Dixon’s Dambman wins regional medalist: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley roundup.

Dixon's Reese Dambman putts as Forreston's Aspen McGlynn watches during the 1A regional at Wolf Hollow Golf Course in Lena on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. Dambman led Dixon with an 80. (Earleen Hinton)

Girls golf

Dixon, Oregon advance to sectional: Byron won the Class 1A Pearl City Regional at Wolf Hollow Golf Course with a 367 total as Dixon (373) and Oregon (381) also advanced as teams to Monday’s Byron Sectional at Prairie View Golf Club. Dixon’s Reese Dambman fired an 80 to earn medalist honors amid cold and windy conditions as she navigated the course for the first time.

“I just tried to do the best I could and get through the round,” said Dambman. “I’m just excited that we are going to sectionals as a team.”

Rachel Drew (93), Zoey Williams (100) and Tya Collins (100) also scored for Dixon, with Kiana Olalde (102) and Leah Byrnes (120) rounding out the team.

Sarah Eckhardt (8th place) led Oregon with a 90, followed by Aniyah Sarver (92), who took 10th. Hailey-Jane Becker (97) and Toni Withers also scored as Oregon’s team of only four golfers advanced.

Among the 10 advancing individuals were Forreston’s Aspyn McGlynn (86), who took third, and Pearl City’s Marley Joseph (87), who was fifth.

The Panthers (397) took fourth as a team as Michelle Naftzger (93) and Lillian McWilliams (97) advanced as individuals. Newman (452) was eighth, followed by West Carroll (455).

Morrison’s Sarah Wetzell (97) and Eastland’s Jaden Brower (98) advanced to the sectional.

Volleyball

Dixon 2, Rockford Lutheran 1: The Duchesses came out on top 25-22, 14-25, 25-22 as Maddy Tichler had 10 kills, six blocks, seven digs and two aces. Dixon is 10-4 and 4-0 in the Big Northern Conference.

Princeton 2, Newman 0: Newman fell 25-19, 26-24 as Caroline Keutzer had three aces for Princeton. Isabella Lanning had four kills, a block and six digs for Newman (2-14, 0-6 TRAC).

Oregon 2, North Boone 1: Oregon won 20-25, 25-19, 26-24 as Grace Tremble had eight kills, 12 digs and an ace. Madi Shaffer added 29 digs and two aces for the Hawks.

Erie-Prophetstown 2, Kewanee 0: E-P won 25-15, 25-23 as Jamie Neumiller had 10 kills, 14 digs, two blocks and two aces.

Eastland 2, Morrison 0: Eastland won 25-18, 25-14 as Trixie Carroll had 15 kills and an ace with eight digs. Keara Kaus had 22 assists.

Milledgeville 2, Ashton-Franklin Center 0: The Missiles won 25-13, 25-12 to improve to 18-4 and 4-2 in the NUIC. Kendra Kingsby had seven kills and five digs for Milledgeville.

Polo 2, Amboy 0: Polo won 25-6, 25-13 as Bridget Call led the team with 10 kills, 12 digs and a block.

East Dubuque 2, West Carroll 0: WC fell 25-10, 25-15 as Brooke Klein led the Thunder with seven kills.

Dakota 2, Forreston 1: Dakota triumphed 15-25, 25-15, 25-20 as Jaiden Schneiderman led Forreston with 22 kills and two aces with Ennen Ferris tallying 34 assists.

Pearl City 2, Orangeville 1: Pearl City won a tight one 25-22, 24-26, 25-23.

Girls tennis

Dixon 4, Rockford Auburn 1: Addison Arjes won 6-0, 6-0 in No. 2 singles and Dixon swept all three doubles matches. Rachel Lance/Brooklyn Arjes won No. 1 doubles, Arielle Tefiku/Jenna Mustapha won No. 2 and Joely Ortgieson/Lily Herrera won No. 3.

Girls swimming

Sterling 105, Rock Island 59: Sterling was dominant on senior night as it won every varsity event. Kate Austin, Emma VanHorn, Chloe Clark and Macie Lofgren won the 200 medley relay; with Kate Austin, Hazel Pham, Sammie Knox and Madison Austin winning the 200 free relay and finishing the meet with a win in the 400 free relay. Madison Austin also won the 100 breaststroke, 50 free and 200 free, Pham won the 200 IM and 100 free, Presley Winters won diving, Knox won the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke and Clark won the 500 free.