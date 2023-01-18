SVM area roundup: Dixon girls cruise past St. Bede at home; Newman boys beat Kewanee on the road

The Dixon girls basketball team rolled to a 50-19 win over St. Bede on Tuesday night at Lancaster Gym, jumping out to a huge halftime lead and never looking back.
The Duchesses (19-2) led 12-6 after the opening quarter, then outscored the Bruins 20-2 in the second to take a 32-8 lead at the break.
Kait Knipple hit three 3-pointers and led Dixon with 13 points, while Harvest Day scored all eight of her points in the first half. Hallie Williamson had seven points and eight rebounds, Katie Drew scored six points, and Abby Knipple chipped in two points, six rebounds and four assists for the Duchesses.
Ali Bosnich paced St. Bede with six points.
Rockford Lutheran 65, Sterling 39: The Golden Warriors trailed 37-28 by halftime, then were outscored 28-11 in the second half by the Crusaders in a nonconference loss at Musgrove Fieldhouse.
Madison Austin’s nine points led Sterling (2-20), while Olivia Turner and Olivia Melcher each added eight.
Soraya Parker poured in 24 points, and Sydney Carlson scored 22 for Lutheran. Hannah Morgan chipped in 17 for the Crusaders.
Winnebago 50, Oregon 19: The Hawks fell behind 26-12 by halftime, then were outscored 15-2 in the third quarter of a Big Northern Conference loss on the road.
Hadley Lutz had nine points to lead Oregon, and five other players each scored two.
Ella Provi and Anna Palmer scored nine points apiece for Winnebago, as 10 different players scored for the Indians.
Boys basketball
Newman 54, Kewanee 45: The Comets led 14-5 after one quarter, but the Boilermakers trailed by just three points at halftime and going into the fourth period before Newman pulled away with a 16-10 scoring edge over the final eight minutes in a Three Rivers East road win.
Lucas Simpson scored 14 of his game-high 24 points in the first half for the Comets (17-5, 6-1 TRAC East). Ayden Batten hit four 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 13 points, while Nolan Britt had eight of his 12 points in the fourth quarter.
Blaise Lewis hit five 3s and had 19 points for Kewanee, and Brady Clark scored 16.
Mendota 72, Bureau Valley 58: The Storm dropped a Three Rivers East road game.
Sherrard 42, Morrison 35: The Mustangs used a 20-point third quarter to take a 31-21 lead into the fourth, but the host Tigers scored half of their points in the final eight minutes while holding Morrison to four points in the period to rally for the Three Rivers West win.
Chase Newman scored eight of his 10 points after halftime for the Mustangs, while Carson Strating and Brenden Martin added eight points each.
Jack Hatlestad had 13 points to lead Sherrard.
Milledgeville 65, Amboy 25: The Missiles outscored the Clippers 17-4 in the second quarter to take control, then had a 21-6 scoring edge in the third and pitched a shutout in the fourth period in an NUIC South win at home.
Bryce Aude led Milledgeville with 15 points, Khrystiyan Dunn scored 12, and Connor Nye added 10; Dunn and Nye each hit a pair of 3-pointers. Zach Pauley and Karter Livengood both chipped in six points, as 10 different Missiles scored.
Troy Anderson’s 11 points paced Amboy, Wes Wilson hit two 3s for six points, and Eddie Jones also scored six for the Clippers.
Eastland 57, AFC 44: The Cougars rallied from a 42-36 deficit through three quarters with a 21-2 scoring edge in the fourth for an NUIC South win in Lanark.
Parker Krogman poured in 24 points for Eastland, including 10 in the fourth quarter. Max McCullough finished with 14 points, and Peyton Spears scored all seven of his points in the final period.
Kaleb Goldman scored 12 of his team-high 16 points in the first half for AFC. Carson Rueff and Lane Koning added nine points apiece, and Griffin Bushman hit two 3-pointers for six points.
Galena 80, West Carroll 18: The Thunder couldn’t keep up with the Pirates in an NUIC West loss at home.
Faith Christian 78, Quad Cities Christian 55: The Falcons pulled away for an NICC win in Grand Detour.
Wrestling
Sterling 63, Alleman 13: The Golden Warriors rolled in a Western Big 6 dual in Rock Island, winning seven contested bouts and four forfeits.
Zyan Westbrook (113 pounds), Gage Tate (170), Oswaldo Navarro (220) and Javier Luna (285) all won with first-period pins for Sterling. Tommy Tate (160) and Diego Leal (195) added second-period pins, and Austin Clemens (145) won a 1-0 decision.
Rock Falls 48, Morrison 30: The Mustangs won five of the eight contested bouts, but the Rockets received five forfeits on their way to a nonconference dual victory at Tabor Gym.
Kelly Hicks (220 pounds) and Jacob Hosler (285) both won with first-period pins for Rock Falls, and Aaron Meenen (120) won with a second-period pin.
Brady Anderson (152) won a first-period pin for Morrison, while Levi Milder (126), Zach Milder (132) and Camden Pruis (138) won with second-period pins. Logan Baker (160) added a third-period pin for the Mustangs.
Girls bowling
Sterling 2,792, United Township 2,730: The Golden Warriors only won one of the three games, but that 121-pin margin in Game 2 was enough to carry them to a Western Big 6 dual victory at Blackhawk Lanes.
Hannah Conderman led Sterling with a 542 series and a 188 high game, while Katelynn Garcia-Redmond rolled a 476 series, Emily Doss had a 465, and Olivia Barton added a 462. Hailey Conderman had a 451 series, and Loralei Michels chipped in a 396.
Sylvia Abbaker led UT with a 493 series, and Kloey Miner had 492 series and a 200 high game.
Oregon 2,773, Erie-Prophetstown 2,203: The Hawks won all three games to defeat the Panthers in a nonconference dual at Triple Play Lanes in Fulton.
Ava Wight opened her 576 series with games of 200 and 202 to lead Oregon. Mackenzie Alford rolled a 521 series, Kendra Ehrler added a 507, and Trinity Hultquist had a 503. Kylie Krug (353) and Ahren Howey (313) rounded out the Hawks’ lineup.
Hannah Neumiller led Erie-Prophetstown with a 469 series, Phoebe DeNeve had a 413, and Lillian McWilliams added a 367.