SVM area roundup: Newman boys, Rock Falls girls win conference contests on the road

The Newman boys basketball team rolled to a 67-36 win over St. Bede on Monday night in a Three Rivers East game in Peru.
The Comets led 19-10 after one quarter, and stretched it to 36-19 by halftime and 51-29 through three periods.
Lucas Simpson scored all 18 of his points in the first three quarters for Newman (19-5, 7-1 TRAC East), and Ayden Batten and Nolan Britt both hit four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points.
Callan Hueneberg hit three 3s and led the Bruins with 13 points.
Rochelle 84, Rock Falls 81: The Rockets came back from a 46-38 halftime deficit, but dropped a nonconference road game to the Hubs.
Aydan Goff hit three 3-pointers and led Rock Falls (10-12) with 21 points, Kuitim Heald had 18 points, and Gavin Sands added 12 points. Diego Hernandez and Chevy Bates each chipped in 11 points for the Rockets.
Raul Aguirre led Rochelle with 19 points, and Cayden Moore added 18. Eli Luxton scored 13, Carson Lewis hit three 3s and had 12 points, and Jack Tracey added 11 points for the Hubs.
Faith Christian 56, Tri-State 31: The Falcons led 26-18 at halftime, then pulled away with a 22-6 third-quarter surge in an NICC game in Grand Detour.
Levi Schuler and Isaiah Schuler both scored 16 points for Faith; Levi also had six rebounds, six assists and five steals. Micah Wehler added 10 points, seven rebounds, five blocks and two blocks for the Falcons.
Girls basketball
Rock Falls 49, Rockford Christian 36: The Rockets rallied from a 24-21 halftime deficit to win a Big Northern road game, outscoring the Royal Lions 19-8 in the third quarter and 9-4 in the fourth.
Taylor Reyna’s 11 points paced Rock Falls (14-11, 4-2 BNC), while Claire Bickett scored 10, and Rylee Johnson and Katie Thatcher added nine points apiece.
Avery Demo led Rockford Christian with 16 points.
Rockford Lutheran 69, Oregon 32: The Hawks lost a BNC game on the road.
Ashton-Franklin Center 58, Milledgeville 30: The Raiders cruised to a 25-12 halftime lead, then pulled away from the Missiles with a 26-8 third-quarter run.
Taylor Jahn and Brianna Gonnerman led AFC with 18 and 11 points, while Cameryn Winterland and Alexis Schwarz added seven points each.
Olivia Schurman and Loren Meiners led Milledgeville with eight and seven points.
Eastland 38, Polo 36: The Cougars built a 26-15 halftime lead, then the Marcos clawed their way back with a 14-7 third-quarter run, but came up short in their comeback attempt.
Leading Eastland were Paige Joiner with 10 points, two rebounds, three assists and three steals; Quinc Haverland with nine points, eight rebounds and two assists; Sarah Kempel with seven points, six rebounds and four steals; and Trixie Carroll with five points, six rebounds and three assists.
Polo was led by Camrynn Jones with 16 points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks; and Lindee Poper with 13 points, eight rebounds, two assists and eight blocks. Courtney Grobe added five points, three rebounds, three steals and one block for the Marcos.
Faith Christian 48, Fulton Unity 38: Led by Gwen Hodson’s double-double, the Falcons won an NICC game.
Hodson had 26 points, 18 rebounds, four steals and two blocks for Faith, while Katelyn Fassler added 12 points, five rebounds and four assists. Emma Royer and Maya Gomez both finished with four points; Royer also had five rebounds and two steals.
Girls bowling
Rock Island 2,825, Sterling 2,756: The Golden Warriors fell to the Rocks by 69 pins at Blackhawk Lanes.
Hannah Conderman paced Sterling with a 504 series (200 high game), and Hailey Conderman was next with a 491. Olivia Barton rolled a 457, Loralei Michels bowled a 442, Emily Doss totaled a 440, and Katelynn Garcia-Redmond added a 422.
Ryleigh Terry led Rock Island with a 511 series.
Wrestling
Oregon 36, Stillman Valley 31: The Hawks won five matches by pin and two by decision to edge the Cardinals.
Preston LaBay (120) and Lane Halverson (138) won by pin in under a minute, and Ethan Mowry (132), Gabe Eckerd (170) and Quentin Berry (182) also won by pin. Seth Stevens (145) and Anthony Bauer (160) added wins by decision for Oregon.
Newman swept at home: The Comets lost to Princeton 50-24 and Lena-Winslow/Stockton 54-25 in a triangular in Sterling.
Brady Grennan (126 pounds) and Carter Rude (138) both won two contested bouts with pins for Newman; Grennan’s pins came in 31 seconds and 54 seconds.
Ben Geske (152) added a pin against Princeton, while Briar Ivey (120) won by pin against Le-Win/Stockton. Zhyler Hansen had an 11-2 major decision against the PantherHawks, and Daniel Kelly won a 5-2 decision.
Erie-Prophetstown splits at Rockridge triangular: The Panthers won nine matches by forfeit to defeat Putnam/County Hall 54-21.
Erie-Prophetstown fell to Rockridge 37-36. Wyatt Goossens (120), Jase Grunder (152) and Luke Otten (182) won by pin, and the Panthers picked up three more wins by forfeit.