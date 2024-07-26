Sauk Valley Sports Briefs: Emma Hubbs Tennis Classic

Local Tennis

Emma Hubbs Tennis Classic: The 34th annual running of the local tennis event in Dixon had its final day of division play on Thursday, with Joel Rhodes taking first in the 18 and under boys singles portion by winning 32 games. Kaiser Khawaja (25 games won) was runner-up and Aron Rivera (23) was third, followed by Eric States (19), Jereston Falls (11), and Brooks Knudson (10).

In 18 and under girls doubles, Brooklyn Arjes and Rachel Lance won a super tiebreaker 10-7 after they matched Grace Ferguson and Addison Arjes’ 12 games won.

In 18 and under boys doubles, Joel Rhodes and Aron Rivera’s 18 games won edged Eric States and Ben Robinson’s 17 games won.

In 15 and under boys singles, Carter French took first with 15 games won, followed by William Wright (six games) and Taizen Falls (three games).

In 13 and under girls singles, Jenna Mustapha took first with 15 games won, followed by Parker Brigl (11 games), Ella Dobie (6) and Natalie Welty (4).

James Catt took first in the Four Square division.