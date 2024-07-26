Still going strong: Sterling kayaker celebrates 90th birthday

Nancy Gates of Sterling gears up for her birthday celebration Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Rock Falls. The Yak-Yak Sisters kayaking group is celebrating Nancy as she turns 90 on Aug. 1. (Alex T. Paschal)

ROCK FALLS – The Yak-Yak Sisters, a group of kayaking enthusiasts, is celebrating one of their own.

Nancy Gates, who still is paddling along and active as ever, will turn 90 on Aug. 1. The kayakers celebrated her upcoming birthday with a party Wednesday in Rock Falls.

Gates joined the Yak-Yak Sisters five years ago, when a friend told her about the group. She had been kayaking solo up until then. The going never stops with Gates, as she will be hosting 16 family members at her home for her birthday.

“They told me they’ll do all the cooking,” she said with a laugh.

After that, she’ll head out with brother Bruce Kunde as he competes in a water ski competition in California.

From the hugs, smiles, rousing rendition of “Happy Birthday” and T-shirts reading “I Want to Be Like Nancy,” it’s obvious Gates is much loved and respected by her kayaking sisters.