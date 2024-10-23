Fulton volleyball finishes 10-2 in NUIC play: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Volleyball

Erie-Prophetstown 2, Morrison 0: The Panthers won 25-19, 25-16 for a ninth straight win as Jamie Neumiller had three aces and four kills and Lauren Abbott had eight kills and a block. Kaylee Keegan had 22 assists for E-P.

Hall 2, Newman 1: Newman fell 25-16, 23-25, 25-17 to drop to 2-30-1 overall and 0-10 in the Three Rivers East. Lucy Oetting led the Comets with 11 kills and 10 digs and Lauren McClain had 23 assists.

Milledgeville 2, Polo 0: The Missiles won 25-23, 25-16 on senior night as Kendra Kingsby had eight kills and Hannah Foster added five kills and two aces. Brinley Hackbarth had 17 assists and Kennedy Livengood had 14 digs for Milledgeville (22-8, 8-3 NUIC South). Bridget Call led Polo with 10 kills and 11 digs.

Eastland 2, Ashton-Franklin Center 0: Eastland won 25-21, 25-17 as Olivia Klinefelter had four aces and eight kills. Trixie Carroll added nine kills and a block for Eastland (24-9, 9-2).

Oregon 2, Rock Falls 1: Oregon won 21-25, 25-19, 25-22 as Madi Shaffer had 33 digs and Anna Stender had 28 assists and two blocks for the Hawks (15-14, 6-3 Big Northern). The Rockets fell to 15-17, 4-5.

Fulton 2, Amboy 0: Fulton won 25-20, 25-13 as Chloe Wilkin had seven kills and three blocks and Miraya Pessman added nine kills and four aces. Kylie Smither added seven kills and three blocks for the Steamers (19-8-1, 10-2) and Reese Germann had 15 digs.

Lena-Winslow 2, Forreston 0: Forreston fell 25-17, 25-23 as Jaiden Schneiderman had 13 kills and two aces.