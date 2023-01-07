SVM area roundup: Dixon boys pull away for win on road; Newman boys build early lead in home victory

The Dixon boys basketball team hit the road Friday night and defeated South Beloit 49-37 in a nonconference game.
After seeing a 28-23 halftime lead cut to 35-34 heading into the fourth quarter, the Dukes (10-6) outscored the Sobos 14-3 over the final eight minutes to pull away.
Austin Hicks hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 16 points to pace Dixon, while Darius Harrington added 11 points. Wyatt Wetzell hit two 3s for six points.
Ross Robertson, a 6-foot-8 sophomore center, led all scorers with 23 points for South Beloit (11-3), and Treymon Payton-Ruff hit three 3s for nine points.
Newman 64, Hall 55: The Comets jumped out to a 21-12 lead through the first quarter, then stretched it to 38-22 by halftime in a Three Rivers East win in Sterling.
Nolan Britt hit three 3-pointers and led Newman (14-4, 4-0 TRAC East) with 17 points, Ayden Batten nailed four 3s and scored 16 points, and Lucas Simpson added 12 points as nine different Comets scored in the game.
Mac Resetich had a game-high 22 points for Hall, and Kyian Smith chipped in 15.
Rockford Christian 90, Oregon 44: The Hawks couldn’t keep up with the Royal Lions, falling behind 29-6 in the first quarter and 53-21 by halftime before being outscored 30-15 in the third period in a Big Northern loss at the Blackhawk Center.
Jordan Croegaert had 13 points and Jameson Caposey scored 12 for Oregon (6-7, 0-2 BNC).
Christian Cummings and Elijah Daugherty both finished with 20 points to lead Rockford Christian (16-0, 2-0), with Cummings hitting three 3-pointers and Daugherty adding a pair. Trace Butler added 18 points, and Kevion Cummings scored 14.
Monmouth-Roseville 51, Morrison 43: The Mustangs lost a Three Rivers West contest on the road.
Sherrard 60, Erie-Prophetstown 40: The Panthers couldn’t keep up with the Tigers in a TRAC West loss in Erie.
Earlville 43, Amboy 31: The Clippers trailed 18-8 at halftime and 28-17 through three quarters in a nonconference road loss.
Eddie Jones scored 17 points, and Troy Anderson added 14 for Amboy; both of them hit two 3-pointers.
Ryan Browder had 18 points to lead Earlville.
Fulton 66, Forreston 59, OT: Baylen Damhoff poured in a career-high 39 points to lead the Steamers (10-6, 2-0) to an NUIC South win at home.
Girls basketball
Rockford Christian 62, Oregon 39: The Hawks rallied from a 20-9 first-quarter deficit to get within 37-31 through three periods, but the Royal Lions pulled away with a 25-8 scoring edge in the fourth for a Big Northern win at the Blackhawk Center.
Liz Mois scored 16 points for Oregon (9-10, 0-3 BNC), while Hadley Lutz had 10 and Mariah Drake added eight, with a pair of 3-pointers.
Courtney Park scored 13 of her game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter for Rockford Christian (11-8, 2-0), while Kaitlin Park hit two 3s and finished with 17 points.
Polo 53, Forreston 43: The Marcos turned a one-point halftime lead into an NUIC South road win with a 19-12 scoring edge in the third quarter.
Camrynn Jones hit three 3-pointers and led all scorers with 25 points, and she also added five assists and three rebounds for Polo. Lindee Poper had 12 points, nine rebounds, four blocks and two assists, Courtney Grobe hit a pair of 3s and finished with seven points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals, and Madison Glawe hit two 3s and had six points and four rebounds. Bekah Zeigler added two points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals, and Sydnei Rahn chipped in five rebounds and three steals for the Marcos.
Jenna Greenfield hit three 3s and led Forreston with 16 points, and Brooke Boettner had 12 points. Rylee Broshous scored six, and Jaiden Schneiderman went 5 for 6 from the free-throw line.
Eastland 59, Milledgeville 15: The Cougars led 21-3 after one quarter, 33-9 by halftime, and 54-13 through three periods in an NUIC South win in Lanark.
Sarah Kempel had 14 points and three rebounds for Eastland (11-6, 3-0), and Paige Joiner added eight points, six assists, three steals and two rebounds. Quinc Haverland had six points and four rebounds, Trixie Carroll added six points, three rebounds and three steals, and Mallory Misiewicz and Lily Mullen finished with five points apiece; Misiewicz had four rebounds and two assists, and Mullen nabbed four steals.
Lynn Stringini had three points and six rebounds for the Cougars, who had 12 different players score. Keni Burkholder and Jenica Stoner both had three assists, and Burkholder also nabbed three steals, while Ella Gunderson grabbed a team-high seven rebounds for Eastland.
Lily Smith was 5 for 6 from the free-throw line to lead Milledgeville with five points, and Marissa Sturrup hit a 3-pointer.
East Dubuque 57, West Carroll 37: The Warriors jumped out to a 26-4 lead in the first quarter and never looked back as the Thunder dropped an NUIC West contest on the road.
Kendal Asay scored 12 points for West Carroll, and Abbey Skiles added eight.
Mia Wilwert’s 17 points paced East Dubuque, while Erika Dolan scored 12 and Emily Gockel chipped in 10.
Wrestling
Panthers split in Peru: Erie-Prophetstown lost 57-23 to Kewanee, but defeated host St. Bede 36-27 in a Three Rivers triangular.
Wyatt Goossens (126 pounds) notched a pair of pins, and Jase Grunder (152) won by pin and technical fall for the Panthers.
Grayden Church (120) and Jeffrey Chastain (285) added pins against Kewanee, while Aiden Jepson (138) and Luke Otten (182) won by pin against St. Bede, which also gave up two forfeits to E-P.