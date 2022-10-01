October 01, 2022
Sauk Valley Prep Sports

A look at Week 6 of high school football in the Sauk Valley

By Ty Reynolds
A quarter moon splits the uprights Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 during the Dixon football game.

A quarter moon splits the uprights Friday during Dixon's Homecoming football game against Rockford Lutheran.

Friday’s results

Sterling 34, Quincy 28, OT: Roundup

Dixon 22, Rockford Lutheran 19: Game story. Photos

Byron 63, Rock Falls 0: Roundup

Genoa-Kingston 19, Oregon 0: Roundup

Princeton 36, Newman 0: Game story. Photos

Rockridge 36, Morrison 22: Roundup

Galena 28, Eastland-Pearl City 13: Roundup

Forreston 60, West Carroll 6: Roundup

Fulton 44, Stockton 6: Game story

Amboy-LaMoille 26, Hiawatha 12: Game story

AFC 44, South Beloit 40: Roundup

Polo 48, Bushnell-Prairie City 6: Roundup

Milledgeville 1, Harvest Christian Academy 0 (forfeit)

Saturday’s games

Bureau Valley at St. Bede, 1 p.m.

Harvard at Erie-Prophetstown, 1 p.m.

