SVM area roundup: Polo, Fulton, Milledgeville, Forreston all pick up NUIC volleyball victories

The Polo volleyball team defeated Eastland 25-20, 10-25, 25-21 in an NUIC clash Thursday night at home.
The Marcos were led by Teah Almasy with 11 assists, six kills, two blocks and two aces, Lindee Poper with seven kills and four blocks, Courtney Grobe with three kills and two aces, and Sydnei Rahn with four kills and one block. Ellie Wells chipped in seven assists and two kills, while Bekah Zeigler spiked three kills for the Marcos.
Quinc Haverland tallied 15 kills and four blocks, Sienna Peterson served three aces, Jocelyn Green had 16 digs, and Jenica Stoner dished 32 assists for Eastland (9-11, 4-5).
Fulton def. AFC 25-11, 25-13: The Steamers rolled past the Raiders in an NUIC match in Ashton.
Brooklyn Brennan led Fulton with seven kills and seven aces, and also dished six assists. Annaka Hackett had four kills, six digs and two aces, and Reese Dykstra added four kills and an ace. Ava Bowen had three kills, three digs and two aces, Miraya Pessman added 11 assists, five digs and two aces, and Resse Germann chipped in three digs and two aces for the Steamers.
Mallory Coffman led AFC (2-15, 0-8) with five digs, an ace, an assist and a block, while Brianna Gonnerman finished with two aces, a kill and an assist. Nedezda Cater added three points and a kill, Taylor Jahn had four digs, and Lillian Searing served five points.
Milledgeville def. Amboy 25-14, 22-25, 25-18: The Missiles topped the Clippers in three sets in an NUIC match in Milledgeville.
Forreston def. River Ridge 25-16, 25-17: The Cardinals downed the Wildcats in straight sets, improving to 17-8-1 on the season.
Leaders for Forreston were Jaiden Schneiderman with 14 kills and two blocks, Brooke Boettner with 16 assists and two aces, Rylee Broshous with 12 digs and six kills, and Jenna Greenfield with four blocks.
Bureau Valley def. Kewanee 25-18, 25-19: Kate Salisbury had 19 assists, six kills, four digs and four points as the Storm earned a Three Rivers Conference East victory in Kewanee.
Ella Thacker had seven kills and four digs for BV (10-18, 5-4 TRAC East), while Keely Lawson added six digs, four blocks and four points.
Boys soccer
Sterling 2, LaSalle-Peru 2: The Golden Warriors and Cavaliers played to a draw in a nonconference match at Roscoe Eades Stadium.
United Township 6, Dixon 1: The Dukes dropped a nonconference match at A.C. Bowers Field, as Austin Devilder recorded a hat trick to lead the Panthers.
Oregon 5, Pecatonica 0: The Hawks pitched a shutout on Senior Night at Oregon Park West.