September 03, 2022
Sauk Valley Prep Sports

A look at Week 2 of high school football in the Sauk Valley

By Ty Reynolds
Newman’s Ayden Batten breaks up a pass against Rockridge Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

Friday’s results

Sterling at St. Francis: Game story.

Dixon at North Boone: Roundup.

Stillman Valley at Rock Falls: Game story. Photos.

Oregon at Rockford Christian: Roundup.

Rockridge at Newman: Game story. Photos.

Sherrard at Bureau Valley: Game story. Photos.

Morrison at Kewanee: Roundup.

Erie-Prophetstown at St. Bede: Game story.

Fulton at West Carroll: Roundup.

Stockton at Eastland-Pearl City: Roundup.

Durand-Pecatonica at Forreston: Game story.

River Ridge at Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio: Roundup.

Hiawatha at AFC: Game story.

Aquin at Milledgeville: Roundup.

Saturday’s game

Orangeville at Polo, 6 p.m.

