419
Logan Nelson, Polo so. .391
Reece Duncan, Erie-P’town jr. .389
Ryan Dickinson, Amboy sr. .375
Michael Collins, Erie-P’town sr. .364
Camden Collis, Erie-P’town so. .350
Darin Greenfield, Forreston fr. .337
Jeffrey Donaldson, Polo so. .282
Nate Packer, Erie-P’town jr. .267
Bryce Jepson, Erie-P’town sr. .182
Nathaniel Yingling, Polo jr. .182
AT-BATS
Kendall Erdmann, Forreston fr. 109
Kyle Wolfe, Newman sr. 108
Austin Castaneda, Rock Falls so. 106
Kuitim Heald, Rock Falls so. 106
Brendan Greenfield, Forreston so. 105
Carson Akins, Forreston fr. 104
Alec Schoonhoven, Forreston so. 102
Mason Smithee, Sterling jr. 101
Owen Greenfield, Forreston sr. 100
Garret Matznick, Newman fr. 100
Jaesen Johns, Newman sr. 98
Gavin Sands, Rock Falls jr. 98
Nolan Britt, Newman sr. 97
Brady Richards, Rock Falls sr. 96
Drew Nettleton, Sterling so. 95
Peyton Spears, Eastland so. 93
Gio Cantu, Sterling sr. 91
Carter Schueler, Rock Falls jr. 91
Brady Gill, Forreston fr. 90
Alex Harrison, Dixon jr. 90
Braden Hartman, Sterling sr. 90
Dylan Ottens, Sterling jr. 90
Allyn Geerts, Eastland jr. 89
Ayden Schoon, Sterling sr. 88
Trevor Janssen, Eastland jr. 87
Isaiah Kobbeman, Rock Falls sr. 87
Joe Oswalt, Newman so. 87
Garet Wolfe, Newman fr. 86
Isaac Attig, Bureau Valley sr. 85
Trevor Dir, Sterling sr. 84
Max McCullough, Eastland sr. 84
Aaron Meenen, Rock Falls sr. 84
Miley Smith, Oregon sr. 83
Patrick Wichman, Forreston jr. 83
Ethan Kessler, Eastland jr. 82
Carson Rueff, AFC sr. 82
Tanner Stern, Eastland so. 82
Brendan Tunink, Newman jr. 82
Bryce Feit, Dixon jr. 81
Tucker Lindenmeyer, Amboy sr. 80
Hunter Miller, Eastland so. 80
Payton Curley, Fulton sr. 79
Cadon Schulz, Rock Falls so. 79
Quentin Seggebruch, Dixon sr. 79
Cole Huber, Eastland jr. 78
Quade Richards, Dixon jr. 78
Ryan Eads, Fulton sr. 77
Quinn Leffelman, Amboy so. 77
Sam Wright, Bureau Valley sr. 77
Dom Terlikowski, Oregon jr. 75
Jack Washburn, Oregon so. 75
Brody Christofferson, Amboy so. 74
Brock Lehman, AFC so. 74
Ayize Martin, Bureau Valley sr. 74
Jackson Rogers, Amboy sr. 74
Sam Rouse, Bureau Valley sr. 74
Ari Selmani, Dixon jr. 74
Griffin Bushman, AFC sr. 73
Landon Whelchel, Amboy jr. 73
Braden Birdsley, Sterling so. 72
Elijah Endress, Bureau Valley so. 72
Aaron Lester, AFC so. 72
Alex Ryia, Forreston jr. 71
Jordan Harris, AFC sr. 70
James Leslie, Dixon jr. 70
Kole Schipper, Fulton sr. 69
Bryson Wiersema, Milledgeville fr. 67
Landon Montavon, Amboy jr. 66
Ethan Price, Fulton sr. 66
QJ Mangelsen, Fulton sr. 63
Evan Schenck, Milledgeville fr. 63
Tucker VanDeWostine, E-P sr. 63
Reece Duncan, Erie-P’town jr. 62
Nolan Hahn, Polo jr. 62
Zane Romero, Erie-P’town jr. 62
Dom Kramer, Fulton so. 61
Cayden Akers, Milledgeville sr. 60
Parker Rangel, Erie-P’town so. 60
Aiden Wiseman, Dixon jr. 60
Victor Rivera, Rock Falls sr. 59
Connor Nye, Milledgeville jr. 57
Spencer Nye, Milledgeville fr. 56
Ayden Book, Forreston so. 55
Dawson Foster, Polo so. 54
Camron Huber, Eastland fr. 54
Garrett Pertell, Amboy sr. 54
Auden Polk, AFC sr. 54
AJ Boardman, Fulton jr. 53
Caleb Thomas, AFC so. 53
Logan Nelson, Polo so. 52
Corban Chhim, Bureau Valley jr. 51
Michael Cochrane, AFC sr. 50
Michael Collins, Erie-P’town sr. 50
Ryan Dickinson, Amboy sr. 49
Owen Farral, Erie-P’town jr. 49
Ethan Freeman, Bureau Valley sr. 48
Colton Hendrick, Milledgeville jr. 48
Billy Lowry, Polo so. 48
Brady Wolber, Polo sr. 47
Braedyn Frank, Erie-P’town fr. 46
Cooper Balensiefen, BV sr. 45
Austin June, AFC sr. 45
Brenden Martin, Morrison jr. 45
Scott Robertson, Polo jr. 45
Bryce Helms, Bureau Valley so. 44
Hunter Vacek, Dixon sr. 44
Brik Rediger, Bureau Valley sr. 43
Karter Livengood, Milledgeville fr. 42
Gage Zeigler, Polo so. 42
Carter Merdian, Polo jr. 41
Jeffrey Donaldson, Polo so. 40
Tyler Shaner, Dixon jr. 40
Brady Sweitzer, Eastland jr. 40
Bryce Jepson, Erie-P’town sr. 38
Charlie Dickinson, Amboy sr. 37
Bryce Hartman, Sterling so. 35
Gus Mumford, Polo so. 35
Logan Philhower, BV fr. 35
Kyan Adkins, Dixon sr. 34
Brady Dowd, Rock Falls sr. 34
Bryce VanDeWostine, E-P sr. 33
Miles Nawrocki, Sterling jr. 32
Nolan Rueff, AFC so. 32
Braeden Brennan, Fulton so. 30
Dillon Merriman, Amboy so. 28
Seth Spratt, Bureau Valley sr. 28
Jace Urish, Milledgeville jr. 26
Micah Toms-Smith, Mill’ville so. 25
Dalton Adamec, Milledgeville so. 23
Darin Greenfield, Forreston fr. 23
Reed Owen, Fulton sr. 23
Nate Packer, Erie-P’town jr. 22
Nathaniel Yingling, Polo jr. 22
Daniel Koehl, Forreston so. 21
Bryce McKenna, Milledgeville jr. 21
Camden Collis, Erie-P’town so. 20
Hayden Wittenauer, Amboy sr. 19
HITS
Kendall Erdmann, Forreston fr. 46
Owen Greenfield, Forreston sr. 45
Kyle Wolfe, Newman sr. 42
Brendan Tunink, Newman jr. 40
Kuitim Heald, Rock Falls so. 39
Brady Richards, Rock Falls sr. 36
Carson Akins, Forreston fr. 35
Austin Castaneda, Rock Falls so. 35
Brendan Greenfield, Forreston so. 35
Carson Rueff, AFC sr. 35
Quade Richards, Dixon jr. 34
Garret Matznick, Newman fr. 33
Carter Schueler, Rock Falls jr. 33
Jaesen Johns, Newman sr. 32
Alec Schoonhoven, Forreston so. 32
Quentin Seggebruch, Dixon sr. 32
Tucker Lindenmeyer, Amboy sr. 31
Joe Oswalt, Newman so. 31
Ryan Eads, Fulton sr. 30
Alex Harrison, Dixon jr. 30
Gavin Sands, Rock Falls jr. 30
Miley Smith, Oregon sr. 30
Dom Terlikowski, Oregon jr. 30
Garet Wolfe, Newman fr. 30
Sam Wright, Bureau Valley sr. 30
Isaac Attig, Bureau Valley sr. 28
Nolan Britt, Newman sr. 28
Griffin Bushman, AFC sr. 28
Trevor Dir, Sterling sr. 28
Allyn Geerts, Eastland jr. 28
Isaiah Kobbeman, Rock Falls sr. 28
Drew Nettleton, Sterling so. 28
Jordan Harris, AFC sr. 27
Quinn Leffelman, Amboy so. 27
Hunter Miller, Eastland so. 27
Sam Rouse, Bureau Valley sr. 27
Jackson Rogers, Amboy sr. 26
Dylan Ottens, Sterling jr. 25
Jack Washburn, Oregon so. 25
Landon Whelchel, Amboy jr. 25
Braden Hartman, Sterling sr. 24
Ayize Martin, Bureau Valley sr. 24
Max McCullough, Eastland sr. 24
Zane Romero, Erie-P’town jr. 24
Bryson Wiersema, Milledgeville fr. 24
Brody Christofferson, Amboy so. 23
Brady Gill, Forreston fr. 23
Ethan Kessler, Eastland jr. 23
Brock Lehman, AFC so. 23
Ari Selmani, Dixon jr. 23
Elijah Endress, Bureau Valley so. 22
Bryce Feit, Dixon jr. 22
Trevor Janssen, Eastland jr. 22
Aaron Lester, AFC so. 22
Tanner Stern, Eastland so. 22
Payton Curley, Fulton sr. 21
Cole Huber, Eastland jr. 21
Aaron Meenen, Rock Falls sr. 21
Cadon Schulz, Rock Falls so. 21
Patrick Wichman, Forreston jr. 21
Aiden Wiseman, Dixon jr. 21
Nolan Hahn, Polo jr. 20
QJ Mangelsen, Fulton sr. 20
Landon Montavon, Amboy jr. 20
Connor Nye, Milledgeville jr. 20
Kole Schipper, Fulton sr. 20
Peyton Spears, Eastland so. 20
Cayden Akers, Milledgeville sr. 19
Gio Cantu, Sterling sr. 19
Ayden Schoon, Sterling sr. 19
AJ Boardman, Fulton jr. 18
James Leslie, Dixon jr. 17
Ethan Price, Fulton sr. 17
Evan Schenck, Milledgeville fr. 16
Caleb Thomas, AFC so. 16
Braden Birdsley, Sterling so. 15
Colton Hendrick, Milledgeville jr. 15
Karter Livengood, Milledgeville fr. 15
Spencer Nye, Milledgeville fr. 15
Auden Polk, AFC sr. 15
Mason Smithee, Sterling jr. 15
Dom Kramer, Fulton so. 14
Garrett Pertell, Amboy sr. 14
Brenden Martin, Morrison jr. 13
Dawson Foster, Polo so. 12
Victor Rivera, Rock Falls sr. 12
Brady Wolber, Polo sr. 12
Ayden Book, Forreston so. 11
Braeden Brennan, Fulton so. 11
Alex Ryia, Forreston jr. 11
Tucker VanDeWostine, E-P sr. 11
Reece Duncan, Erie-P’town jr. 10
Ethan Freeman, Bureau Valley sr. 10
Bryce Helms, Bureau Valley so. 10
Austin June, AFC sr. 10
Nolan Rueff, AFC so. 10
Corban Chhim, Bureau Valley jr. 9
Braedyn Frank, Erie-P’town fr. 9
Camron Huber, Eastland fr. 9
Dillon Merriman, Amboy so. 9
Logan Nelson, Polo so. 9
Parker Rangel, Erie-P’town so. 9
Brik Rediger, Bureau Valley sr. 9
Brady Sweitzer, Eastland jr. 9
Cooper Balensiefen, BV sr. 8
Michael Cochrane, AFC sr. 8
Charlie Dickinson, Amboy sr. 8
Ryan Dickinson, Amboy sr. 8
Carter Merdian, Polo jr. 8
Kyan Adkins, Dixon sr. 7
Michael Collins, Erie-P’town sr. 7
Owen Farral, Erie-P’town jr. 7
Billy Lowry, Polo so. 7
Gus Mumford, Polo so. 7
Scott Robertson, Polo jr. 7
Hunter Vacek, Dixon sr. 7
Gage Zeigler, Polo so. 7
Dalton Adamec, Milledgeville so. 6
Brady Dowd, Rock Falls sr. 6
Daniel Koehl, Forreston so. 6
Miles Nawrocki, Sterling jr. 6
Tyler Shaner, Dixon jr. 6
Bryce McKenna, Milledgeville jr. 5
Reed Owen, Fulton sr. 5
Micah Toms-Smith, Mill’ville so. 5
Bryce VanDeWostine, E-P sr. 5
Jeffrey Donaldson, Polo so. 4
Bryce Hartman, Sterling so. 4
Logan Philhower, BV fr. 4
Seth Spratt, Bureau Valley sr. 4
Jace Urish, Milledgeville jr. 4
Bryce Jepson, Erie-P’town sr. 3
Camden Collis, Erie-P’town so. 2
Darin Greenfield, Forreston fr. 2
Hayden Wittenauer, Amboy sr. 2
Nathaniel Yingling, Polo jr. 2
Nate Packer, Erie-P’town jr. 1
RUNS
Brendan Tunink, Newman jr. 52
Owen Greenfield, Forreston sr. 51
Kendall Erdmann, Forreston fr. 48
Garret Matznick, Newman fr. 38
Carson Akins, Forreston fr. 37
Brendan Greenfield, Forreston so. 36
Carson Rueff, AFC sr. 34
Brady Richards, Rock Falls sr. 32
Ryan Eads, Fulton sr. 31
Miley Smith, Oregon sr. 31
Landon Whelchel, Amboy jr. 30
Kyle Wolfe, Newman sr. 30
Brody Christofferson, Amboy so. 29
Kuitim Heald, Rock Falls so. 29
Carter Schueler, Rock Falls jr. 29
Nolan Britt, Newman sr. 28
Bryce Feit, Dixon jr. 28
Austin Castaneda, Rock Falls so. 27
Jordan Harris, AFC sr. 27
Alex Harrison, Dixon jr. 26
Aaron Lester, AFC so. 26
Sam Wright, Bureau Valley sr. 26
Payton Curley, Fulton sr. 25
Hunter Miller, Eastland so. 25
Jackson Rogers, Amboy sr. 25
Peyton Spears, Eastland so. 25
Tanner Stern, Eastland so. 25
AJ Boardman, Fulton jr. 24
Quentin Seggebruch, Dixon sr. 24
Gavin Sands, Rock Falls jr. 23
Patrick Wichman, Forreston jr. 23
Max McCullough, Eastland sr. 22
Quade Richards, Dixon jr. 22
Isaac Attig, Bureau Valley sr. 21
Isaiah Kobbeman, Rock Falls sr. 21
Tucker Lindenmeyer, Amboy sr. 21
Sam Rouse, Bureau Valley sr. 21
Brady Gill, Forreston fr. 20
Trevor Janssen, Eastland jr. 20
Joe Oswalt, Newman so. 19
Alec Schoonhoven, Forreston so. 19
Dylan Ottens, Sterling jr. 18
Auden Polk, AFC sr. 18
Garet Wolfe, Newman fr. 18
Allyn Geerts, Eastland jr. 17
Dom Kramer, Fulton so. 17
Caleb Thomas, AFC so. 17
Braden Birdsley, Sterling so. 16
QJ Mangelsen, Fulton sr. 16
Brenden Martin, Morrison jr. 16
Ayden Schoon, Sterling sr. 16
Jack Washburn, Oregon so. 16
Brock Lehman, AFC so. 15
Landon Montavon, Amboy jr. 15
Connor Nye, Milledgeville jr. 15
Cadon Schulz, Rock Falls so. 15
Collin Scott, Dixon jr. 15
Ari Selmani, Dixon jr. 15
Bryson Wiersema, Milledgeville fr. 15
Ayden Book, Forreston so. 14
Michael Cochrane, AFC sr. 14
Karter Livengood, Milledgeville fr. 14
Ayize Martin, Bureau Valley sr. 14
Victor Rivera, Rock Falls sr. 14
Alex Ryia, Forreston jr. 14
Gio Cantu, Sterling sr. 13
Trevor Dir, Sterling sr. 13
Quinn Leffelman, Amboy so. 13
Aaron Meenen, Rock Falls sr. 13
Evan Schenck, Milledgeville fr. 13
Elijah Endress, Bureau Valley so. 12
Ethan Freeman, Bureau Valley sr. 12
Nolan Hahn, Polo jr. 12
Cole Huber, Eastland jr. 12
Ethan Kessler, Eastland jr. 12
Carter Merdian, Polo jr. 12
Garrett Pertell, Amboy sr. 12
Kole Schipper, Fulton sr. 12
Brady Sweitzer, Eastland jr. 12
Dom Terlikowski, Oregon jr. 12
Cooper Balensiefen, BV sr. 11
Corban Chhim, Bureau Valley jr. 11
Camron Huber, Eastland fr. 11
Austin June, AFC sr. 11
Mason Smithee, Sterling jr. 11
Griffin Bushman, AFC sr. 10
Jaesen Johns, Newman sr. 10
Charlie Dickinson, Amboy sr. 9
Dawson Foster, Polo so. 9
Braden Hartman, Sterling sr. 9
Colton Hendrick, Milledgeville jr. 9
Ethan Price, Fulton sr. 9
Tucker VanDeWostine, E-P sr. 9
Brady Wolber, Polo sr. 9
Braeden Brennan, Fulton so. 8
Bryce Helms, Bureau Valley so. 8
Daniel Koehl, Forreston so. 8
Billy Lowry, Polo so. 8
Rbbie Ramirez, Dixon jr. 8
Michael Collins, Erie-P’town sr. 7
Ryan Dickinson, Amboy sr. 7
Reece Duncan, Erie-P’town jr. 7
Darin Greenfield, Forreston fr. 7
Bryce Hartman, Sterling so. 7
Spencer Nye, Milledgeville fr. 7
Brik Rediger, Bureau Valley sr. 7
Tyler Shaner, Dixon jr. 7
Jace Urish, Milledgeville jr. 7
Hunter Vacek, Dixon sr. 7
Cayden Akers, Milledgeville sr. 6
Brady Dowd, Rock Falls sr. 6
Braedyn Frank, Erie-P’town fr. 6
James Leslie, Dixon jr. 6
Parker Rangel, Erie-P’town so. 6
Zane Romero, Erie-P’town jr. 6
Nolan Rueff, AFC so. 6
Seth Spratt, Bureau Valley sr. 6
Hayden Wittenauer, Amboy sr. 6
Dillon Merriman, Amboy so. 5
Miles Nawrocki, Sterling jr. 5
Logan Nelson, Polo so. 5
Drew Nettleton, Sterling so. 5
Reed Owen, Fulton sr. 5
Dalton Adamec, Milledgeville so. 4
Bryce McKenna, Milledgeville jr. 4
Nate Packer, Erie-P’town jr. 3
Michael Sheats, Dixon sr. 3
Micah Toms-Smith, Mill’ville so. 3
Gage Zeigler, Polo so. 3
Kyan Adkins, Dixon sr. 2
Gus Mumford, Polo so. 2
Logan Philhower, BV fr. 2
Nathaniel Yingling, Polo jr. 2
Camden Collis, Erie-P’town so. 1
Owen Farral, Erie-P’town jr. 1
Bryce Jepson, Erie-P’town sr. 1
Aiden Wiseman, Dixon jr. 1
RBIs
Brendan Tunink, Newman jr. 50
Carson Akins, Forreston fr. 39
Brendan Greenfield, Forreston so. 37
Gavin Sands, Rock Falls jr. 35
Alec Schoonhoven, Forreston so. 35
Kendall Erdmann, Forreston fr. 34
Owen Greenfield, Forreston sr. 29
Jaesen Johns, Newman sr. 29
Carter Schueler, Rock Falls jr. 29
Joe Oswalt, Newman so. 26
Kole Schipper, Fulton sr. 25
Ayize Martin, Bureau Valley sr. 25
Allyn Geerts, Eastland jr. 24
Griffin Bushman, AFC sr. 23
Cole Huber, Eastland jr. 23
Brock Lehman, AFC so. 23
Jordan Harris, AFC sr. 22
Carson Rueff, AFC sr. 22
Brady Gill, Forreston fr. 21
Kuitim Heald, Rock Falls so. 21
Quinn Leffelman, Amboy so. 21
Nolan Britt, Newman sr. 20
Isaiah Kobbeman, Rock Falls sr. 20
Jackson Rogers, Amboy sr. 20
Cadon Schulz, Rock Falls so. 20
Ayden Book, Forreston so. 19
Hunter Miller, Eastland so. 19
Landon Montavon, Amboy jr. 19
Garet Wolfe, Newman fr. 19
AJ Boardman, Fulton jr. 18
Elijah Endress, Bureau Valley so. 18
Trevor Janssen, Eastland jr. 18
Tucker Lindenmeyer, Amboy sr. 18
Isaac Attig, Bureau Valley sr. 17
Ryan Eads, Fulton sr. 17
Braden Hartman, Sterling sr. 17
Ethan Kessler, Eastland jr. 17
Ethan Price, Fulton sr. 17
Brady Richards, Rock Falls sr. 17
Quade Richards, Dixon jr. 17
Quentin Seggebruch, Dixon sr. 17
Miley Smith, Oregon sr. 17
Aiden Wiseman, Dixon jr. 17
Kyle Wolfe, Newman sr. 17
Brody Christofferson, Amboy so. 16
James Leslie, Dixon jr. 16
Austin Castaneda, Rock Falls so. 15
Aaron Lester, AFC so. 15
Dom Terlikowski, Oregon jr. 15
Patrick Wichman, Forreston jr. 15
Cayden Akers, Milledgeville sr. 14
Alex Harrison, Dixon jr. 14
Dom Kramer, Fulton so. 14
Garret Matznick, Newman fr. 14
Garrett Pertell, Amboy sr. 14
Ari Selmani, Dixon jr. 14
Sam Wright, Bureau Valley sr. 14
Corban Chhim, Bureau Valley jr. 13
Austin June, AFC sr. 13
QJ Mangelsen, Fulton sr. 13
Brenden Martin, Morrison jr. 13
Max McCullough, Eastland sr. 13
Aaron Meenen, Rock Falls sr. 13
Drew Nettleton, Sterling so. 13
Auden Polk, AFC sr. 13
Jack Washburn, Oregon so. 13
Trevor Dir, Sterling sr. 12
Karter Livengood, Milledgeville fr. 12
Landon Whelchel, Amboy jr. 12
Bryce Feit, Dixon jr. 11
Colton Hendrick, Milledgeville jr. 11
Spencer Nye, Milledgeville fr. 11
Victor Rivera, Rock Falls sr. 11
Gio Cantu, Sterling sr. 10
Payton Curley, Fulton sr. 10
Dawson Foster, Polo so. 9
Sam Rouse, Bureau Valley sr. 9
Tanner Stern, Eastland so. 9
Tucker VanDeWostine, E-P sr. 9
Brady Wolber, Polo sr. 9
Kyan Adkins, Dixon sr. 8
Dylan Ottens, Sterling jr. 8
Brik Rediger, Bureau Valley sr. 8
Zane Romero, Erie-P’town jr. 8
Peyton Spears, Eastland so. 8
Caleb Thomas, AFC so. 8
Bryson Wiersema, Milledgeville fr. 8
Bryce Helms, Bureau Valley so. 7
Dillon Merriman, Amboy so. 7
Connor Nye, Milledgeville jr. 7
Brady Sweitzer, Eastland jr. 7
Hunter Vacek, Dixon sr. 7
Braeden Brennan, Fulton so. 6
Ryan Dickinson, Amboy sr. 6
Nolan Hahn, Polo jr. 6
Camron Huber, Eastland fr. 6
Billy Lowry, Polo so. 6
Ayden Schoon, Sterling sr. 6
Dalton Adamec, Milledgeville so. 5
Brady Dowd, Rock Falls sr. 5
Reed Owen, Fulton sr. 5
Parker Rangel, Erie-P’town so. 5
Scott Robertson, Polo jr. 5
Nolan Rueff, AFC so. 5
Alex Ryia, Forreston jr. 5
Evan Schenck, Milledgeville fr. 5
Mason Smithee, Sterling jr. 5
Cooper Balensiefen, BV sr. 4
Braden Birdsley, Sterling so. 4
Michael Cochrane, AFC sr. 4
Reece Duncan, Erie-P’town jr. 4
Ethan Freeman, Bureau Valley sr. 4
Gus Mumford, Polo so. 4
Miles Nawrocki, Sterling jr. 4
Seth Spratt, Bureau Valley sr. 4
Micah Toms-Smith, Mill’ville so. 4
Gage Zeigler, Polo so. 4
Michael Collins, Erie-P’town sr. 3
Charlie Dickinson, Amboy sr. 3
Braedyn Frank, Erie-P’town fr. 3
Bryce McKenna, Milledgeville jr. 3
Logan Nelson, Polo so. 3
Logan Philhower, BV fr. 3
Jeffrey Donaldson, Polo so. 2
Bryce Hartman, Sterling so. 2
Carter Merdian, Polo jr. 2
Tyler Shaner, Dixon jr. 2
Jace Urish, Milledgeville jr. 2
Hayden Wittenauer, Amboy sr. 2
Owen Farral, Erie-P’town jr. 1
Darin Greenfield, Forreston fr. 1
Daniel Koehl, Forreston so. 1
Nate Packer, Erie-P’town jr. 1
Bryce VanDeWostine, E-P sr. 1
DOUBLES
Kuitim Heald, Rock Falls so. 12
Owen Greenfield, Forreston sr. 11
Jackson Rogers, Amboy sr. 10
Dom Terlikowski, Oregon jr. 10
Jaesen Johns, Newman sr. 9
Brock Lehman, AFC so. 9
Hunter Miller, Eastland so. 9
Brady Richards, Rock Falls sr. 9
Alec Schoonhoven, Forreston so. 9
Carter Schueler, Rock Falls jr. 9
Brendan Greenfield, Forreston so. 8
Trevor Janssen, Eastland jr. 8
Cadon Schulz, Rock Falls so. 8
Carson Akins, Forreston fr. 7
Bryce Feit, Dixon jr. 7
Alex Harrison, Dixon jr. 7
Tucker Lindenmeyer, Amboy sr. 7
Sam Wright, Bureau Valley sr. 7
Austin Castaneda, Rock Falls so. 6
Jordan Harris, AFC sr. 6
Quinn Leffelman, Amboy so. 6
Garret Matznick, Newman fr. 6
Quade Richards, Dixon jr. 6
Zane Romero, Erie-P’town jr. 6
Quentin Seggebruch, Dixon sr. 6
Tanner Stern, Eastland so. 6
Brendan Tunink, Newman jr. 6
Jack Washburn, Oregon so. 6
Aiden Wiseman, Dixon jr. 6
Isaac Attig, Bureau Valley sr. 5
Nolan Britt, Newman sr. 5
Ryan Eads, Fulton sr. 5
Kendall Erdmann, Forreston fr. 5
Cole Huber, Eastland jr. 5
Landon Montavon, Amboy jr. 5
Drew Nettleton, Sterling so. 5
Carson Rueff, AFC sr. 5
Kole Schipper, Fulton sr. 5
Garet Wolfe, Newman fr. 5
Dawson Foster, Polo so. 4
Allyn Geerts, Eastland jr. 4
QJ Mangelsen, Fulton sr. 4
Sam Rouse, Bureau Valley sr. 4
Gavin Sands, Rock Falls jr. 4
Miley Smith, Oregon sr. 4
Kyle Wolfe, Newman sr. 4
Cayden Akers, Milledgeville sr. 3
AJ Boardman, Fulton jr. 3
Griffin Bushman, AFC sr. 3
Gio Cantu, Sterling sr. 3
Payton Curley, Fulton sr. 3
Braden Hartman, Sterling sr. 3
Colton Hendrick, Milledgeville jr. 3
Isaiah Kobbeman, Rock Falls sr. 3
Dom Kramer, Fulton so. 3
Aaron Lester, AFC so. 3
Billy Lowry, Polo so. 3
Brenden Martin, Morrison jr. 3
Max McCullough, Eastland sr. 3
Dillon Merriman, Amboy so. 3
Spencer Nye, Milledgeville fr. 3
Joe Oswalt, Newman so. 3
Dylan Ottens, Sterling jr. 3
Victor Rivera, Rock Falls sr. 3
Scott Robertson, Polo jr. 3
Mason Smithee, Sterling jr. 3
Brady Sweitzer, Eastland jr. 3
Hunter Vacek, Dixon sr. 3
Patrick Wichman, Forreston jr. 3
Dalton Adamec, Milledgeville so. 2
Braeden Brennan, Fulton so. 2
Corban Chhim, Bureau Valley jr. 2
Brody Christofferson, Amboy so. 2
Michael Cochrane, AFC sr. 2
Trevor Dir, Sterling sr. 2
Brady Dowd, Rock Falls sr. 2
Braedyn Frank, Erie-P’town fr. 2
Nolan Hahn, Polo jr. 2
James Leslie, Dixon jr. 2
Karter Livengood, Milledgeville fr. 2
Ayize Martin, Bureau Valley sr. 2
Reed Owen, Fulton sr. 2
Garrett Pertell, Amboy sr. 2
Ethan Price, Fulton sr. 2
Parker Rangel, Erie-P’town so. 2
Ayden Schoon, Sterling sr. 2
Peyton Spears, Eastland so. 2
Bryce VanDeWostine, E-P sr. 2
Tucker VanDeWostine, E-P sr. 2
Bryson Wiersema, Milledgeville fr. 2
Braden Birdsley, Sterling so. 1
Michael Collins, Erie-P’town sr. 1
Reece Duncan, Erie-P’town jr. 1
Elijah Endress, Bureau Valley so. 1
Ethan Freeman, Bureau Valley sr. 1
Camron Huber, Eastland fr. 1
Austin June, AFC sr. 1
Ethan Kessler, Eastland jr. 1
Aaron Meenen, Rock Falls sr. 1
Gus Mumford, Polo so. 1
Connor Nye, Milledgeville jr. 1
Auden Polk, AFC sr. 1
Nolan Rueff, AFC so. 1
Alex Ryia, Forreston jr. 1
Evan Schenck, Milledgeville fr. 1
Ari Selmani, Dixon jr. 1
Seth Spratt, Bureau Valley sr. 1
Caleb Thomas, AFC so. 1
Micah Toms-Smith, Mill’ville so. 1
Gage Zeigler, Polo so. 1
TRIPLES
Kendall Erdmann, Forreston fr. 3
Owen Greenfield, Forreston sr. 3
Jordan Harris, AFC sr. 3
QJ Mangelsen, Fulton sr. 3
Carson Akins, Forreston fr. 2
Gio Cantu, Sterling sr. 2
Austin Castaneda, Rock Falls so. 2
Payton Curley, Fulton sr. 2
Ryan Eads, Fulton sr. 2
Karter Livengood, Milledgeville fr. 2
Hunter Miller, Eastland so. 2
Drew Nettleton, Sterling so. 2
Ethan Price, Fulton sr. 2
Quade Richards, Dixon jr. 2
Carter Schueler, Rock Falls jr. 2
Brendan Tunink, Newman jr. 2
AJ Boardman, Fulton jr. 1
Nolan Britt, Newman sr. 1
Brody Christofferson, Amboy so. 1
Trevor Dir, Sterling sr. 1
Bryce Feit, Dixon jr. 1
Dawson Foster, Polo so. 1
Brendan Greenfield, Forreston so. 1
Bryce Helms, Bureau Valley so. 1
Jaesen Johns, Newman sr. 1
Isaiah Kobbeman, Rock Falls sr. 1
Dom Kramer, Fulton so. 1
Tucker Lindenmeyer, Amboy sr. 1
Dylan Ottens, Sterling jr. 1
Garrett Pertell, Amboy sr. 1
Brik Rediger, Bureau Valley sr. 1
Gavin Sands, Rock Falls jr. 1
Ayden Schoon, Sterling sr. 1
Quentin Seggebruch, Dixon sr. 1
Miley Smith, Oregon sr. 1
Tucker VanDeWostine, E-P sr. 1
Jack Washburn, Oregon so. 1
Sam Wright, Bureau Valley sr. 1
HOME RUNS
Brendan Tunink, Newman jr. 18
Cole Huber, Eastland jr. 4
Carter Schueler, Rock Falls jr. 4
Brenden Martin, Morrison jr. 3
Owen Greenfield, Forreston sr. 2
Isaiah Kobbeman, Rock Falls sr. 2
Dom Kramer, Fulton so. 2
QJ Mangelsen, Fulton sr. 2
Max McCullough, Eastland sr. 2
Mason Smithee, Sterling jr. 2
Carson Akins, Forreston fr. 1
Braedyn Frank, Erie-P’town fr. 1
Jordan Harris, AFC sr. 1
Kuitim Heald, Rock Falls so. 1
Jaesen Johns, Newman sr. 1
Brock Lehman, AFC so. 1
Ayize Martin, Bureau Valley sr. 1
Garret Matznick, Newman fr. 1
Hunter Miller, Eastland so. 1
Landon Montavon, Amboy jr. 1
Gavin Sands, Rock Falls jr. 1
Kole Schipper, Fulton sr. 1
Alec Schoonhoven, Forreston so. 1
PITCHING WINS
Brendan Tunink, Newman jr. 10-0
Kyle Wolfe, Newman sr. 8-2
Alex Ryia, Forreston jr. 7-2
James Leslie, Dixon jr. 6-1
Alex Harrison, Dixon jr. 6-2
Reed Owen, Fulton sr. 5-1
Dom Terlikowski, Oregon jr. 5-2
Michael Cochrane, AFC sr. 5-3
Jordan Harris, AFC sr. 5-3
Jack Washburn, Oregon so. 5-3
James Crimmins, Fulton jr. 4-2
Logan Philhower, BV fr. 4-2
Brody Christofferson, Amboy so. 4-3
Kuitim Heald, Rock Falls so. 4-3
Gavin Sands, Rock Falls jr. 4-3
Dom Kramer, Fulton so. 3-0
Tucker Lindenmeyer, Amboy sr. 3-0
Carson Rueff, AFC sr. 3-0
Nolan Britt, Newman sr. 3-1
Bryce Helms, Bureau Valley so. 3-1
Kendall Erdmann, Forreston fr. 3-2
Bryce Feit, Dixon jr. 3-3
Brendan Greenfield, Forreston so. 3-3
Brenden Martin, Morrison jr. 3-3
Nolan Hahn, Polo jr. 3-4
Seth Spratt, Bureau Valley sr. 3-6
Corban Chhim, Bureau Valley jr. 2-0
Austin Castaneda, Rock Falls so. 2-1
Owen Greenfield, Forreston sr. 2-1
Landon Montavon, Amboy jr. 2-1
Jackson Rogers, Amboy sr. 2-1
AJ Boardman, Fulton jr. 2-2
Drew Nettleton, Sterling so. 2-2
Brady Richards, Rock Falls sr. 2-2
Carter Dillon, Rock Falls jr. 2-3
Bryce VanDeWostine, E-P sr. 2-3
Cayden Akers, Milledgeville sr. 2-4
Alec Schoonhoven, Forreston so. 2-4
Carson Akins, Forreston fr. 1-0
Aaron Meenen, Rock Falls sr. 1-0
Alex Milnes, Forreston sr. 1-0
Ethan Price, Fulton sr. 1-0
Quade Richards, Dixon jr. 1-0
Bryson Wiersema, Milledgeville fr. 1-0
Garrett Pertell, Amboy sr. 1-2
Braden Hartman, Sterling sr. 1-3
Sam Rouse, Bureau Valley sr. 1-4
Scott Robertson, Polo jr. 1-5
Elijah Endress, Bureau Valley so. 0-0
Aaron Lester, AFC so. 0-0
Mason Smithee, Sterling jr. 0-0
Trevor Dir, Sterling sr. 0-1
Karter Livengood, Milledgeville fr. 0-1
Logan Nelson, Polo so. 0-1
Evan Schenck, Milledgeville fr. 0-1
Caleb Thomas, AFC so. 0-1
Hayden Wittenauer, Amboy sr. 0-1
Bryce Hartman, Sterling so. 0-2
Hunter Vacek, Dixon sr. 0-2
Gio Cantu, Sterling sr. 0-3
Bryce Jepson, Erie-P’town sr. 0-3
Connor Nye, Milledgeville jr. 0-3
Nate Packer, Erie-P’town jr. 0-3
Carter Schueler, Rock Falls jr. 0-3
Reece Duncan, Erie-P’town jr. 0-4
Carter Merdian, Polo jr. 0-5
Braedyn Frank, Erie-P’town fr. 0-6
ERA
Brendan Tunink, Newman jr. 1.00
Tucker Lindenmeyer, Amboy sr. 1.33
James Crimmins, Fulton jr. 1.35
Kyle Wolfe, Newman sr. 1.36
Dom Kramer, Fulton so. 1.39
Hunter Miller, Eastland so. 1.53
Braedyn Frank, Erie-P’town fr. 1.70
James Leslie, Dixon jr. 1.73
Alex Harrison, Dixon jr. 1.75
Kendall Erdmann, Forreston fr. 2.17
Caleb Thomas, AFC so. 2.23
Brenden Martin, Morrison jr. 2.24
Reed Owen, Fulton sr. 2.51
Ethan Kessler, Eastland jr. 2.60
Bryce VanDeWostine, E-P sr. 2.67
Aaron Meenen, Rock Falls sr. 2.76
Allyn Geerts, Eastland jr. 2.80
Logan Philhower, BV fr. 2.90
Carson Rueff, AFC sr. 2.92
Ethan Price, Fulton sr. 2.95
Seth Spratt, Bureau Valley sr. 3.05
Gavin Sands, Rock Falls jr. 3.07
Peyton Spears, Eastland so. 3.08
Aaron Lester, AFC so. 3.09
Jack Washburn, Oregon so. 3.12
AJ Boardman, Fulton jr. 3.15
Trevor Janssen, Eastland jr. 3.23
Dom Terlikowski, Oregon jr. 3.24
Alex Milnes, Forreston sr. 3.25
Evan Schenck, Milledgeville fr. 3.40
Brady Richards, Rock Falls sr. 3.45
Nolan Hahn, Polo jr. 3.48
Scott Robertson, Polo jr. 3.50
Nolan Britt, Newman sr. 3.54
Michael Cochrane, AFC sr. 3.60
Max McCullough, Eastland sr. 3.64
Sam Rouse, Bureau Valley sr. 3.80
Cayden Akers, Milledgeville sr. 3.85
Connor Nye, Milledgeville jr. 3.87
Carson Akins, Forreston fr. 3.89
Alex Ryia, Forreston jr. 3.90
Bryson Wiersema, Milledgeville fr. 3.97
Corban Chhim, Bureau Valley jr. 4.07
Karter Livengood, Milledgeville fr. 4.07
Quade Richards, Dixon jr. 4.14
Garrett Pertell, Amboy sr. 4.20
Brody Christofferson, Amboy so. 4.50
Bryce Feit, Dixon jr. 4.63
Braden Hartman, Sterling sr. 5.14
Brendan Greenfield, Forreston so. 5.25
Jordan Harris, AFC sr. 5.25
Hunter Vacek, Dixon sr. 5.25
Austin Castaneda, Rock Falls so. 5.33
Jackson Rogers, Amboy sr. 5.33
Trevor Dir, Sterling sr. 5.44
Kuitim Heald, Rock Falls so. 5.45
Owen Greenfield, Forreston sr. 5.58
Drew Nettleton, Sterling so. 5.65
Carter Dillon, Rock Falls jr. 5.70
Landon Montavon, Amboy jr. 5.70
Bryce Helms, Bureau Valley so. 6.06
Mason Smithee, Sterling jr. 6.24
Carter Schueler, Rock Falls jr. 6.41
Bryce Hartman, Sterling so. 6.56
Gio Cantu, Sterling sr. 6.67
Elijah Endress, Bureau Valley so. 6.70
Carter Merdian, Polo jr. 6.88
Hayden Wittenauer, Amboy sr. 7.88
Nate Packer, Erie-P’town jr. 8.08
Alec Schoonhoven, Forreston so. 8.35
Logan Nelson, Polo so. 9.77
Bryce Jepson, Erie-P’town sr. 10.10
Reece Duncan, Erie-P’town jr. 10.22
INNINGS PITCHED
Brendan Tunink, Newman jr. 63
Kyle Wolfe, Newman sr. 62
Dom Terlikowski, Oregon jr. 49
Michael Cochrane, AFC sr. 48 2/3
James Leslie, Dixon jr. 48 2/3
Alex Harrison, Dixon jr. 48
Reed Owen, Fulton sr. 47 1/3
Nolan Hahn, Polo jr. 46 1/3
Braden Hartman, Sterling sr. 46 1/3
Gavin Sands, Rock Falls jr. 45 2/3
Brady Richards, Rock Falls sr. 44 2/3
Max McCullough, Eastland sr. 42 1/3
Sam Rouse, Bureau Valley sr. 42 1/3
Brody Christofferson, Amboy so. 42
Jack Washburn, Oregon so. 42
Alex Ryia, Forreston jr. 41 1/3
Seth Spratt, Bureau Valley sr. 41 1/3
Drew Nettleton, Sterling so. 39 2/3
Bryce VanDeWostine, E-P sr. 39 1/3
Logan Philhower, BV fr. 38 2/3
Braedyn Frank, Erie-P’town fr. 37
Alex Milnes, Forreston sr. 36 2/3
Cayden Akers, Milledgeville sr. 36 1/3
Jordan Harris, AFC sr. 36
Allyn Geerts, Eastland jr. 35
Kuitim Heald, Rock Falls so. 34 2/3
Brenden Martin, Morrison jr. 34 1/3
Connor Nye, Milledgeville jr. 34 1/3
Brendan Greenfield, Forreston so. 33 1/3
Ethan Kessler, Eastland jr. 32 1/3
Hunter Miller, Eastland so. 32
Nolan Britt, Newman sr. 31 2/3
Tucker Lindenmeyer, Amboy sr. 31 2/3
Dom Kramer, Fulton so. 30 1/3
Scott Robertson, Polo jr. 28
Alec Schoonhoven, Forreston so. 27 2/3
Carson Rueff, AFC sr. 26 1/3
James Crimmins, Fulton jr. 26
Peyton Spears, Eastland so. 25
Mason Smithee, Sterling jr. 24 2/3
Bryce Feit, Dixon jr. 22 2/3
Evan Schenck, Milledgeville fr. 22 2/3
Austin Castaneda, Rock Falls so. 22 1/3
Quade Richards, Dixon jr. 22
Caleb Thomas, AFC so. 22
Owen Greenfield, Forreston sr. 21 1/3
Bryce Hartman, Sterling so. 21 1/3
Gio Cantu, Sterling sr. 21
Jackson Rogers, Amboy sr. 21
AJ Boardman, Fulton jr. 20
Carter Dillon, Rock Falls jr. 19 2/3
Landon Montavon, Amboy jr. 19 2/3
Carter Schueler, Rock Falls jr. 19 2/3
Kendall Erdmann, Forreston fr. 19 1/3
Carter Merdian, Polo jr. 19 1/3
Ethan Price, Fulton sr. 19
Carson Akins, Forreston fr. 18
Bryce Helms, Bureau Valley so. 17 1/3
Trevor Janssen, Eastland jr. 17 1/3
Bryce Jepson, Erie-P’town sr. 17 1/3
Elijah Endress, Bureau Valley so. 15 2/3
Logan Nelson, Polo so. 14 1/3
Hayden Wittenauer, Amboy sr. 13 1/3
Nate Packer, Erie-P’town jr. 13
Aaron Meenen, Rock Falls sr. 12 2/3
Reece Duncan, Erie-P’town jr. 12 1/3
Bryson Wiersema, Milledgeville fr. 12 1/3
Hunter Vacek, Dixon sr. 12
Garrett Pertell, Amboy sr. 11 2/3
Aaron Lester, AFC so. 11 1/3
Corban Chhim, Bureau Valley jr. 10 1/3
Karter Livengood, Milledgeville fr. 10 1/3
Trevor Dir, Sterling sr. 9
STRIKEOUTS
Brendan Tunink, Newman jr. 104
Michael Cochrane, AFC sr. 77
Jordan Harris, AFC sr. 75
Alex Harrison, Dixon jr. 69
Connor Nye, Milledgeville jr. 59
Dom Terlikowski, Oregon jr. 56
James Leslie, Dixon jr. 55
Logan Philhower, BV fr. 55
Kuitim Heald, Rock Falls so. 53
Brody Christofferson, Amboy so. 52
Brenden Martin, Morrison jr. 52
Nolan Hahn, Polo jr. 51
Brady Richards, Rock Falls sr. 51
Kyle Wolfe, Newman sr. 51
Max McCullough, Eastland sr. 50
Carson Rueff, AFC sr. 47
Jack Washburn, Oregon so. 47
Reed Owen, Fulton sr. 46
Tucker Lindenmeyer, Amboy sr. 45
Gavin Sands, Rock Falls jr. 42
Bryce VanDeWostine, E-P sr. 41
Braedyn Frank, Erie-P’town fr. 40
Sam Rouse, Bureau Valley sr. 40
Cayden Akers, Milledgeville sr. 39
Allyn Geerts, Eastland jr. 38
Seth Spratt, Bureau Valley sr. 38
Drew Nettleton, Sterling so. 37
Alex Ryia, Forreston jr. 37
Dom Kramer, Fulton so. 36
Alec Schoonhoven, Forreston so. 36
Bryce Feit, Dixon jr. 34
Peyton Spears, Eastland so. 34
Nolan Britt, Newman sr. 33
Braden Hartman, Sterling sr. 30
Ethan Kessler, Eastland jr. 30
Jackson Rogers, Amboy sr. 30
Kendall Erdmann, Forreston fr. 29
James Crimmins, Fulton jr. 28
Hunter Miller, Eastland so. 28
Carter Schueler, Rock Falls jr. 27
Austin Castaneda, Rock Falls so. 26
Carter Dillon, Rock Falls jr. 26
Carter Merdian, Polo jr. 26
Landon Montavon, Amboy jr. 26
Alex Milnes, Forreston sr. 25
Brendan Greenfield, Forreston so. 24
AJ Boardman, Fulton jr. 23
Owen Greenfield, Forreston sr. 22
Evan Schenck, Milledgeville fr. 22
Mason Smithee, Sterling jr. 22
Ethan Price, Fulton sr. 21
Elijah Endress, Bureau Valley so. 19
Carson Akins, Forreston fr. 18
Scott Robertson, Polo jr. 18
Bryce Helms, Bureau Valley so. 17
Caleb Thomas, AFC so. 17
Gio Cantu, Sterling sr. 16
Quade Richards, Dixon jr. 16
Trevor Janssen, Eastland jr. 14
Bryson Wiersema, Milledgeville fr. 14
Aaron Lester, AFC so. 13
Reece Duncan, Erie-P’town jr. 12
Bryce Jepson, Erie-P’town sr. 12
Bryce Hartman, Sterling so. 11
Logan Nelson, Polo so. 11
Nate Packer, Erie-P’town jr. 11
Hayden Wittenauer, Amboy sr. 11
Hunter Vacek, Dixon sr. 10
Corban Chhim, Bureau Valley jr. 8
Garrett Pertell, Amboy sr. 8
Karter Livengood, Milledgeville fr. 7
Aaron Meenen, Rock Falls sr. 7
Trevor Dir, Sterling sr. 5
WALKS
Aaron Meenen, Rock Falls sr. 2
Garrett Pertell, Amboy sr. 3
Reece Duncan, Erie-P’town jr. 5
Trevor Janssen, Eastland jr. 5
Quade Richards, Dixon jr. 5
Scott Robertson, Polo jr. 5
Karter Livengood, Milledgeville fr. 6
Caleb Thomas, AFC so. 6
Nate Packer, Erie-P’town jr. 7
Corban Chhim, Bureau Valley jr. 8
Aaron Lester, AFC so. 8
Hunter Vacek, Dixon sr. 8
Trevor Dir, Sterling sr. 9
Carson Akins, Forreston fr. 10
Hunter Miller, Eastland so. 10
James Crimmins, Fulton jr. 11
Bryce Hartman, Sterling so. 11
Ethan Price, Fulton sr. 11
Bryson Wiersema, Milledgeville fr. 11
Bryce Feit, Dixon jr. 12
Tucker Lindenmeyer, Amboy sr. 12
Elijah Endress, Bureau Valley so. 13
Bryce Helms, Bureau Valley so. 13
Dom Kramer, Fulton so. 13
Kyle Wolfe, Newman sr. 13
Evan Schenck, Milledgeville fr. 14
Mason Smithee, Sterling jr. 14
Bryce VanDeWostine, E-P sr. 14
Hayden Wittenauer, Amboy sr. 14
Nolan Hahn, Polo jr. 15
Gavin Sands, Rock Falls jr. 15
Bryce Jepson, Erie-P’town sr. 16
Alex Milnes, Forreston sr. 16
Logan Nelson, Polo so. 16
AJ Boardman, Fulton jr. 17
Kendall Erdmann, Forreston fr. 17
Ethan Kessler, Eastland jr. 17
Logan Philhower, BV fr. 17
Jack Washburn, Oregon so. 17
Alex Harrison, Dixon jr. 18
Carter Merdian, Polo jr. 18
Braedyn Frank, Erie-P’town fr. 19
Owen Greenfield, Forreston sr. 19
Carson Rueff, AFC sr. 19
Brendan Greenfield, Forreston so. 20
Kuitim Heald, Rock Falls so. 20
James Leslie, Dixon jr. 20
Max McCullough, Eastland sr. 20
Brady Richards, Rock Falls sr. 21
Allyn Geerts, Eastland jr. 22
Brenden Martin, Morrison jr. 22
Carter Schueler, Rock Falls jr. 22
Seth Spratt, Bureau Valley sr. 22
Carter Dillon, Rock Falls jr. 23
Braden Hartman, Sterling sr. 23
Landon Montavon, Amboy jr. 23
Jackson Rogers, Amboy sr. 23
Gio Cantu, Sterling sr. 24
Michael Cochrane, AFC sr. 24
Brendan Tunink, Newman jr. 24
Austin Castaneda, Rock Falls so. 25
Sam Rouse, Bureau Valley sr. 25
Peyton Spears, Eastland so. 25
Brody Christofferson, Amboy so. 26
Reed Owen, Fulton sr. 27
Alec Schoonhoven, Forreston so. 27
Nolan Britt, Newman sr. 28
Cayden Akers, Milledgeville sr. 29
Drew Nettleton, Sterling so. 30
Alex Ryia, Forreston jr. 30
Connor Nye, Milledgeville jr. 34
Dom Terlikowski, Oregon jr. 34
Jordan Harris, AFC sr. 36