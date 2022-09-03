Area roundup: Dixon picks up another BNC road win

The Dixon Dukes hit the road for the second straight week and returned with another win, topping North Boone 21-14 in a Big Northern Conference contest Friday night in Poplar Grove.

Aiden Wiseman had a pair of touchdown runs for the Dukes, scoring from 1 yard out with 2:13 left in the second quarter, then adding a 2-yarder with 6:39 left in the third.

Quarterback Tyler Shaner completed the scoring, running in from 9 yards out for the deciding touchdown with 7:21 left in the fourth quarter.

Oregon 14, Rockford Christian 8, OT: Gabe Eckerd scored on a 2-yard run in overtime after the Hawks’ defense made a stop, sending Oregon to a Big Northern Conference victory on the road.

Eckerd also scored Oregon’s first touchdown, a 6-yard run that tied the game 8-8 early in the fourth quarter. The Hawks had six trips inside the Royal Lions’ 20-yard line, but only cashed in one of them.

Kewanee 16, Morrison 14: The Mustangs had a chance to tie the game late, but a bad snap on a two-point conversion allowed the Boilermakers to hold on for a Three Rivers crossover win.

Morrison scored on a 40-yard pass from Danny Mouw to Chase Newman with 3:59 to play to get within 16-14. But the snap to Mouw on the PAT try was hiked over his head, and while the Mustangs recovered it, they couldn’t convert.

Blake Adams (8) and Daeshaun McQueen (3) try to intercept an errant toss by Kewanee placeholder Devin Hamrick on a flubbed field goal try on Friday night in Kewanee. (Troy Taylor)

Fulton 63, West Carroll 0: Led by productive games from their running back trio, the Steamers blew out the Thunder in an NUIC matchup.

Lukas Schroeder was the leading Fulton rusher, taking eight carries for 77 yards and three touchdowns; Ryan Eads chipped in 63 yards and two touchdowns on six carries; and Ben Fosdick added 42 yards and a touchdown on four rushes.

Brayden Dykstra was 4-for-5 for 66 yards and a touchdown through the air, Ethan Price hauled in a 20-yard touchdown reception, and Baylen Damhoff returned an interception 30 yards for a score.

Stockton 26, Eastland-Pearl City 6: The Wildcatz scored on an 84-yard fumble return in the fourth quarter, but ran out of time to complete the comeback against the Blackhawks.

Ethan Petta rushed for 40 yards to lead Eastland-Pearl City.

Amboy 68, River Ridge 14: The Clippers leaned on a balanced scoring attack to overwhelm the Wildcats.

Tucker Lindenmeyer was 4-for-4 for 131 yards and two touchdowns through the air, and added 54 rushing yards and a touchdown on six carries to lead the Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio offense.

Brennan Blaine was the Clippers’ leading receiver, hauling in three passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Quinn Leffelman added two rushing touchdowns for Amboy, while racking up 51 yards on six carries. Landon Whelchel compiled 83 rushing yards and a touchdown on five carries, and Geo Gatz, Ed Fry, Braden Klien and Eddie Jones all chipped in one rushing touchdown apiece for the Clippers.

Milledgeville 66, Freeport Aquin 24: The Missiles built a 42-12 halftime lead and cruised to a blowout win over the Bulldogs.

Connor Nye threw two touchdown passes and rushed for two more scores, including one run of 80 yards, to lead the Milledgeville offense. Kolton Wilk returned a kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown, ran for touchdowns of 27 and 22 yards, and hauled in a 25-yard touchdown pass from Nye.