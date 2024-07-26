Lee County Fair and 4-H Show continue through Sunday

Mairin Meyers, 13, of Chana leads her goat through the judging Thursday, July 25, 2024 at the Lee County 4H Fair. The fair might go down as the GOAT as there were a record number of goat submissions this year. (Alex T. Paschal)

AMBOY – The Lee County Fair and 4-H Show at 1196 Franklin Road in Amboy continues Saturday with a pancake breakfast, horse performances and country dance.

The fair, which began Thursday and will run through Sunday, July 28, is featuring livestock shows, tractor truck pulls, a rodeo, 13 different food vendors, and games and activities for kids. Admission to the fair is $5 daily or $18 for the full weekend.

“Our fair is your old-fashioned county fair,” Lee County Fair Association Secretary Katie Pratt said. “This is the place you come where you’re not going to break the bank, and we have things going on around every corner for kids.”

Chelsea Huss, 12, of Lee spruces up her Boer Goat Thursday, July 25, 2024 ahead of the competition at the Lee County 4H Fair.

Saturday

Start your day with a pancake breakfast by Teen Turf at the patio at 7 a.m., followed by horse performances, livestock and other 4-H judging throughout the morning. Catch the magic with the Magic by Cory magic show in the auditorium at 4 p.m.

Put on your boots and move to the music at the country dance in the show barn from 3 to 6 p.m. before ending the evening at the track for the rodeo with T&A Bucking Bulls at 7 p.m.

Sunday

The gates open at 7 a.m., and the day starts with horse novelty classes in the arena and shooting sports with the Rock River chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation at 8 a.m.

Visit marketplace vendors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and see which kid can pull the most weight the farthest using a pedal tractor at the pedal pull in the show barn at 11 a.m. Donkey basketball starts at 1 p.m., and the fair comes to an end at 4 p.m.

“Our goal is when people pay the $5 admission at the gate and bring their kids with them, that it’s just going to be a good time for everybody,” Pratt said. “We invite everyone to come out and see us. The weather is supposed to be beautiful.”

For information, visit the Lee County 4-H Center & Fairgrounds website, Facebook page and Instagram.