SVM area roundup for Saturday, Sept. 16: Rock Falls boys golf captures Princeton title

Boys golf
Princeton Tournament: At Princeton, Rock Falls fired a 344 as a team to edge the host Tigers by four strokes for the team title.
Carter Dillon’s 79 led the Rockets, and Colby Ward followed with an 86. Conner Porter’s 89 and Riley Anderson’s 90 rounded out the scoring for Rock Falls.
Bureau Valley (350) tied for third with Mendota, and Newman Central Catholic (372) took seventh.
Oregon Wessels Invite: At Oregon, Byron won the team title with a 316 score followed by Dixon (325), Forreston (340), Oregon (370), Yorkville (370) and Erie-Prophetstown (403).
Dixon’s Alex Harrison carded a tournament-best 74 to earn medalist honors. Mason Weigle shot 78 for the Dukes followed by Steven Kitzman and Davis Baker with 81s.
Nole Campos’ 87 led Oregon, while Kendall Erdmann and Daylen Rahn each shot 85 for Forreston.
Freeport Invite: At Park Hills, Sterling’s Mason Hubbard turned in an 83 on the par-72 course to lead the Golden Warriors with a tie for fourth place in the individual standings.
Sterling shot 436 as a team to finish seventh in the nine-team invite. Boylan won the team title at 361.
Volleyball
Clinton Tournament: At Clinton, Fulton finished the tournament 2-2, dropping matches to Iowa’s Solon (25-23, 25-22) and Wahlert (21-14, 21-11) before closing things out with wins over Camanche (21-14, 21-12) and Davenport Central (21-13, 21-13).
Ava Bowen piled up 26 kills, 16 digs and six during the four matches. Brooklyn Brennan had 21 kills, 27 assists, 25 digs and eight aces. Kali Brewer added eight kills, four aces, 21 assists and 22 digs, and Reese Germann had eight kills, six aces and 50 digs.
Erie-Prophetstown Tournament: At Erie, Polo finished 2-4 in the event for fourth place. The Marcos picked up wins over Pearl City and Indian Creek, but suffered losses to Erie-Prophetstown, Pearl City, Marengo and East Dubuque.
Bridget Call totaled 38 kills and 60 digs, Camrynn Jones had 30 kills and 43 assists, and Madison Glawe had 48 digs and five aces.
Hartsburg-Emden Tournament: At Hartsburg, Eastland went 1-3 with the lone with coming against Maroa-Forsyth, 25-18, 25-23.
Trixie Carroll provided 35 kills, fives aces and three blocks. Olivia Klinefelter added 17 kills, 22 digs, and three blocks, while Jenica Stoner directed the attack with 72 assists.
Boys cross country
Sterling at Geneseo Invite: At Geneseo, Sterling’s Dale Johnson took first place in the boys senior division and set the course record in 15:32.80 at Richmond Hill Park.
Fellow seniors Parker Janssen and Jordan Britt finished in third and fourth place, respectively. Teammate Aalin Schmidt took second in the boys junior division.
Dixon, others at Eddington CC Invitational, 9 a.m.
Girls cross country
Sterling at Geneseo Invite: At Geneseo, Sterling’s Rhylee Wade finished in 20:05.80 to take second place in the girls senior division. Rock Fall’s Hana Ford took fourth (20:42.30).